Are transatlantic flights about to ban laptops and tablets?

If you're heading to Europe this summer, you'll want to pack a good book in your bag, as the Department of Homeland Security could soon ban all electronics bigger than a cell phone from the cabins of transatlantic flights, CBS News reports. The ban is already in place for flights to and from certain regions of the Middle East and North Africa after intelligence reports that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is developing ways to hide explosives in batteries and battery compartments.

Aviation expert Alex Macheras is confident the ban will come into effect "in a few weeks." In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said: "We have not made any decisions on expanding the electronics ban. However, we are continuously assessing security directives based on intelligence and will make changes when necessary to keep travelers safe."

If the ban is instated, all laptops, tablets, DVD players, and cameras will be required to be stored in checked bags. Jeva Lange