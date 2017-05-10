A reporter asked Tom Price about the GOP's health-care bill. Then he reportedly got arrested.

During a speech by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Tuesday, a reporter was apparently arrested for trying to ask a question about the Republican health-care bill, Mediaite reports.
Twitter user Eric Tegethoff claimed that his colleague, Dan Heyman of Public News Service West Virginia, "was arrested today for trying to ask Tom Price questions about the Republican health-care bill. Price is an architect and booster of [the American Health Care Act], so it seems fair for a reporter to get answers on questions Americans are most concerned about."
Tegethoff included a video of the alleged arrest, credited as being shot by Valerie Woody of the West Virginia Citizens Action Group:
A video of the arrest, shot by Valerie Woody with the West Virginia Citizens Action Group. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/Q1bOSotNEe
— Eric Tegethoff (@EricTegethoff) May 9, 2017
It isn't clear why Heyman might have been arrested, and neither the WVCAG or Tegethoff have yet responded to queries from Mediaite.
Price was in the state to deliver a speech about the opioid crisis. Jeva Lange
Stephen Colbert hosts Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Sam Bee, other Daily Show alumni for a reunion, gabfest
It was 2005 on The Late Show Tuesday night, and Stephen Colbert was reliving his last day on The Daily Show, packing up his mug, tangerine iBook, and other era-appropriate props. One by one, former costars Samantha Bee, Rob Corddry, Ed Helms, John Oliver (playing Steve Carrell, because 2005), and Jon Stewart appeared to make anachronistic jokes. "I can't believe you're leaving in the middle of the George W. Bush administration," Bee said. "There's never gonna be another president this good for comedy — I mean, this guy does something ridiculous, like, at least once a month. I know one thing for sure: There is no scenario in which I will ever say, 'God, I wish George W. Bush was president!'"
Stewart ended on a yogurt-infused sitcom-father speech, to cap off the nostalgia.
Colbert sat down with Stewart for a chat that ranged from Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey to Fox News and the FCC's investigation into what Stewart jokingly referred to as Colbert's "potty mouth." Stewart said he wasn't really surprised that Bill O'Reilly kept his job at Fox News for so long. "The place was being run by a guy who was doing the same thing," Roger Ailes, Stewart pointed out. "How could you call in someone who works for you and say, 'This sexual harassment stuff, and the money we're paying out, it's got to stop,' when you're paying out money for sexual harassment?"
He ended with a classic Jon Stewart moment on Colbert's fellatio joke about Trump and Russia. "The things that you say, even if they're crass, or even if they, in some ways, are not respectful enough to the office of the presidency, we can insult, he can injure," he said. "It's the difference between insult and injury, and I, for the life of me, I do not understand why, in this country, we try and hold comedians to a standard we do not hold leaders to. It's bizarre."
Then the gang got back together for a View-like walk down memory lane, with clips of the early Daily Show reports, including a harrowing tale Colbert told about escaping the Ku Klux Klan at a cross-burning.
Bee almost topped that with a story about a Florida politician who said homosexuality made him nauseated but then started planning a threesome, and Colbert closed things out with Stewart interviewing him as Rev. Al Sharpton in 2001. Peter Weber
Oh, how quickly things can change. Just months ago, President Trump was blowing a kiss to FBI director James Comey and praising him as "more famous than me."
And now? Comey has been unceremoniously dumped by the administration, learning of his own unexpected firing on television.
While there are many baffling elements to Tuesday evening's developments, one of the most head-spinning parts is Trump citing Comey's treatment of Hillary Clinton's email scandal as a part of his rationale. In October, Trump had praised Comey for reopening the ultimately unfruitful second investigation into Clinton's emails: "It took a lot of guts," Trump said at the time. "I really disagreed with [Comey]. I was not his fan. But I'll tell you what he did, he brought back his reputation. He brought it back. He's got to hang tough because there's ... a lot of people want him to do the wrong thing. What he did was the right thing."
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was reportedly tasked with finding a reason to dump Comey, claimed in November that "Director Comey did the right thing when he found new evidence. He had no choice."
Jeff Sessions in November on Fox News: "FBI Director Comey did the right thing when he found new evidence. He had no choice" pic.twitter.com/9fMc7FPgCm
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) May 10, 2017
By January, it seemed the whole administration was on board. Trump's chief of staff, Reince Preibus, told ABC's This Week that Trump "has confidence in Director Comey."
"We have had a great relationship with [Comey] over the last several weeks," Preibus said. "He's extremely competent. But, look, his term extends for some time yet. There's no plans at the moment in changing that term. And we've enjoyed our relationship with him and find him to be extraordinarily competent." Jeva Lange
On Wednesday morning, President Trump will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office, the White House says. It will be closed to the news media. This is Lavrov's first visit to Washington since 2013, and Trump's highest-level meeting with a Russian government official since taking office. And though it was first announced a week ago, the meeting also comes hours after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the bureau's investigation into any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the presidential race.
Before the meeting with Trump, Lavrov will meet separately with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; they are expected to talk about Syria, Ukraine, and U.S.-Russia relations. Peter Weber
President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey about 10 minutes before Stephen Colbert took the stage to tape Tuesday's Late Show, so all those live shows really paid off. He began by noting the irony of Trump firing Comey for hurting Hillary Clinton during the election, in his Trump voice: "Thanks for the presidency, Jimmy. Now don't let the door hit you where the Electoral College split ya."
Colbert read Trump's letter to Comey, which alleged that Comey had told him three times that he is not under investigation. "Does everything have to be about him?" he asked, switching into Trump voice again: "While I greatly appreciate you telling me that I am amazing lover, I am leaving you for a younger woman, on the advice of the Department of Justice." Colbert promised more Trump-Comey jokes on Wednesday night's show, after "they scramble to cover this whole thing up," adding, "but speaking over cover-ups, this whole Trump campaign-Russia tie thing will not go away, no matter how many times Trump tweets that the whole thing has gone away."
Colbert spent the next few minutes catching up on the developments in the Russia investigation, including the testimony of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and other news. "We learned that during their first meeting after the election, Obama warned Trump about hiring Flynn — and it was just as effective as Obama warning America about hiring Trump," Colbert said. Trump seems unswayed by the revelations, too, at least on Twitter. Still, Colbert had some advice: "Mr. President, a little tip: When you put 'no evidence' in quotes, it really makes you seem 'innocent.'"
In the second half of the monologue, Colbert focused on the GOP health-care bill, starting with a gaffe from Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) at a town hall, where he said nobody dies from lack of health care. "He's right, they die from saying things like that to an angry mob with nothing to lose," Colbert joked. Labrador conceded that his remark "wasn't very elegant," and Colbert laughed. "Oh, the problem isn't what he said, it's that it wasn't said 'elegantly.'" So he put on a monocle and grabbed a cigarette holder and repeated Labrador's line. He finished with a mashup between the School House Rocks cartoon about how a bill becomes a law and Return of the Jedi. Watch below. Peter Weber
Before firing Comey, Trump was reportedly so angry about the Russia case he'd 'scream at television clips'
If you were shocked by the news that President Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey, you were in good company — so was James Comey, everyone at the FBI, most members of Congress, and apparently almost everyone in the White House. Trump and his top advisers who did know, Politico reports, were mostly surprised that not everyone thought firing Comey was a great idea. "White House officials believed it would be a 'win-win' because Republicans and Democrats alike have problems with the FBI director," Politico says, citing a person briefed on their deliberations. "By Tuesday evening, the president was watching the coverage of his decision and frustrated no one was on TV defending him. ... Instead, advisers were attacking each other for not realizing the gravity of the situation as events blew up."
In fact, Trump had been planning to oust Comey for at least a week, The New York Times and CNN report, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions had been charged with finding a good pretext. The president was increasingly incensed at the FBI's investigation into his orbit's ties to Russia during the election, Politico and The Wall Street Journal report. With understaffed investigations languishing in Congress, the FBI's investigation was the most active and serious.
Trump specifically "grew unhappy that the media spotlight kept shining on the director," and "questioned whether his expanding media profile was warping his view of the Russia investigation," White House officials tell The Wall Street Journal. "A person with knowledge of recent conversations said they wanted Mr. Comey to 'say those three little words: There's no ties,'" and he did not. Trump was also angry that Comey "wouldn't support his claims that President Barack Obama had tapped his phones in Trump Tower" and refused to prioritize inquiries into the leaking of information that made Trump look bad, Politico reports, but the main irritant was Russia:
[Trump] had grown enraged by the Russia investigation, two advisers said, frustrated by his inability to control the mushrooming narrative around Russia. He repeatedly asked aides why the Russia investigation wouldn't disappear and demanded they speak out for him. He would sometimes scream at television clips about the probe, one adviser said. [Politico]
You can read more at Politico, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. Peter Weber
NYT editorial board: Americans need a 'thorough, impartial' investigation into Russian election meddling
The New York Times editorial board does not have much faith in President Trump choosing a new FBI director who will continue the bureau's investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.
In a harsh op-ed, the Times editorialists rejected the White House's claim that James Comey was fired over his mishandling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, calling it "impossible to take at face value." While Comey "deserves all the criticism heaped upon him for his repeated missteps in that case," Trump was very vocal about his excitement when Comey, just days before the election, notified Congress that he was reopening an investigation into her emails. "He brought back his reputation," Trump said at the time. "It took a lot of guts." Beyond that, the editorial board noted, Trump could have fired Comey right after he was inaugurated.
Instead, the Times aruges, Comey was "fired because he was leading an active investigation that could bring down a president." Where congressional Republicans are stalling investigations, "Mr. Comey's inquiry was the only aggressive effort to get to the bottom of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign," and it snared such close Trump allies as former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, longtime friend Roger Stone, onetime foreign policy adviser Carter Page, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had to recuse himself from the case after it came to light that he did not disclose two meetings with Russia's U.S. ambassador during the campaign. Given all that, plus the dismissals of Comey, acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and almost every U.S. attorney, the editorial board said, "the need for a special prosecutor is plainer than ever," as the American people "require a thorough, impartial investigation" into Russian election meddling. Read the entire op-ed at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday, a day after he was elected, Moon Jae-in was sworn in as the 19th president of South Korea at the National Assembly building in Seoul. Moon, a 64-year-old liberal, won a decisive 41 percent of the vote in Tuesday's special election, made necessary by the impeachment and subsequent arrest of former President Park Geun-hye in a massive corruption scandal; his closest competitor, Hong Joon-pyo of Park's conservative Liberty Korea Party, got 25.5 percent.
Moon, a human rights lawyer and former chief of staff to liberal President Roh Moo-hyun, vowed to unite the country after the divisive Park scandal, and try to reform the economy away from the massive family run conglomerates, or chaebols, largely set up under Park's father, former military ruler Park Chung-hee. He has also pledged to try to improve relations with North Korea while also using sanctions and other forms of pressure to get it to abandon its nuclear weapons program, saying Wednesday he would be open to visiting Pyongyang "in the right circumstances." Peter Weber