Mitch McConnell dismisses 'partisan calls' for an independent investigation of President Trump's Russia ties
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday argued that there is no need for a special prosecutor or an independent commission to investigate President Trump's ties to Russia. On the Senate floor, McConnell said that because there are already ongoing investigations by the Senate and the FBI, adding another investigation would only muddy the waters. "Today we'll no doubt hear calls for a new investigation, which could only serve to impede the current work being done to not only discover what the Russians may have done [but] also to let this body and the national security community develop countermeasures and war-fighting doctrine to see that it doesn't occur again," he said.
McConnell also stood by Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. He shook his head at Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who have responded with outrage to Comey's unexpected ouster Tuesday evening. McConnell noted that Democrats themselves had "repeatedly and sharply criticized" Comey. "Last year the current Democratic leader said it appeared to be an appalling act, one that he said goes against the tradition of prosecutors at every level of government," McConnell said, referring to Schumer's comments about Comey's decision on the Hillary Clinton email investigation weeks before Election Day. "And the prior Democratic leader, when asked if James Comey should resign given his conduct of the investigation, he replied, 'Of course. Yes.'"
McConnell declared that "partisan calls" should not delay the work of the Senate Intelligence Committee because "too much is at stake." While Democrats have overwhelmingly led the call, Republican Sens. John McCain (Ariz.) and Richard Burr (N.C.), who is leading the Senate's investigation, have also joined the push for an independent investigation. Becca Stanek
Nobody can be blamed for missing the news that the director of the U.S. Census Bureau, John H. Thompson, is leaving the Trump administration. He announced his resignation Tuesday, in the midst of the fallout that President Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey.
Thompson has served as director since 2013. His departure comes amid arguments over funding for the 2020 count; the Trump administration's budget has been deemed insufficient. Additionally, last week Thompson revealed that the cost of a sophisticated new electronic data collection system has skyrocketed nearly 50 percent.
Still, the resignation came as a surprise, especially as Thompson had been due to retire in December anyway. "I saw him as recently as two weeks ago, he was feeling very good about where things were, so I must say that this comes as a surprise, and a sad surprise, that he would feel he needed to do this," Kenneth Prewitt, the director for the 2000 Census, told The Washington Post. "He's a very, very competent man."
Prewitt additionally worried about the void Thompson leaves behind. "That system is fragile, and it wouldn't take much to damage it severely," he told Science. "My real fear is that they don't care enough to do a good job with the 2020 census. And then after doing a bad job, they decide to let the private sector take over." Jeva Lange
GOP lawmaker reassures his constituents that Trump is 'small potatoes compared to Nazi Germany'
Rest easy, America: President Trump is "small potatoes compared to Nazi Germany." At a town hall Tuesday night shortly after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Tom Garrett (R-Va.) attempted to soothe his constituents by pointing to a moment in history that was worse than Trump's presidency. "America has overcome amazing challenges that Donald Trump, as frightening as he is to some people, small potatoes compared to Nazi Germany," Garrett said.
When constituents met that remark with jeers, Garrett doubled down. "So he's worse?" Garrett said, literally asking the crowd if they'd rank America's commander-in-chief as greater cause for alarm than the Third Reich. Garrett pointed out people were worried about former President Barack Obama too, and promised that, no matter what, "this great nation will continue to move forward by virtue of the collective of American people."
Feel better now? Becca Stanek
This senator just found a way James Comey could still be involved in the Trump-Russia investigation
Since President Trump abruptly axed FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) came up with another way Comey could still be involved in the investigation of Trump's ties to Russian election meddling. King suggested that Comey could be "named to head the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation of Trump-Russia ties," The New York Times' Jonathan Weisman reported.
Of course, if Trump really fired Comey because of his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation as Trump has claimed, then this wouldn't bother him one bit. But, King pointed out in an interview with NPR, the White House's explanation for the ouster "doesn't add up." Becca Stanek
After firing FBI Director James Comey during an active investigation into the White House's possible ties to Russia, President Trump has only one item on his docket for Wednesday: a closed-door meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Which is … a choice you can make.
But when Lavrov rolled up to the State Department for a meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ahead of his Oval Office huddle, MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell managed to get a response to her shouted question, "Does the Comey firing cast a shadow over your talks, gentlemen?"
Lavrov looked at her with a straight face and asked, "Was he fired? You’re kidding. You're kidding." He then rolled his eyes and marched out of the room:
Many interpreted Lavrov's snide remark literally — but let this be a warning to us all to never underestimate a Russian leader's witheringly dry, sarcastic sense of humor. Jeva Lange
On Tuesday night, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) tried to imagine what would be happening right about now if the tables were turned, and Hillary Clinton had won the presidency and then fired the director of the FBI. "If this were Hillary Clinton, the Republicans would be trying to impeach her right now," he said during an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, just hours after President Trump unexpectedly fired FBI Director James Comey.
Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, called Tuesday night for "immediate emergency hearings" on Comey's firing. "The White House was already covering up for [former national security adviser] Michael Flynn by refusing to provide a single document to Congress, and now the president fired the one independent person who was doing the most to investigate President Trump and his [2016] campaign over allegations of coordination with Russia," Cummings said in a statement.
Trump has cited Comey's handling of the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as his reason for Comey's abrupt dismissal. Becca Stanek
Anderson Cooper expressed his frustration with spin master Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday evening when he attempted to press her about President Trump's whiplash-inducing flip-flop on FBI Director James Comey. "So now your White House is saying what [Comey] did was wrong but previously, as a candidate, Donald Trump was saying it was the right thing," Cooper said, after playing a montage of clips showing Candidate Trump praising Comey during the campaign.
"You're conflating two things that don't belong together," Conway replied. "Thanks for the trip down memory lane. I was on your show often last fall saying we were going to win Michigan and how we were going to do it. So that was fun."
Cooper does not even try to hide his annoyance about her abrupt change in subject:
Let's see that one more time. Jeva Lange
John McCain calls the Russia scandal a 'centipede': 'I guarantee you there will be more shoes to drop'
After President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, politicians on both sides of the aisle worried about the optics. Immediately after the news broke, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) told reporters he was "disappointed" by Trump's decision, and reiterated his call for a special congressional committee to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
During an off-the-record meeting with foreign diplomats Tuesday evening, McCain elaborated, saying Trump could not escape the specter of the Russia investigation even after firing Comey, whose FBI was investigating potential ties between Trump or his associates and Russian operatives. "This scandal is going to go on," McCain said, as reported by Josh Rogin at The Washington Post. "This is a centipede. I guarantee you there will be more shoes to drop, I can just guarantee it. There's just too much information that we don't have that will be coming out."
McCain gave Rogin permission to print his comments despite the off-the-record setting. "The president does have that constitutional authority [to fire the FBI director]," McCain said. "But I can't help but think that this is not a good thing for America." Kimberly Alters