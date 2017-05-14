SNL's President Trump admits he's a 'serial tapist'

"I fired [FBI Director James Comey] because of Russia," Alec Baldwin's President Trump explained to Michael Che's Lester Holt on this week's Saturday Night Live cold open. "I thought, 'He's investigating Russia. I don't like that. I should fire him.'"
Hold is crushed to learn this admission doesn't mean Trump's "reality show" presidency is over, but he does manage to elicit another confession with a question about the real life Trump's threat to release tapes of his private conversations with Comey. "I tape a lot of people, whenever I want," SNL Trump says. "Some people have called me a 'serial tapist,' and it's true, I am. When you're president, they let you do it."
Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
Just 29 percent of Americans support President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll results published Sunday reveal. That's not to say, however, that Comey has received a groundswell of popular support: While 38 percent say Trump was wrong to fire him, 32 percent of Americans aren't sure.
(NBC News)
The poll results are heavily split along partisan lines, and the survey also found Trump's approval rating is worse than the FBI's: He gets positive reviews from 38 percent of Americans, while the FBI is liked by 52 percent. More strikingly, 50 percent of Americans have a negative view of Trump, while just 16 percent say the same of the law enforcement agency. Bonnie Kristian
Melissa McCarthy was spotted riding a White House podium-mobile through New York City in costume as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer earlier this week, and the sad mission of Spicey's ride was revealed when she returned to Saturday Night Live as host.
McCarthy's Spicer came out of the bushes for another round of playing dollies with the White House press corps, but the pressures of the job were clearly weighing on the angsty Spicey, who is facing the awful prospect that President Trump could be lying to him.
After a forlorn ride on the podium-mobile, Spicer finally finds the president. "Have you ever told me to say things that aren't true?" Spicey demands. "Only," Trump replies, "since you started working here." Watch the full skit below. Bonnie Kristian
Emmanuel Macron was sworn in as the new president of France on Sunday, one week after his decisive victory over nationalist Marine Le Pen. At just 39, the centrist, pro-European Union Macron is France's youngest leader since Napoleon Bonaparte. He founded his own political party just one year ago and has never before held elected office.
"The world and Europe need France more than ever. They need a strong France that is sure of its destiny. A France that upholds freedom and solidarity," Macron said in his inauguration speech. "We will take all our responsibilities to provide, every time it's needed, a relevant response to big contemporary crises."
Macron's speech addressed fighting terrorism, strengthening the European Union, and dealing with challenges like climate change and "the excesses of capitalism in the world." Bonnie Kristian
North Korea test-fired another ballistic missile Sunday in defiance of South Korea's new president, Moon Jae-in, who was sworn in Wednesday. "We are leaving open the possibility of dialogue with North Korea," said a statement from Moon's office, "but we should sternly deal with a provocation to prevent North Korea from miscalculating."
The missile's behavior was "not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile," said U.S. Pacific Command. It flew about 430 miles before dropping into the sea, a successful test in comparison to a recent attempt in which the missile exploded seconds after launch.
A statement from the White House said with "the missile impacting so close to Russian soil — in fact, closer to Russia than to Japan — the president cannot imagine that Russia is pleased." The response called for stronger sanctions against Pyongyang. Bonnie Kristian
A massive ransomware cyberattack created using leaked NSA code infected more than 75,000 computers in 99 countries this weekend, but the attack has been halted — for now, at least — by a 22-year-old cybersecurity researcher who lives with his parents in England.
The unnamed researcher, who wants to remain anonymous for safety purposes, was poking around the attack's code when he accidentally found its kill switch. "I was out having lunch with a friend and got back about 3 p.m. and saw an influx of news articles," he said in an interview with The Guardian. "I had a bit of a look into that and then I found a sample of the malware behind it, and saw that it was connecting out to a specific domain, which was not registered. So I picked it up not knowing what it did at the time."
Registering the domain cost just $10.69. Once the ransomware detected the domain was live, it shut down. Still, the researcher notes, the hackers are unlikely to let their digital crime spree end so easily. "This is not over," he said. "The attackers will realize how we stopped it, they'll change the code and then they'll start again." Bonnie Kristian
When President Trump decided to fire James Comey, he didn't share his plan with his vice president or press secretary
Neither Vice President Mike Pence nor White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer were accurately informed in advance about President Trump's plan to fire FBI Director James Comey, weekend reports from The Washington Post and The New York Times reveal.
Pence was apparently tasked with sharing the official White House account of Comey's ouster, a story Trump himself would thouroughly undercut:
[Pence on Wednesday] went to Capitol Hill and in a brief scrum with reporters described the decision-making process that led to Comey’s dismissal as one that originated at the Justice Department and moved up to the chain of command to the president for action. This wasn’t a statement made in passing. Four different times he pointed to the Justice Department as the catalyst and cited Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein’s memo critiquing Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state as being critically influential. Everyone now knows there was much more to the sequence of events ... [The Washington Post]
"Pence has prided himself on being a truth-teller," the Post story notes, a difficult reputation to maintain when the president publicly repudiates his remarks.
Spicer's situation was different. Citing "a half-dozen West Wing officials," the Times reports he was deliberately kept in the dark in advance of the firing because the president did not trust the discretion of the White House communications staff:
[Trump] has been especially critical of Mr. Spicer, they said, openly musing about replacing him and telling people in his circle that he kept his own press secretary out of the loop in dismissing Mr. Comey until the last possible moment because he feared that the communications staff would leak the news. [The New York Times]
As the Post comments, this week demonstrates that "Trump established a White House with few clear lines of authority, competing power centers and, as it turned out, fighting factions" plagued by poor communications. Read more of that analysis here. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump will indicate his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict during his forthcoming Mideast trip, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster announced Friday. Trump will meet separately with Israeli and Palestinian leadership, said McMaster, so he can "reaffirm America's unshakeable bond to the Jewish state" while expressing "his desire for dignity and self-determination for the Palestinians."
This is an apparent reversal from Trump's refusal to commit to a two-state solution earlier this year after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I'm looking at two-state and one-state and I like the one that both parties like," he said then. In March, Trump called peace between Israelis and Palestinians the "toughest deal to make."
Trump's trip, which begins this coming week, includes stops in Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Rome. The president will visit holy sites of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, McMaster said, because he wants "to unite people of all faiths around a common vision of peace, security, and prosperity." Bonnie Kristian