Dow down more than 300 points in 'Washington-driven' plunge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down more than 310 points, reflecting market turbulence stemming from the Trump administration's latest scandals:
The Dow is now down more than 310 points https://t.co/SrDhzznem0 pic.twitter.com/sTEJtkQ8LD
— Bloomberg (@business) May 17, 2017
"If [President Trump is] preoccupied defending himself and if it goes a lot further, then any hope of his legislative agenda coming to the fore is going to be reduced," explained the head of Investec Asset Management Ltd., John Stopford, to Bloomberg TV.
The CEO of Marketfield Asset Management, Michael Shaoul, described the drop to CNBC as "a lot like 1998-99, when the market had to deal with the [Monica] Lewinsky scandal."
"This is clearly Washington-driven," Shaoul said. Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo's (Fla.) spokeswoman made a point of reaching out to Mother Jones to clarify that Curbelo was "the first Republican to mention impeachment." Mother Jones originally reported that Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) was the first Republican to suggest President Trump's actions could be "grounds for impeachment":
This correction we just ran makes clear how bad it's gotten for Trump (original error was my fault, not reporter's)https://t.co/FAoFpF4VwX pic.twitter.com/vLKlkaHF2U
— Jeremy Schulman (@jeremyschulman) May 17, 2017
Both Republicans' comments came on the heels of a bombshell New York Times report Tuesday night suggesting that Trump urged former FBI Director James Comey to drop the FBI's investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Hours before Amash admitted Wednesday that "it's pretty clear" he's more confident in Comey than in Trump, Curbelo suggested Tuesday night that Trump's actions "could be construed as obstruction of justice."
Mother Jones has since corrected the error, bestowing the rightful credit upon Curbelo for first suggesting his party's president could be impeached. Becca Stanek
The largest global banks plan to move about 9,000 jobs from London to continental Europe over the next two years, according to statements that have been made since the Brexit vote. Among the companies considering the move are Standard Chartered, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs. While those 9,000 jobs represent just 2 percent of London's finance jobs, Britain's tax revenue would suffer from losing high-income taxpayers. Some analysts believe that loss of tax revenue could result in the rest of the population paying more in taxes.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) announced that he has invited former FBI Director James Comey to a hearing next Wednesday. "But I still need to speak with him," Chaffetz added. "Evidently has a new [number]."
On Tuesday, Chaffetz wrote a letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe saying that if the reports of a "Comey memo" are true, then "these memoranda raise questions as to whether the president attempted to influence or impede the FBI's investigation as it relates to Lt. Gen. [Michael] Flynn. So the committee can consider that question and more, provide ... all memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings referring or relating to any communications between Comey and the president."
CNN's Eric Lichtblau said before Chaffetz's announcement Wednesday that a Comey hearing "should be one for the history books."
"Newly exiled FBI director pitted against the president who fired him. Add backdrop of Russian election influence. Cue the grainy Watergate photos of Sam Ervin and Howard Baker," Lichtblau said. "And remember, Comey has always had quite a flair for drama, as we saw exactly 10 years ago when he testified in the Senate about his famous hospital-room showdown with George W. Bush's White House aides at John Ashcroft's bedside. We could get a hearing in the next few weeks, if not sooner, and my guess is that Comey will insist it happen in public, not behind closed doors." Jeva Lange
ProPublica and Gizmodo recently teamed up to determine just how easy it is to hack the WiFi networks at President Trump's properties — and the results were alarming:
We parked a 17-foot motor boat in a lagoon about 800 feet from the back lawn of The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach and pointed a 2-foot wireless antenna that resembled a potato gun toward the club. Within a minute, we spotted three weakly encrypted WiFi networks. We could have hacked them in less than five minutes, but we refrained.
A few days later, we drove through the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with the same antenna and aimed it at the clubhouse. We identified two open WiFi networks that anyone could join without a password. We resisted the temptation. [ProPublica]
Networks at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and the Trump family-run golf club in Sterling, Virginia, proved similarly vulnerable.
ProPublica noted it's "not clear" if Trump actually uses these networks when he travels to his various properties, as he is provided with "portable secure communications equipment." However, Trump has held private discussions at his properties and hosted heads of state, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Experts explained that aside from "digital snooping," attackers could use vulnerable WiFi networks to "take over devices like computers or smartphones and use them to record conversations involving anyone on the premises."
Cybersecurity issues apparently aren't that unusual in the hospitality industry, though of course not every hotel and club is regularly hosting the leader of the free world. A spokeswoman for Trump Organization insisted that it adheres to "cybersecurity best practices."
Read more on Trump properties' cybersecurity — or lack thereof — at ProPublica. Becca Stanek
Trump has decided to stick with Obama's Iran deal — but with tougher ballistic missile sanctions
The Trump administration will leave in place former President Barack Obama's so-called "Iran deal," renewing waivers that allow companies to do business with the nation, BuzzFeed News reports. The Treasury Department will, on the other hand, add sanctions to two Iranian defense officials and one Iranian entity in relation to ballistic missile development.
With the addition of the ballistic missile sanctions, BuzzFeed News notes that the Trump administration's actions "represent a significantly more aggressive approach to Iran than under the Obama administration, but stop short of an all-out abandonment of the 2015 nuclear deal signed by Iran and world powers including the U.S. and Russia." President Trump previously slammed the Iran deal as "disastrous," and administration officials were reportedly divided on dropping the deal or not. Many Western European allies support the deal and encouraged the Trump administration to stick with it.
Iran votes next week on a president; current leader Hassan Rouhani helped orchestrate the Iran deal while his opposition, Ebrahim Raisi, is positioned more firmly against dealings with the United States. Jeva Lange
Trump tries to inspire Coast Guard grads by bragging about the election, complaining about the media
President Trump was in Connecticut on Wednesday to address the bright-eyed, bushy-tailed graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Never mind that he left in his wake a shell-shocked Capitol Hill, which is still trying to figure out how exactly to process the revelation that Trump tried to influence the FBI investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn — Trump appeared in cheery spirits as he offered the academy graduates a word of wisdom from the podium.
"I want to take this opportunity to give you some advice," he said. "Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair. You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted."
As an example for anyone who wasn't following, Trump added: "Look at the way I've been treated lately by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down. You can't let the critics and naysayers get in the way of your dreams."
Trump gazed out across the audience of surely inspired graduates. "I guess that's why I won," he concluded. Jeva Lange
Arrests of undocumented immigrants have increased 37.6 percent since President Trump signed an executive order on immigration enforcement, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Wednesday. Since the order was signed 100 days ago, ICE reported that it "has arrested more than 41,000 individuals who are either known or suspected of being in the country illegally." In the same period of time in 2016, just over 30,000 arrests were made.
ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan said the jump reflects its "clear direction to focus on threats to public safety and national security, which has resulted in a substantial increase in the arrest of convicted criminal aliens." ICE reported that "nearly 75 percent of those arrested" are "convicted criminals." Becca Stanek