Trump to embark on high-stakes 8-day trip abroad

President Trump sets off on Friday for his first foreign tour since taking office, making five stops in four countries over eight days.
Joined by first lady Melania Trump and a large retinue of advisers, Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, and Belgium. The agenda includes attending the NATO and G7 summits; meetings with Saudi Arabia's King Salman, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, and Pope Francis; a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron; several state dinners; and tours of the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and St. Peter's Basilica.
After a tumultuous 10 days, which included the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the report that Trump gave away highly classified information to Russian officials, the stakes are high and "it's kind of do-or-die" for both Trump and his staff, one White House official told CNN. Catherine Garcia
Brazilian President Michel Temer is resisting calls from an outraged public to step down, following the release of a tape a newspaper says features Temer discussing making payments to a former politician jailed for corruption.
"At no time did I authorize the paying of anyone," he said in a national address Thursday. "I did not buy anybody's silence. I will not resign." On Wednesday, the Globo newspaper reported on the existence of the recording, and the Supreme Federal Tribunal, Brazil's highest court, opened an investigation and lifted a seal on the tape. The recording is hard to understand in several places, but two men — reported to be Temer and Joesley Batista, a meatpacking company executive — are heard talking about Eduardo Cunha, the former lawmaker. The man believed to be Temer can be heard saying Cunha has information that could embarrass him, but "I settled everything. He came and collected, etc., etc., etc. I am good friends with Eduardo, okay?"
After the news broke, stocks and currency dropped, opposition politicians called for Temer's impeachment, and several thousands of people protested in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Temer, previously vice president, became president just over a year ago after Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from office, and his approval ratings are only at about 10 percent, The Associated Press reports. Cunha had overseen Rousseff's impeachment. In April, it was revealed the eight of Temer's Cabinet members are being investigated for bribery and accepting campaign donations from a construction company, and over the last three years, numerous politicians have been ensnared in a kickback scheme involving the oil giant Petrobras. Catherine Garcia
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah quickly hits Brazil's presidential mess, Turkey's goons, and, yes, Trump
In Brazil, President Michel Temer is fighting allegations that he was recorded admitting to bribing a politician who helped oust Temer's predecessor, Trevor Noah noted on Thursday's Daily Show, reminding everyone that crazy stuff is happening outside of Washington, too. "I've been trying to keep up with the scandals plaguing the Brazilian government, because it's really fascinating," he said, giving a brief synopsis, "but the truth is, I can't keep up, because I'm being swamped with all of the scandals happening right here with President Trump."
"It honestly feels like this guy stops all other news," Noah said. "There are probably asteroids headed to earth right now that are looking at each other, like 'Yo, man, maybe we should come back later. No one's going to notice us.'" So he swung to his "Ain't Nobody Got Time For That" roundup of other things happening around the world. He laughed approvingly that King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands had a secret "side hustle" as an airline copilot, then lingered a bit on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security guards beating up protesters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. "In any other news cycle, this would be the story we'd all be talking about," Noah said. "A foreign president's security detail beating up American citizens exercising their First Amendment protest rights. This is like watching a stranger come into your house and just start beating up your kids."
But we live in the news cycle we have, not the one we want, so he spent the last few minutes on Trump and the special prosecutor named to investigate his team's ties to Russia, Robert Mueller. "Forget investigating the president — make this guy the president," Noah said. "Seriously: Good at his job and everybody loves him? He's like a reverse Donald Trump — I bet his hands are huge." He ended on Trump's reactions to Mueller's appointment, the official one and the real one: "You know what? I know that they're struggling right now, but I hope that Twitter never goes out of business. Because without them, we'd never know who the president really is." Peter Weber
Pence aides say he had no idea about Flynn being investigated, remains 'a loyal soldier' to Trump
While Vice President Mike Pence has been keeping a low profile in recent days, several of his aides are working in overdrive, attempting to paint Pence in a positive light as the hits keep coming for President Trump.
The New York Times reported Wednesday that Michael Flynn, a foreign policy adviser during the campaign and Trump's short-tenured national security adviser, notified the Trump transition team on Jan. 4 — specifically the team's lawyer, Don McGahn — that he was under federal investigation for working as a lobbyist for Turkey during the campaign. A person close to the administration told NBC News on Thursday that the vice president was kept in the dark about this, and it appears there might be a "pattern" of Pence not being told about such major issues; Pence has also claimed that he wasn't told about discussions Flynn had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. until 15 days after the White House and Trump heard about it.
This person also told NBC News if the Times report is true (the White House has denied it), then "it's a fact that not only was Pence not made aware of that, no one around Pence was as well. And that's an egregious error — and it has to be intentional. It's either malpractice or intentional, and either are unacceptable." The source pinned the blame on McGahn, now White House counsel, and anyone he told for not passing the word along to Pence and his team, adding that Pence was also not asked about making Flynn national security adviser and "never" had a personal relationship with Flynn.
If it looks like Pence is in need of a good nap and maybe a dinner with his wife (and his wife alone), it's because he does, a senior adviser told CNN. Pence is a "relentlessly positive guy," the adviser said, and will always be a "loyal soldier" to Trump, but he "looks tired." He's been preparing for several speeches behind closed doors, not intentionally avoiding the public, the adviser claimed, and it doesn't makes any sense for him to get involved in the drama surrounding Flynn or the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. When Pence, then the governor of Indiana, was approached by Trump to be his running mate, his team "certainly knew we needed to be prepared for the unconventional," the adviser said, but "not to this extent." Catherine Garcia
Joe Lieberman, the former senator from Connecticut and Al Gore's running mate in 2000, is President Trump's top choice to replace James Comey as FBI director, Trump said Thursday.
The president made the announcement during a gathering with television anchors at the White House, and later, while speaking to reporters during an appearance with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia, Trump said, "We're very close to an FBI director." Lieberman originally ran as a Democrat and later became an independent, and several of his former Democratic colleagues told Politico they don't believe he should take on the position for a variety of reasons — as a former politician he doesn't have enough experience to lead the organization; he became more conservative toward the end of his Senate career; and he opposed part of former President Barack Obama's agenda while he was still in office. Lieberman is also senior counsel at Kasowitz, Benson, Torres, and Friedman, a law firm that has frequently represented Trump — and is not apparently no longer touting that fact. Catherine Garcia
An untitled Jean-Michel Basquiat painting of a skull sold for $110.5 million at a contemporary art sale at Sotheby's Thursday night in New York, the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece by an American artist.
In 1984, the painting was purchased by the late art collectors Jerry and Emily Spiegel for $19,000. The 1982 work had a pre-sale estimate of more than $60 million, and bidding began at $57 million. A 10-minute bidding war between three parties ensued, and the artwork was ultimately purchased by Japanese art collector and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa.
"I remember astounding the art world back in the 1980s when I set an auction record for Basquiat at $99,000," art dealer and Basquiat friend Jeffrey Deitch told Bloomberg. "All of us, Jean-Michel's friends, we totally believed in his genius. I always thought he would be one day in the legion of Picasso, Bacon, and Van Gogh. The work has that iconic quality. His appeal is real." Basquiat died in 1988 of a heroin overdose at the age of 27. Catherine Garcia
Several weeks after his inauguration, President Trump contacted James Comey, then the FBI director, and asked him when federal authorities planned on spreading the word that he was not personally under investigation, two people with knowledge of the call told The New York Times.
This was one of several interactions that Comey believed jeopardized the FBI's independence, the Times reports, and he instructed the president on the proper way to receive details about investigations: have the White House counsel send inquiries to the Department of Justice. At the time, Comey was overseeing the investigation into ties between Trump associates and Russia, and two incidents concerned him, friends said: during a dinner, Trump asked Comey to pledge his loyalty, and in a meeting at the Oval Office, Trump said he hoped the Russia-linked investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, would be canceled; Trump denies this happened. The Times also reports that the day after Trump talked to Comey about Flynn, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus asked Comey to assist with pushing back against reports that during the campaign, Trump associates had been in contact with Russian intelligence officials.
Benjamin Wittes, a friend of Comey's and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, spoke with the Times, and said during a lunch in March, Comey told him he had spent the previous two months trying to teach the White House how to properly interact with the bureau. Comey was afraid people would think he was becoming friendly with the new president, Wittes said, and even went so far as trying to blend into the curtains in the White House's Blue Room during an event so Trump wouldn't spot him and call him out (he did). Comey also told Wittes that on March 1, the White House called him and said Trump needed to speak with him "urgently." It turned out Trump "just wanted to chitchat," Wittes said, and Comey took the call to mean Trump was still "trying to get him on the team and he saw it in light of his refusal to give him his loyalty." Catherine Garcia
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly wrote an obituary for his late boss, former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, that was both fawning and defensive.
Ailes, who died Thursday at age 77, was a "force of nature with an agenda," O'Reilly wrote in USA Today, successful in his quest to "infuse America with traditional philosophy and see to it that conservatives like him were heard loud and clear." Ailes gave former presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and radio host Rush Limbaugh "blunt advice that led them to success," O'Reilly continued, and it "was that bluntness that made his life difficult, as enemies accumulated — some armed with brutal hatred."
O'Reilly often went back to the theme of Ailes being unfairly treated by people who didn't know him. In his own nearly 20 years at Fox News, O'Reilly said, he had "total independence," and "when stuff hit the fan, as it will when you are doing daily political commentary in a polarized nation, Roger had my back." Ailes left the network last summer following accusations of sexual harassment, and O'Reilly was ousted from Fox News last month following similar allegations; O'Reilly said he believes Ailes was "convicted of bad behavior in the court of public opinion, and it was painful for many of us to watch. He, himself, was stunned and never really recovered."
This country is being turned into a "nation where hatred is almost celebrated in some quarters," O'Reilly added, and Ailes "experienced that hatred, and it killed him. That is the truth." He doesn't want to remember Ailes that way, O'Reilly said, but rather as someone who "did both good and bad in his life and in that, he has has something in common with every human being." Catherine Garcia