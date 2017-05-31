The United Nations just brutally subtweeted Trump on climate change

On Wednesday, Axios reported that President Trump has made up his mind to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement, making the United States only the third country in the world to refuse to follow the greenhouse gas emission guidelines. Shortly thereafter, the official Twitter account of the United Nations found itself with something urgent to tweet about climate change:
Climate change is undeniable
Climate action is unstoppable
Climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable.
-@antonioguterres https://t.co/a8O14NCLUc
— United Nations (@UN) May 31, 2017
The tweet linked to a video of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres calling on "world leaders," including those in "business and civil society," to "take ambitious action on climate change."
I call on world leaders, business & civil society to take ambitious action on climate change. pic.twitter.com/wl19gZYecm
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 31, 2017
Leaders have expressed frustration over Trump's refusal to respect the agreement, which was signed by President Barack Obama in 2015. German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently called Trump's stance on climate change "very unsatisfying" and said "the Paris deal isn't just any other deal. It is a key agreement that shapes today's globalization." Jeva Lange
Where in the world is Megyn Kelly? Her hiatus after leaving Fox News in January ends this Sunday when Kelly, now with NBC, launches her news magazine program, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly.
Speaking literally, though, Kelly is in Russia.
"I'm definitely going to be sitting across from [Russian President Vladimir] Putin onstage [on Friday] at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and if history is any guide, I'm going to have an extended period to ask one-on-one questions," Kelly told The Daily Beast.
If all goes according to plan, bits of Kelly's interview will make it onto her NBC debut. Putin is "pretty good about going off topic," Kelly added. "In other words, it doesn't all have to be about international economics — and that's what I plan to do."
Despite Putin's alleged role in the 2016 presidential election, Kelly has insisted her new program won't be "all red meat" — that is to say, it won't be politics all the time, or even mainly. "One of the things I didn't like about my old job was it was all politics," she told The Wall Street Journal, adding that Sunday Night will show "more balance."
But if she can get Putin alone for an exclusive, she will: "Like every other American journalist, that's my goal," she said. Jeva Lange
Republicans aren't waiting until 2020 to try to take down Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a possible candidate for the Democratic nomination. They are starting their campaign now, in the guise of harming her 2018 Senate re-election campaign, on the theory that this strategy worked against Hillary Clinton, report McClatchy's Alex Roarty and Katie Glueck. "We learned from our experience with Secretary Clinton that when you start earlier, the narratives have more time to sink in and resonate with the electorate," said Colin Reed, executive director at the GOP super PAC America Rising.
America Rising has already started the campaign, saying its efforts to document and publicize any Warren missteps will not only help her 2018 opponent but also allow Republicans to "continue developing the long-term research and communications angles to damage her 2020 prospects." Ryan Williams, a longtime aide to Mitt Romney, sees merit in Reed's "political death by a thousand cuts" strategy. "The more serious her campaign is, the more opportunities to make mistakes," Williams said. "Republicans would love to see her make a few gaffes in this race that could be used against her in 2020."
Warren doesn't have a 2018 opponent yet, but "Republicans believe that whoever emerges as the nominee could have a benefit rarely afforded underdog candidates: money," Roarty and Glueck report. "Warren's national presence could help funnel donations from conservatives across the country — especially if, as many GOP strategists speculate, [President] Trump takes aim at the senator."
The Warren team is trying to turn the likely onslaught of outside money to its advantage. "It's no surprise that out-of-state billionaires will attempt to buy the election in their favor," said Kristen Orthman, a Warren adviser. "Corporate interests are looking for a return on their investment so they give to Republican super PACs in exchange for tax breaks for the rich or legislation that benefits their bottom line." Read more at McClatchy DC. Peter Weber
A day away from June, the White House has nominated just 117 people for the 559 "most important Senate-confirmed positions," Politico reports. Adding to the woes, the staff in charge of the hiring is running into an unanticipated roadblock: Potential staffers are choosing to stay away from an administration embroiled in an investigation into possible collusion with Russia.
"It's an additional factor that makes what was an already complicated process of staffing the government even harder," said one of Trump's transportation hiring advisers, Max Stier.
At least three potential hires in the past two weeks told one lawyer working for the administration that they are no longer interested due to the ongoing, and mounting, investigation into ties to Russia. "You're going to have a situation where [the Trump administration is] going to have trouble getting A-list or even B-list people to sign up," said the lawyer. The White House disputed such claims, with a spokeswoman saying the president is still getting people "of the highest quality" to join the administration.
In addition to the search for a new FBI director, there are vacancies in second-to-the-top spots at the departments of Agriculture, Education, Veterans Affairs, the Environmental Protection Agency, and nominees for Commerce and Treasury deputy secretaries have both withdrawn. At this same point in Barack Obama and George W. Bush's first terms, both leaders had nominated approximately twice as many people as Trump has now.
"There's no doubt in my mind that people are being very cautious, to put it mildly," the lawyer said. Jeva Lange
President Trump has decided to withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement signed by former President Barack Obama in 2015, two people familiar with the decision told Axios. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is reportedly hammering out the details: "They're deciding on whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal — which could take three years — or exit the underlying United Nations Treaty, which would be faster but more extreme," Axios writes.
The Paris agreement, dealing with greenhouse gas emissions, has been signed by every nation except Nicaragua and Syria. Pruitt and Trump have called the global agreement "a bad deal for America."
Climate scientists have expressed alarm at the United States' exit: "A Trump presidency might be game over for the climate. It might make it impossible to stabilize planetary warming below dangerous levels," scientist Michael Mann said. "If Trump makes good on his campaign promises and pulls out of the Paris Treaty, it is difficult to see a path forward to keeping warming below dangerous levels."
Read more about why the Paris climate agreement is a big deal and why ditching the agreement could have global consequences. Jeva Lange
There's scant good news for President Trump in a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, starting with the 43 percent who say they want the House to begin impeachment proceedings to remove him from office. That's up from 38 percent last week, and only 2 points lower than the 45 percent who opposed impeachment. A slight majority of those who want Trump impeached say he is unfit for office, even if he hasn't committed an impeachable offense. "If President Trump was hoping his foreign trip would shift the conversation away from scandals, he may be out of luck," said Morning Consult's Kyle Dropp.
On the brighter side, Trump's approval rating in the poll has risen to 45 percent, versus 50 percent who disapprove; on May 19, his approval number was at 41 percent. (In the RealClearPolitics average, Trump has a 39.7 approval, 54.4 percent disapproval rating.) The Morning Consult poll also asked about the Republican health-care plan, and it was less popular than Trump. Overall, 38 percent support the bill and 47 percent oppose the American Health Care Act, but the 33 percent who "strongly" disapprove swamp the 14 percent who "strongly" approve. Only 32 percent of voters say it would make the U.S. health-care system better, and 18 percent say they think it will lower their health-care costs; 47 percent say it will increase their costs and worsen the health-care system.
The poll was conducted May 25-30 among 1,991 registered voters, and has a margin of error of ±2 percentage points. Peter Weber
Michael Flynn, President Trump's short-tenured national security adviser, has taken the Fifth to avoid handing over personal documents subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee, but he has reportedly agreed to turn over some business records demanded by the Senate panel investigating Russia's machinations in the 2016 presidential race. One thing the senators — and a federal grand jury in Virginia, and the FBI — will likely find, The Wall Street Journal reports, is a documentary-style film about Turkey that Flynn's consulting firm worked on last year but never finished. The film apparently makes up the bulk of the $530,000 the Flynn Intel Group was paid by Ekim Alptekin, a Turkish businessman close to Turkey's president.
Alptekin says he hired the Flynn Intel Group to help burnish Turkey's image after a failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Erdogan's subsequent crackdown. Erdogan has blamed the coup on a Turkish imam in Pennsylvania, Fethullah Gulen, and Alptekin tells the Journal he envisioned the documentary as "a small, 60 Minutes kind of a thing" to expose America to the purported dangers Gulen poses. The U.S. has so far rebuffed Erdogan's demands for Gulen's extradition.
Bijan Kian, the head of Flynn Intel Group, told the film crew different things, and some of them — including Rudi Bakhtiar, a former CNN anchor, and ex-VICE News correspondent David Enders — say they were badly misled. Bakhtiar told the Journal that it quickly became clear she was working on a hit-piece on Gulen. Enders said Kian did not want his or Flynn's fingerprints on this: "He said: 'We don't want anyone to know the Flynn Intel Group has anything to do with this.'"
The Journal's Dion Nissenbaum has an overview of the documentary:
Alptekin paid the Flynn Intel Group in three installments, saying the money came from his firm, not Turkey's government; with each payment, Flynn's group sent back $40,000 in "consulting fees" that Alptekin insists were really rebates. The last payment was on Nov. 14, two days before Trump named Flynn as his national security adviser. The film was shelved. On Nov. 8, Flynn published an op-ed in The Hill urging the U.S. to extradite Gulen, using an image a PR firm had produced to promote the documentary. In March, after he was pushed out of the White House, Flynn belatedly registered as a foreign agent for his work with Turkey. You can read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber
A huge explosion rocked a highly secure part of Kabul, Afghanistan, during rush hour on Wednesday morning, killing at least 80 people and wounding hundreds more, officials said. The death toll is expected to rise. The blast, from what authorities say was a suicide bomb inside a septic tanker, broke shop windows up to a mile away and destroyed or damaged some 30 vehicles at the site, said Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry. "We don't know at this moment what was the target of the attack, but most of the casualties are civilians," he said.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, near the German Embassy off Zanbaq Square, in an area with heavily fortified embassies and government offices, including the Foreign Ministry and Presidential Palace. The German Foreign Ministry said some embassy workers were wounded and an Afghan security officer killed in the blast, which left a 13-foot-deep hole, according to Kabul police chief, Gen. Hassan Shah Frogh. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State have detonated explosives in Kabul, the Afghan capital, in the past. "There are a large number of casualties, but I don't know, how many people are killed or wounded," Gul Rahim, an eyewitness, tells The Associated Press. Peter Weber
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.