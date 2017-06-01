The TSA is going to look through your books but promises not to notice what you're reading

The TSA began a new screening policy for paper products at airport checkpoints in Missouri last month, and now the agency's branch in Sacramento, California, is testing out more invasive searches for books and food items.
In the new system, passengers are required to take all reading material and food out of their carry-on luggage and place it in a separate bin. TSA screeners can "fan" through travelers' books to see if anything is hidden in the pages, but agency officials insist they will not pay attention to the content. Critics have long argued passengers selected for extra screening are not chosen as randomly as the TSA claims, and book content — particularly of a political or religious nature — could re-ignite that debate.
"It's always been a series of insults," said Julie Sze, a University of California, Davis, professor who experienced the test procedure at Sacramento. "Books, magazines, food, those are like my three treasured things. It feels personal on a whole different level."
Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Sunday he will likely expand the new searches nationwide and may also ban laptop carry-ons for all international flights in and out of the United States. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump will appear at a fundraising dinner for the 2020 election on June 28, his first such event for the next campaign cycle, which will not begin for about two more years.
The funds collected will go to Trump Victory, a fundraising committee authorized by the official Trump campaign as well as the Republican National Committee. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel is also attending.
Self-described populist Donald Trump is hosting a $35,000-a-plate fundraiser for himself this month.
For an election that's in 3 1/2 years. pic.twitter.com/TRDZyPsEZP
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) June 1, 2017
Individual tickets for the evening are a hefty $35,000 per person, a detail that quickly caught the attention of Trump's critics given the president's populist message. The median wage earned by an individual American in 2015 was $29,930. Bonnie Kristian
Andrew Therriault, the former director of data science for the Democratic National Committee, didn't take kindly to Hillary Clinton's claim the DNC gave her "nothing" to help in last year's general election battle against Donald Trump. While speaking Wednesday at Recode's CodeCon, Clinton accused the Democratic Party of being "bankrupt" at the point she won the nomination. "It was on the verge of insolvency. Its data was mediocre to poor, non-existent, wrong. I had to inject money into it," she said.
Here's what Therriault had to say about that, though he's since deleted the tweets:
Former DNC Data Director @therriaultphd tweets, then deletes Hillary Clinton's election loss excuses are ‘f**king bulls**t’. pic.twitter.com/LWEeNsUedG
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 1, 2017
Therriault wasn't the only data expert to take issue with Clinton's finger-pointing. Tom Bonier, the CEO of consulting firm TargetSmart Communications, also seemed to take Therriault's side. Becca Stanek
Fwiw, the data operation Clinton "inherited" was the most robust data operation the DNC has ever seen, including during the Obama re-elect.
— Tom Bonier (@tbonier) May 31, 2017
Listen to the people who know data, and had hands on it. https://t.co/8quuJcFqQS
— Tom Bonier (@tbonier) June 1, 2017
Nigel Farage, the British politician who headed up the Brexit movement, is now reportedly a "person of interest" in the ongoing FBI investigation into the Trump team's ties to Russia. The Guardian reported Thursday that Farage is being looked at because of his connections to people at the center of the investigation, including President Trump and some of his associates, as well as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
WikiLeaks is thought to have worked with Russia to publish hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's aides during the presidential election; Farage visited Assange in March. "One of the things the intelligence investigators have been looking at is points of contact and persons involved," a source told The Guardian. "If you triangulate Russia, WikiLeaks, Assange, and Trump associates the person who comes up with the most hits is Nigel Farage."
Farage's spokesperson maintained that Farage "has never been to Russia, let alone worked with their authorities." The FBI's national press office told The Guardian it had no comment on the matter. Becca Stanek
Stephen Bannon and Scott Pruitt have been scheming for months to get Trump to ditch the Paris accord
If President Trump announces this afternoon that he's pulling out of the Paris climate accord, it will be a win for chief strategist Stephen Bannon and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. Politico reported Thursday that both men have long been angling for Trump to bail on the deal:
Donald Trump's chief strategist and EPA administrator maneuvered for months to get the president to exit the Paris climate accord, shrewdly playing to his populist instincts and publicly pressing the narrative that the nearly 200-nation deal was effectively dead — boxing in the president on one of his highest-profile decisions to date.
Steve Bannon and Scott Pruitt have sought to outsmart the administration's pro-Paris group of advisers, including Trump's daughter Ivanka, who were hoping the president could be swayed by a global swell of support for the deal from major corporations, U.S. allies, Al Gore, and even the pope. [Politico]
While Ivanka was setting up meetings for her dad with supporters of the agreement, Bannon and Pruitt were reportedly pushing concerns about how the deal could "hobble his pro-fossil-fuel energy agenda" and playing into Trump's concerns that the U.S. wasn't getting a good deal under the Paris Agreement. "Some of the debate was for show to help the moderates feel like they had their say," a person who'd talked to Pruitt told Politico. "Pruitt has believed all along that this was never in doubt."
Trump is slated to announce his decision Thursday at 3 p.m. Three White House officials told Politico that he's settled on pulling out of the Paris accord — though they conceded it's always possible Trump could change his mind.
Read more on the Paris face-off within the Trump administration at Politico. Becca Stanek
It was 50 years ago today (almost) when Sgt. Pepper taught the world to play a different kind of record. On July 2, 1967, The Beatles released Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band in the United States, a week after its release in Britain, and people credibly argue that popular music, and recorded music, was never quite the same. Here's the short version:
On PBS NewsHour, Anthony DeCurtis gave a longer explanation of why Sgt. Pepper was such a seminal album for the music world, and for The Beatles. It may not be the band's greatest collection of songs — "Strawberry Fields Forever" and "Penny Lane" were recorded during the same sessions but released as a single first, for example. "But when you're assessing an album's importance, or whether or not it's the best," DeCurtis said, records like Revolver and Rubber Soul are great, "but they did not alter the culture. Sgt. Pepper altered the culture."
If you want a deeper dive into the album and how it was made, from "Penny Lane" to the magnificent "A Day in the Life," PBS is airing a documentary on Saturday. Peter Weber
Running through the recent timeline of events led Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough to conclude Thursday morning that President Trump might be a "hostage" of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "You have Donald Trump in the Oval Office with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Kislyak, and the foreign minister, Lavrov, and that picture took place the day after James Comey was fired when the Russian story really exploded. Then he goes in, he reveals classified information. He doesn't let U.S. reporters in the room. I mean, you can go on and on," Scarborough said. "They make these decisions time and time again in a way that makes it appear that they're hostages, that he's Vladimir Putin's hostage. Why did they have that meeting in the Oval Office? Because Putin told Trump he needed that meeting in the Oval Office."
The most recent event that left Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski baffled — and that spurred Scarborough to raise this theory — was a report revealing that the Trump administration is thinking about returning two diplomatic compounds to the Russian government. The compounds were shut down by former President Barack Obama as punishment for Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. "It kind of makes it hard to believe that Putin doesn't have anything on Trump," Brzezinski said. "There seems to be no guard rails here."
Watch it below. Becca Stanek
Sen. Al Franken's (D-Minn.) new book, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate, has 47 chapters, but all anyone seems to want to talk about is Chapter 37, "Sophistry," about one of his colleagues. Samantha Bee was no exception when she had Franken on Wednesday's Full Frontal for her book club, Ladies Who Book. "Don't you think you were a little hard on Ted Cruz?" she asked. "No, I definitely was not," Franken said. "Really? Because you wrote a whole chapter about him and you called him the Dwight Schrute of the Senate," she noted, referring to a character from The Office. Franken picked up a sheet and started reading things Bee has called Cruz, starting with "rodent-faced soup sponge."
At one point, Franken pulled back and explained why he devoted an entire chapter to the widely disliked Cruz, and at another he reminded a skeptical Bee that Cruz is a human being with feelings, but mostly it was trading insults the other had lobbed at the junior senator from Texas. If that's your thing, watch below. Peter Weber