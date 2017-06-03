White House considers blocking Comey's congressional testimony

Fired FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to give public testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, June 8, unless the Trump White House attempts to block his appearance by invoking executive privilege, the nebulous presidential power to refuse compliance with information-gathering efforts from other parts of government.

The committee is expected to question Comey about his pre-ouster conversations with President Trump pertaining to Russian interference in the election, information that could prove politically damaging — but perhaps less so than silencing Comey.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Friday he does not know what the White House legal team would recommend, while counselor Kellyanne Conway implied Comey would likely be permitted to speak. However, she added, the "president will make that decision." Bonnie Kristian