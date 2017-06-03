White House considers blocking Comey's congressional testimony

Fired FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to give public testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, June 8, unless the Trump White House attempts to block his appearance by invoking executive privilege, the nebulous presidential power to refuse compliance with information-gathering efforts from other parts of government.
The committee is expected to question Comey about his pre-ouster conversations with President Trump pertaining to Russian interference in the election, information that could prove politically damaging — but perhaps less so than silencing Comey.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Friday he does not know what the White House legal team would recommend, while counselor Kellyanne Conway implied Comey would likely be permitted to speak. However, she added, the "president will make that decision." Bonnie Kristian
Defense Secretary James Mattis spoke in Singapore Saturday at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, a defense summit, where he sought to reassure Asian allies the U.S. "will still be there and we will be there with you," because it will be a "crummy world if we all retreat inside our own borders."
He struck a mostly friendly tone toward China, criticizing Chinese military build-up in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, but praising Beijing for its "renewed commitment" to suppressing North Korea's "urgent military threat." "Ultimately," Mattis said, "we believe China will come to recognize North Korea as a strategic liability, not an asset."
"While competition between the U.S. and China, the world's two largest economies, is bound to occur, conflict is not inevitable," he added. "Our two countries can and do cooperate for mutual benefit. We will work closely with China where we share common cause." Bonnie Kristian
On Friday, former Penn State University President Graham Spanier was sentenced to at least two months in prison and several additional months under house arrest for failing to report allegations of sexual molestation involving the university's former assistant football coach, Jerry Sandusky. Two other university administrators, former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz, were also sentenced to jail time.
All three men were convicted of the same misdemeanor charge of child endangerment for failing to promptly alert authorities about reports of Sandusky's behavior.
Spanier reportedly plans to appeal his sentence, as Sandusky has continued to do. Sandusky, who was convicted in 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, is sentenced to up to 60 years in prison. Becca Stanek
On Friday, France released an updated version of the White House video explaining why the Paris Agreement is a "bad deal for America." So, for instance, the first slide reading, "The Paris Accord is a bad deal for America," was tweaked to read, "Leaving the Paris Accord is a bad deal for America and the world." In the next slide, the Trump administration claims the global climate accord "undermines U.S. competitiveness and jobs," which France calls into question by noting that "many major U.S. companies from all sectors" don't agree with that assessment.
The edits continue for the full length of the video, swapping out "badly negotiated" for "comprehensively negotiated" and "accomplishes little" to "a step in the right direction."
This isn't the first time France has trolled Trump on his Thursday announcement that he will withdraw the U.S. from the accord, which aimed to slow global warming by curbing carbon emissions. In a speech Thursday night, French President Emmanuel Macron riffed on Trump's campaign tagline when he reminded the world of its responsibility to "make our planet great again."
Watch the White House's version of the video here and France's remake below. Becca Stanek
A police officer in Florida demanded to know if an injured cyclist was an illegal immigrant before offering assistance. "You illegal? Speak English? Got ID?" the Monroe County sheriff asked Marcos Huete as he was lying next to his bicycle after being hit by a pickup truck. Huete, who is from Honduras, was issued a $75 fine for causing the accident, hospitalized, and later detained by border officials.
Scott Pruitt used Bret Stephens' New York Times climate op-ed to justify withdrawing from the Paris Agreement
Back in April, The New York Times hired conservative columnist Bret Stephens from The Wall Street Journal as a contributor to its op-ed page. Stephens promptly started a kerfuffle at the Gray Lady when he centered his debut column around climate change; in it, he wrote, "Perhaps if there were less certitude about our climate future, more Americans would be interested in having a reasoned conversation about it."
In his column, titled "Climate of Complete Certainty," Stephens argued that much of the conclusions about climate change that pass "as accepted fact" are in fact "a matter of probabilities." In explaining President Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Friday cited Stephens' column:
The New York Times was harshly criticized for surfacing Stephens' climate skepticism — or what The Week's Ryan Cooper referred to as Stephens' "breezy science denial-lite." Public editor Liz Spayd responded by defending the Times for providing readers with a "range of views." But observers were not impressed with Pruitt's use of Stephens' reasoning as a defense for withdrawing from the Paris Agreement; scan through some incredulous responses below. Kimberly Alters
The new cover of the magazine Der Spiegel is simple yet devastating. In one corner is President Trump, swinging a golf club. In the other corner is the Earth, which is on fire. In between Trump and the Earth is the president's former reality star tagline: "You're fired."
Trump, Der Spiegel seems to be saying, has essentially fired Mother Earth — or whacked her out of the way with his nine iron — by pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, an international pact aimed at protecting the Earth from being gobbled up by global warming. Becca Stanek
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt spent a press briefing Friday dodging questions about whether President Trump believes in climate change. He declined to give a straight answer not once, not twice, but three times.
The first time, Pruitt was asked for a simple yes or no answer on whether Trump thinks climate change is real. He gave a lengthy answer explaining that the discussions surrounding the Paris Agreement — which Trump announced Thursday he was pulling the U.S. out of — had only focused on determining whether the climate accord is "good or not for this country":
Moments later, another reporter asked if Trump still believes climate change is a "hoax" invented by the Chinese, which is a real comment Trump once made. Pruitt again answered by insisting their discussions about the Paris accord were centered solely on whether the accord was good for the U.S., claiming it had put the nation at an "economic disadvantage."
A third reporter tried once more to corner Pruitt by pointing out that the EPA administrator should probably be able to tell the American people whether the president believes in climate change. "As I indicated, several times through the process, there's enough to deal with, with respect to the Paris Agreement, and making an informed decision about this important issue," Pruitt said, insisting he'd "answered the question a couple times" already.
Here's CBS News' Jacqueline Alemany on what the bigger take on these three answers is. Becca Stanek
