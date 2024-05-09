Inside Siberia's 'megaslump' – and why it is getting bigger

The 'eerie sinkhole' is rapidly expanding and climate change is the reason why

Collage of photos and illustrations in eight panels. Top row shows methane bubbles trapped in ice, a vintage style illustration of arrows pointing downwards, the Siberian tundra, and a molecule of methane. Bottom row shows as illustrated sonic wave, a photo of Siberian landscape, the shape of the Batagaika crater, and a vintage illustration of the globe zoomed in on the Arctic circle and Russia.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

It has been called everything from the "gateway to the underworld" to a "tadpole-shaped gash" – and it's eating into the surrounding landscape "like a living thing".

The huge crater in Siberia is an "immense fracture" in the depths of the Russian Far East that "splintered open" just a few decades ago, said IFL Science. Now, "with climate change continuing to cook up this part of the world, the literal scar on the planet is continuing to grow".

Climate Change Siberia Russia
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

