Trump makes very confusing comments about this being the 'calm before the storm'

As he posed for photos with military commanders and their families before a dinner at the White House on Thursday, President Trump made a head-scratching remark that was equal parts confusing and ominous.

"You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm," he said. Reporters instantly started shouting questions, primarily, "What storm?" Trump replied by repeating his earlier comment: "It could be, the calm, the calm before the storm." Again, reporters asked him what he meant, and if the storm had anything to do with Iran or ISIS, and again, Trump did not answer. Instead, he said "the world's greatest military people" were in the room, and they were going to enjoy their evening. While Trump never revealed what storm might be coming or why he thinks anything related to his tumultuous presidency could be described as "calm," he did finally tell reporters that "you'll find out" one day what he's talking about.