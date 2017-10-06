Democrats hastily donate Harvey Weinstein’s campaign contributions to charity after allegations come to light

Sexual harassment allegations against prominent Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein have led several Democrats to donate thousands of dollars in campaign contributions to charity, The New York Times reports. Weinstein personally contributed to the campaigns of many liberal candidates over the years, including Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Leahy, Blumenthal, and Warren plan to donate sums equal to Weinstein's campaign contributions in an effort to distance themselves from the producer. Leahy is expected to donate $5,600 to the Change the Story Initiative for the Women's Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation. Other lawmakers have said they plan to donate to groups against domestic violence.

Weinstein contributed five-figure sums to the presidential campaigns of both former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and in 2016 he held a fundraiser at his home for Clinton. More Democrats are expected to donate to charity in light of the allegations. Weinstein released a statement Thursday apologizing for his actions. Elianna Spitzer