After slamming 'fake' NBC News story, Trump reignites threats against the free press

President Trump skewered — you guessed it — the free press Wednesday, claiming NBC News' report that he asked for a "tenfold" increase of the nuclear arsenal was "pure fiction made up to demean."
Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a "tenfold" increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017
Trump added:
With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017
There is technically no "license" to challenge; while "journalistic license" is a common phrase, it does not refer to a literal document that can be revoked. Instead, Trump's tweet has alarming authoritarian implications that immediately sparked widespread concern:
The president is suggesting using the power of the federal government against media who produce critical reporting. Full stop. https://t.co/eK8FILiHm3
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 11, 2017
This is SO authoritarian. Straight out of Putin's & Erdogan's playbook—try to chill critical coverage by making threats to shut media down. https://t.co/V74oBBlBcD
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 11, 2017
"The President is an incredible advocate of the First Amendment” — White House press secretary, 1 week ago. https://t.co/uFRfrMJuI8
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 11, 2017
Even if we dismiss as bluster, it's dangerous for prez w/ cult following to suggest silencing unwanted speech is acceptable. https://t.co/WU6Hgws1wn
— Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 11, 2017
Read NBC News' original report here. Jeva Lange
Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for promoting Facebook VR with a virtual trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
Mark Zuckerberg made a surprise visit to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico on Monday — sort of.
The Facebook CEO led a video tour through Puerto Rico's flooded streets in a video broadcast on Facebook Live, in an attempt to promote the company's new virtual reality feature. Things quickly turned awkward, however, as Zuckerberg stumbled through a conversation with Facebook VR team member Rachel Franklin, calling Puerto Rico — still fighting to recover three weeks after Hurricane Maria — a "tough place to get to" and spending a few minutes touting Facebook's own relief efforts.
Comments on Zuckerberg's Facebook Live video called out his perceived insensitivity, saying the clip was everything from "tone-deaf" to "the height of tastelessness." On Tuesday, Zuckerberg responded to a comment, saying his goal was to "show how VR can raise awareness and help us see what's happening in different parts of the world." He added that "one of the most powerful features of VR is empathy." "I realize this wasn't clear, and I'm sorry to anyone this offended," he wrote.
In another comment, he acknowledged that the "sense of empathy" he was attempting to convey "doesn't extend well to people watching you as a virtual character on a 2D screen."
In the video, Zuckerberg and Franklin spent a few minutes high-fiving in front of footage of destroyed homes in Puerto Rico before teleporting back to sunny California — and then to the moon. If only Puerto Ricans could be so lucky. You can watch the whole clip below. Kathryn Krawczyk
Five very good boys and girls are being awarded the American Humane Lois Pope K-9 Medal of Courage Award on Wednesday in honor of their service to the country, CBS This Morning reports. The retired canine heroes include Coffee, who did three tours in Afghanistan; Alphie, also an Afghanistan veteran; Capa, who served in the Navy in Iraq and Afghanistan and was assigned to protect the president; and Ranger, who served with the Marines in Iraq and Afghanistan. Gabe, who passed away in 2013, will be honored in memoriam after participating in more than 200 combat missions in Iraq.
Over 1,600 dogs serve in the U.S. military, with many assigned the important task of sniffing out explosives. Army Sgt. James Bennett's family credits his four-legged partner, Coffee, for getting him home safe from Afghanistan.
"Do you consider her a hero?" asked CBS This Morning's Chip Reid.
"I consider her an angel," Bennett said. Learn more about the K-9 honorees below. Jeva Lange
The 2018 primaries begin in less than 6 months. Senators warn the U.S. has done little to prevent more Russian meddling.
The Trump administration's reluctant response to Russia's meddling in the 2016 elections has left some vulnerable Democrats fearing that Moscow could try to swing the results in 2018 to the GOP's advantage, too. Democratic senators up for re-election are "concerned the Trump administration is dragging its feet on thwarting sophisticated Russian cyber operations that could have significant impact on their races — and could even sway which party wins control of the Senate," Politico reports.
While President Trump has dismissed the focus on Russia as being a hoax, "experts and government officials at the state and federal level report that the U.S. government is woefully unprepared for future attacks," New York wrote last summer, with officials "citing both indifference from President Trump and others in the White House, as well as the Trump administration's failure to properly staff federal agencies responsible for dealing with such threats, like the Department of Homeland Security."
Even many Republicans have expressed concern about the 2018 elections, which begin as soon as March, with the Texas primary. "You can't walk away from this and believe that Russia's not currently active in trying to create chaos in our election process," said Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman.
Time is ticking. Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served in the Obama administration, emphasized in August that elections are "almost as vulnerable, perhaps, now as we were six, nine months ago." Jeva Lange
One is an artist and geographer who has photographed some of the most top-secret locations on Earth. Another is a psychologist who explored if a radio soap opera could reduce prejudice in Rwanda. Yet another had planned to be a concert pianist before turning to science to understand how antibodies become more effective at fighting off pathogens. Together, they compose three of the 24 MacArthur fellows for 2017, a group of "exceptionally creative people" who have been awarded a no-strings-attached grant of $625,000, doled out over the next five years, to do with as they see fit.
"I had fantasized about that moment ever since I knew it existed," one of the recipients, Rhiannon Giddens, told The New York Times of winning the grant. Giddens' accomplishments include being the first woman and nonwhite banjoist to win a major prize.
Jason De León, an anthropologist who studies undocumented crossings of the U.S.-Mexico border, described himself as wearing "a lot of different hats," adding that "most of my career has been defined by making it up as I go along."
Other recipients include writers like the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker and another Pulitzer Prize winner, novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen. Jesmyn Ward — the author of Salvage the Bones and, most recently, Sing, Unburied, Sing — was awarded for "exploring the enduring bonds of community and familial love among poor African Americans of the rural South against a landscape of circumscribed possibilities and lost potential."
Read more about the recipients, and see the full list, at the MacArthur Foundation and The New York Times. Jeva Lange
At the July 20 meeting in the Pentagon that reportedly prompted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to call President Trump a "moron," Trump told the assembled military and national security leaders that he wanted "what amounted to a nearly tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal," NBC News reported Wednesday, citing "three officials who were in the room." Trump had apparently just been shown a slide charting the decline in the number of America's nuclear weapons since the late 1960s, from about 32,000 nukes to some 4,000 warheads today, and Trump reportedly said he wanted to return to the number America had at its peak.
Tillerson and Trump's other advisers were "surprised" and other officials "rattled by the president's desire for more nuclear weapons and his understanding of other national security issues from the Korean peninsula to Iraq and Afghanistan," NBC News reports, and "officials briefly explained the legal and practical impediments to a nuclear buildup and how the current military posture is stronger than it was at the height of the build-up." No such buildup is planned, NBC News says, but "officials said they are working to address the president's concerns within the Nuclear Posture Review."
On Tuesday, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster warned national security officials they should "realize that speaking to the media about government deliberations is treasonous when it involves national security." As for the leak about the July 20 meeting, "it's unclear which portion of the Pentagon briefing prompted Tillerson to call the president a 'moron' after the meeting broke up and some advisers were gathered around," NBC News says. "Officials who attended the two-hour session said it included a number of tense exchanges." You can read more at NBC News. Peter Weber
In a new book, Frank Sinatra's longtime manager Eliot Weisman says that in 1989, casino magnate Donald Trump tried to renegotiate a deal for Sinatra to play Trump's new Taj Mahal casino, because the price negotiated by Trump's late business partner was "a little rich." Sinatra reportedly told Trump to "go f--k yourself." "It's amazing — people are now rising from the dead to curse at Donald Trump," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "Now, I don't know if this story is true, but it does come from a reliable source. If only there was a way to verify if this really happened," he said, causing Sinatra's ghost to rise, microphone in hand, doobie-doobie-dooing and ring-a-ding-dinging.
Kimmel asked Sinatra's Rat Pack-era ghost about Trump. "That guy," Sinatra's ghost replied. "He's a doobie-doobie-douchebag," and Weisman's account is accurate but incomplete. To illustrate his feelings, he sang a familiar song, aided by a friendly ghost. The NSFW parts are bleeped out, baby. Watch below. Peter Weber
Three weeks after Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, 85 percent of the U.S. territory doesn't have power, 40 percent of residents don't have drinkable water, and with so many homes destroyed and conditions improving at a slow pace, tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans have fled to the continental U.S., some of them probably permanently. The Trump administration let its Jones Act waiver lapse on Sunday night, with no plans to reinstate it, and Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told CBS News correspondent David Begnaud on Tuesday that he would prefer the shipping restrictions be lifted again, because "at this juncture, why not use all the tools available?"
The death toll from the hurricane is officially about 34, though it's probably higher, and Rosselló told Begnaud he's really worried about a public health crisis tied to contaminated water. At least two people have died from the bacterial infection leptospirosis and at least five others are being treated for symptoms.
"It's really hard to find clean drinking water on this island," Begnaud said in his report Tuesday night. Rosselló "has taken it delicately, I would say, with FEMA and his federal partners. He's given credit to FEMA and the federal government, President Trump specifically, for helping him out, but whatever help is being given is not happening enough, that's the bottom line. It's three weeks since this hurricane, and there's not enough water on this island, that people so desperately need."
"What do you want from your government?" Begnaud asked local police officer Daniel Pacheco. "Just to show up," he said. "We're just asking for people to move the gas, people to move the food." Peter Weber