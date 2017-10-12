Seth Meyers: Trump's comments on the press show he's a 'lazy wannabe dictator'

President Trump lashed out on the press Wednesday, accusing NBC News of spreading "fake news" with its report that Trump wanted to increase the nuclear arsenal "tenfold," but it was his follow-up that really irritated Seth Meyers.

In front of reporters at the White House, Trump said "it's frankly disgusting how the press is able to write whatever they want to write, and people should look into it." "People should look into it?" an incredulous Meyers repeated on Wednesday's Late Night. "Not only is he a wannabe dictator, he's a lazy wannabe dictator. It's not that hard to look into it; it's literally the First Amendment."