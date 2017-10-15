Colin Kaepernick files grievance against NFL owners

Colin Kaepernick, the free-agent quarterback who protested police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem, has filed a grievance, alleging that the NFL and the league's owners have colluded to keep him off the field because of his kneeling.
Attorney Mark Geragos has sent a copy of his complaint to the NFL, all 32 teams, and the NFL Players Association, saying they "have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States." Kaepernick, whose filing demands an arbitration hearing, left the San Francisco 49ers in March. In a statement Sunday night, Geragos said the grievance was filed "only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives." Catherine Garcia
A federal hate crimes lawyer has been sent by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Iowa, where he will assist with the prosecution of a man accused of killing a transgender high school student in 2016, officials with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times Sunday.
It's a move that has surprised critics of Sessions, who have called him out for reversing a policy that encouraged schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms that go with their gender identity and announcing that the Department of Justice no longer considered gay or transgender people protected from workplace discrimination. People who know Sessions told the Times he is more likely to look at filing civil rights charges in individual cases, rather than trying to tackle a systemic problem.
In court documents filed Friday, it was revealed that Justice Department attorney Christopher Perras will head to Iowa to serve as county prosecutor in the case against Jorge Sanders-Galvez, the man accused of shooting and killing Kedarie Johnson, 16, of Burlington. Relatives of the high school student say Kedarie was gay, sometimes went by the name Kandicee, and would wear men's and women's clothing. Typically, the Justice Department only sends lawyers out to serve as local prosecutors when they can provide "expertise in areas that the federal government views as significant," the Times reports. Catherine Garcia
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday that President Trump's Friday announcement about the Iran deal was motivated by a desire to avoid a situation similar to U.S.-North Korea relations.
"The whole reason we're looking at this Iran agreement is because of North Korea," Haley told host Chuck Todd. "When you look at the fact that 25 years of botched agreements and negotiations and accountability not kept by North Korea, that's the whole situation that got us to where we're having to watch day by day to see if they do an [intercontinental ballistic missile] test going forward."
In another Sunday interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Haley further said the Iran announcement is meant to be a message for Pyongyang. Asked whether changing the terms of the deal will "send a message to [North Korea] saying it's not worth it to engage in any talks with the United States," Haley replied that it "sends the perfect message to North Korea, which is, 'We're not gonna engage in a bad deal, and should we ever get into a deal, we're gonna hold you accountable.'"
Watch a clip of the ABC interview below. Bonnie Kristian
.@nikkihaley to @GStephaonopoulos: Pres. Trump's decision on Iran deal "sends the perfect message to North Korea." https://t.co/JeAVopPpTZ pic.twitter.com/2uFbkLYwxQ
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 15, 2017
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared on CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday to talk Iran, the 2016 election, and more.
"First of all, it basically says America's word is not good," Clinton said of President Trump's Friday announcement that he would not certify the Iran deal again. Trump, she argued, "is upending the kind of trust and credibility of the United States' position and negotiation that is imperative to maintain." By "working to isolate Iran on every issue" despite its deal compliance, Clinton added, Trump has given Iran "the aggrieved-party spotlight."
Later in the interview, the conversation turned to Clinton's newest book, What Happened, which examines her loss to Trump in the 2016 election, as well as the role of gender in politics.
"I would have won but for Jim Comey's letter on Oct. 28," she said of former FBI Director James Comey's letter to Congress reopening his agency's investigation into Clinton's private email server. "I think every day that goes by, the evidence of that becomes clearer," she went on, "and I don't blame any woman who hears that, 'Oh the FBI's opening another investigation into Hillary Clinton' for saying 'Well, I'm not wasting my vote' or 'I can't vote for her' or 'I'm just not going to vote now.'" For women, Clinton said, a vote is "a very personal commitment" so "they want to be sure they're right."
Watch Clinton's full interview below. Bonnie Kristian
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appeared on CNN's State of the Union Sunday with host Jake Tapper. In their conversation, Tillerson again sidestepped reports that he privately called President Trump a "moron" earlier this year. "I call the president 'Mr. President,'" he deflected. "At the end of the day, he makes decisions. I go out and try to implement those decisions."
The diplomat also responded to comments from Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) published Friday saying Trump has "publicly castrate[d]" Tillerson by undercutting his diplomatic efforts. "You have a cattle ranch — you don't want to say anything about the senator suggesting you've been gelded before the world?" Tapper asked. "I checked; I'm fully intact," Tillerson replied.
Watch a clip of the interview below. Bonnie Kristian
Asked about Sen. Corker's comments that Trump is "publicly castrating" him, Sec. Tillerson says, "I checked. I'm fully intact." pic.twitter.com/FC0bdVwWNG
— Axios (@axios) October 15, 2017
"Iran's great nation witnessed that for the first time the U.S. stands against an international multilateral treaty, but other world powers and the European Union immediately stand against the U.S. [and not Iran]," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in response to President Trump's Friday announcement that he would not again certify Tehran's compliance with the Iran nuclear deal.
"Today, the U.S. is lonelier than ever in opposing the nuclear agreement and in its conspiracies against the Iranian nation," added Rouhani, a moderate re-elected this year on a reform platform. Russia likewise condemned Trump's decision as dangerous and unprovoked.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, European leaders broke with Trump on the Iran deal issue without directly condemning his decision. The agreement "was the culmination of 13 years of diplomacy and was a major step toward ensuring that Iran's nuclear [program] is not diverted for military purposes," said a joint statement from British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirming their commitment to the deal "and its full implementation by all sides." Bonnie Kristian
Hurricane Ophelia is moving across the Atlantic as a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of up to 105 miles per hour. The storm is expected to make landfall in Ireland on Monday, moving across the island and into northern Scotland.
#Ophelia still a powerful hurricane with sust. winds of 105 MPH. @NHC_Atlantic expects hurricane-force winds over #Ireland & #UK. @eumetsat pic.twitter.com/5enAeEEGRW
— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) October 15, 2017
Hurricanes rarely make it to Europe; this will be Ireland's strongest storm in half a century. In 1961, Storm Debbie hit Ireland and left 18 people dead.
Schools have shut down and sandbags were distributed in coastal areas in preparation for the unusual weather event. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump responded on Twitter Sunday morning to a Saturday New York Times story on his efforts to undo former President Obama's policy legacy. As Trump sees it, the article did not adequately detail actions he has taken that run counter to Obama's approach:
The Failing @nytimes, in a story by Peter Baker, should have mentioned the rapid terminations by me of TPP & The Paris Accord & the fast....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2017
...approvals of The Keystone XL & Dakota Access pipelines. Also, look at the recent EPA cancelations & our great new Supreme Court Justice!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2017
The Times piece makes the case that Trump's attempt to erase Obama's impact has been more bark than bite. As "much as he has set his sights" on Obama hallmarks like the Iran deal and the Affordable Care Act, "Mr. Trump after nearly nine months in office has not actually gotten rid of either," the Times' Peter Baker writes. "Instead, in the past few days, he took partial steps to undercut both initiatives and then left it to Congress to figure out what to do next."
Still, as Baker quotes former Utah Gov. Michael O. Leavitt (R), "Presidential campaigns are won with big, simple, directional promises that rarely align well with the complexity confronted in the Oval Office," so the disparity between Trump's rhetoric and record is significant but not unprecedented. Obama himself "made lofty and ambitious heal-the-planet, close-Guantánamo promises only to fall short in some instances," Baker notes.
In a Friday article on the same subject, also by Baker, the Times does mention the Paris accord withdrawal and the Keystone XL pipeline. Bonnie Kristian