South Carolina ends perfect season with NCAA title

The women's basketball team won a victory over superstar Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes works to shoot around Sania Feagin #20 and Raven Johnson #25 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Women's basketball is arguably a "hotter cultural event right now than the men's game"
(Image credit: Steph Chambers / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
published

What happened

The University of South Carolina women's basketball team finished their perfect season with a come-from-behind victory over superstar Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday to win this year's NCAA championship, 87-75.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Women's Sports Basketball Caitlin Clark Ncaa
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us