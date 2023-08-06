US knocked out of Women's World Cup in stunning exit

The United States was eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday, after Sweden pulled off a stunning upset in penalty kicks to send the tournament's odds-on favorites home.

While the U.S. had uncharacteristically struggled in the opening group stage, they came out of the starting gate strong in their first knockout game. The Americans had the advantage throughout the match in time of possession, according to the official FIFA game log. They also dominated scoring chances, beating the Swedes in attempts on goal 21 to seven.

However, the U.S. faced a formidable wall in Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović, who kept the Americans on their toes time and time again. Despite a flurry of chances, the U.S. was unable to get anything past Mušović. The Swedes, though, were likewise unable to get the ball past American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, and the game went into penalty kicks following a scoreless match.

In penalty kicks, the game remained deadlocked as it has been, with Sweden and the U.S. eventually coming even at 4-4. Sweden then had the chance to win, and Lina Hurtig's strike appeared to be stopped on the goal line by Naeher. But after a review, it was clear the ball had entered the net, handing Sweden the win and sending them to the next round against Japan.

The U.S. were the clear favorites to win the entire tournament, and were looking to claim their third World Cup in a row. Instead, Sunday's elimination marks the team's earliest-ever exit from the competition.

"I am proud of the women on the field," U.S. Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski said after the game, per ESPN. I think we came out today and showed the grit, the resilience, the fight. The bravery showed we did everything we could to win the game. Unfortunately, soccer can be cruel sometimes."