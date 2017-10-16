Trump: 'There is no such thing as ObamaCare anymore'

President Trump made it clear Monday that the Affordable Care Act is absolutely, positively, no-buts-about-it dead. "ObamaCare is finished," Trump said. "It's dead, it's gone. It's no longer — you shouldn't even mention it."
Pres. Trump: "Obamacare is finished, it's dead, it's gone...There is no such thing as Obamacare anymore." https://t.co/YqwpG6yrJb pic.twitter.com/6PYPuGY0fN
— ABC News (@ABC) October 16, 2017
Last week, the White House announced an end to Affordable Care Act subsidy payments to insurance companies that lowered premiums for low-income customers.
"There is no such thing as ObamaCare anymore," Trump added Monday for good measure. Jeva Lange
London was transformed into a post-apocalyptic landscape out of Blade Runner 2049 on Monday as former hurricane Ophelia pulled smoke and red Sahara dust over southern England and Wales:
The sky over #London takes on a very end-of-days hue as the remnants of hurricane #Ophelia reach the UK and Ireland. @PA pic.twitter.com/jCSFGOSAQn
— Dominic Lipinski (@domlipinski) October 16, 2017
@UKExtremeWeath @metoffice @BBCWthrWatchers @DerekTheWeather @bbcweather @liamdutton weird sun. Sign of things to come??? pic.twitter.com/HvKTdbBtzp
— Paul (@Paul_Pierce4708) October 16, 2017
#REDSUN London sky is a very spooky shade of sepia right now. What is going on #Ophelia? pic.twitter.com/vNiecdm4Lk
— Jonathan Bunn (@JonJBunn) October 16, 2017
Street lights have come on in some areas. Red/dark sky connected to #Ophelia dragging in Saharan dust & Iberian wildfire smoke. Jo pic.twitter.com/PXZTGBTEE8
— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) October 16, 2017
Three photos of that #StormOphelia #RedSky over @Kings_College #Cambridge #iphoneography #colour #RNIFilms pic.twitter.com/BXXPt9kBrP
— Andrew James Brown (@caute) October 16, 2017
It's the end of the world as we know it. Weird #redsky (or was it #yellowsky?) today. #nofilter, because none was necessary. pic.twitter.com/Oq2SvyODaq
— Anna (@mausszi) October 16, 2017
Residents of Ireland's southern coast — where 110-mph winds have knocked out power and torn off roofs — expressed frustration with their neighbor's photos. "People in England — we will read your tweets about the 'eerie calm' and 'odd reddish light' after we find the roofs of our houses," one user tweeted. At least three people have been killed in the storm, The Times reports. Jeva Lange
The White House released its analysis of the GOP tax reform plan Monday, touting corporate cuts that administration officials estimate would eventually increase the average household income by $4,000 per year. President Trump has signaled a willingness to be flexible on the terms of the final tax legislation, although he's been firm on cutting corporate taxes to 20 percent, down from 35 percent, The Hill reports.
"More assets like machines let workers produce more, and when workers can produce more, businesses can afford to pay their workers more," explained White House Council of Economic Advisers chairman Kevin Hassett.
Democrats have pushed back on the report, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) claiming the CEA used "fake math" to reach its conclusions. "This deliberate manipulation of numbers and facts could lead to messing up the good economy the president inherited from President Obama and hurting the middle class," Schumer argued.
The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center has weighed in to say that "overall benefits of lower corporate taxes tilt heavily toward those with higher incomes," Reuters reports. "It said middle-income taxpayers would receive less than 10 percent of the benefit of a corporate rate cut while the top 20 percent would receive about 70 percent. The top 1 percent would see about one-third of the benefits and the top 0.1 percent would get about one-fifth, the center has said."
Trump blasted Democratic opposition on Twitter: "The Democrats only want to increase taxes and obstruct," he wrote. "That's all they are good at!" Jeva Lange
President Trump's campaign raised $11.6 million in the third quarter of 2017, Federal Election Commission filings published Sunday revealed. During the same period, the organization spent $1 million — one dollar of every four the campaign spent that quarter — on legal fees.
The legal expenditures primarily went to two firms, Politico reports. One is tasked with general defense of the campaign against legal challenges, like the lawsuit alleging Trump incited violence at a campaign rally in Kentucky. Another firm on the campaign payroll is representing Donald Trump Jr. in connection to the federal investigations into Russian election meddling.
To put the Trump outfit's spending in context, the Obama campaign spent $2.8 million on legal fees between the 2008 election and early 2011, which averages out to less than $300,000 per quarter. More broadly, presidential campaign legal spending has been on a steady upswing for years. In 2008, for example, then-candidates Barack Obama and John McCain together spent more than double what John Kerry and George W. Bush paid in 2004. Obama's 2012 campaign was still paying off its legal debt in 2015. Bonnie Kristian
The highly anticipated trailer for Black Panther has finally landed. Featuring a knockout cast — including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Chadwick Boseman in the titular role — the Marvel universe-set film is scheduled to hit theaters in February 2018.
The story follows King T'Challa's return to his homeland of Wakanda after his father's death, only to find an enemy who threatens to bring down the entire kingdom. "This is a killer trailer," raves Collider. "It not only shows off a ton of action sequences, outrageous costume design, and comic book goodies for fans out there, it also brings an unmistakable sense of style that's all Black Panther's own." The film is directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, who most recently helmed the 2015 Rocky spin-off Creed.
For the chronologically minded, Black Panther is set in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War. Marvel's next film, Thor: Ragnarok, will be released in November. Turn up your volume, and watch the Black Panther trailer below. Jeva Lange
More than 6,600 prisoners in Texas together donated about $53,000 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The donations came from their commissary funds, the limited spending money prisoners have to purchase personal items like snacks, hygiene products, or stamps at the prison commissary store.
Commissary funds are replenished by contributions from friends or family members or by wages inmates can earn in prison jobs. The average daily wage for prison labor in the United States is $3.45 — for eight hours of work, that would be a mere 43 cents an hour — which makes all the more impressive the average inmate's individual Harvey donation of $8 per person.
Some Texas prisoners themselves were among Harvey's victims. As BuzzFeed News reported shortly after the storm hit, "inmates at a federal prison east of Houston lived in squalid conditions, were given minimal amounts of drinking water, and were restricted from freely communicating with loved ones." Prisoners were reportedly kept in flooded cells with backed-up toilets and no air conditioning. Bonnie Kristian
Pope Francis leveled an oblique criticism at President Trump while speaking Monday at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization offices in Rome. The pope addressed the Paris Agreement, the 2016 climate accord from which Trump withdrew the United States in June.
"We see consequences of climate change every day," the pope said, and "thanks to scientific knowledge, we know how we have to confront the problem and the international community has also worked out the legal methods, such as the Paris accord, which sadly, some have abandoned."
"We can't be satisfied by saying 'someone else will do it,'" Francis added, condemning the "negligence toward the delicate equilibria of ecosystems, the presumption of manipulating and controlling the limited resources of the planet, and the greed for profit" of those who reject policy measures, like the Paris deal, to address man-made climate change.
The withdrawal process Trump initiated is scheduled to be completed one day after the 2020 election. Bonnie Kristian
Florida residents will have an opportunity in 2018 to elect the first (known) alien abductee to Congress, McClatchy reports. Miami Republican Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, 59, claimed in a 2009 TV interview that three aliens brought her aboard a spaceship when she was 7 and that the extraterrestrials have continued to communicate with her telepathically over the years.
"I went in," Rodriguez Aguilera recalled in one of two separate Spanish-language interviews where she mentions the abduction. "There were some round seats that were there, and some quartz rocks that controlled the ship — not like airplanes."
Rodriguez Aguilera learned some useful facts from the aliens, such as that there are 30,000 skulls "different from humans" in a Maltese cave and that Florida's Coral Castle tourist trap is actually an Egyptian pyramid. Rodriguez Aguilera "also said that the aliens had mentioned Isis, though she didn't clarify if they meant the terrorist organization or the ancient Egyptian goddess," McClatchy writes.
Rodriguez Aguilera is not the first political candidate who wants to believe, although she might be the first to claim to have actually communicated with Martians. "Being a politician, to come out and say that, it's odd," observed Miami political commentator Rick Yabor. Jeva Lange