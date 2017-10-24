Puerto Ricans are losing power as island fights to recover from Hurricane Maria

Five weeks after Hurricane Maria crippled Puerto Rico, islanders are actually losing power rather than gaining it back. Now just 18 percent of Puerto Ricans have electricity, down 3.2 percent from earlier this month, BBC's James Cook reports.
BREAKING More than a month after Hurricane #Maria struck Puerto Rico, the number of islanders with electricity is FALLING, down 3.2% to 18%. pic.twitter.com/t1Z0TqiGni
— James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) October 24, 2017
"Almost two-thirds of Puerto Rico's electricity generation capacity is located in the southern portion of the island, and most of the population is concentrated in the north," writes the U.S. Energy Information Administration in its Tuesday report. "Some of the electricity generated in the south of the island must be transmitted on long-distance transmission lines to the north, but many of those transmission lines were damaged by Hurricane Maria."
"It's like going back in time," Kevin Jose Sanchez Gonzalez, 25, told The New York Times of having to learn to improvise without electricity. An estimated 73 percent of Puerto Ricans now have drinkable water and 79 percent of gas stations are open, the most recent situation report adds.
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) signed a contract worth up to $300 million with Whitefish Energy to work on the island's ravaged electrical infrastructure. When Maria hit, two-year-old Whitefish — based in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's hometown — had just two employees. Jeva Lange
Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced Tuesday that he will not run for re-election in 2018, AZCentral.com reports. "It would require me to believe in positions I don't hold on such issues as trade and immigration and it would require me to condone behavior that I cannot condone," Flake said. He added: "There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party."
Flake has been an outspoken critic of President Trump, an enemy of Stephen Bannon's, and a frequent target of the commander in chief's tweets: "He's toxic!" Trump proclaimed in August. In Flake's absence, Kelli Ward has emerged as the top contender for the Arizona seat. She lost a primary challenge to Sen. John McCain (R) in the state last year. Jeva Lange
A protester managed to get into the Capitol building ahead of President Trump's lunch with Republican leaders and proceeded to throw Russian flags at the commander in chief while shouting "Trump is treason," The Intercept's Aída Chávez reports:
Random guy threw Russian flags at Trump and shouted “Trump is treason” pic.twitter.com/stVfDOtMAB
— aída chávez (@aidachavez_) October 24, 2017
The protester identified himself as Americans Take Action president Ryan Clayton. In February, Clayon passed out Russian flags branded with "Trump" to attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference. "The reason we trolled Trump with these flags is to draw attention to the Russian interference in our most recent American election, helping to decide the outcome in favor of the Trump campaign," Clayton wrote at the time. "Working with a foreign power to undermine our free and fair elections is treason. Let's be clear, Putin picked Trump because it's good for Russia, not because he's great for America."
Concern quickly spread about how Clayton got in the building — and within feet of the president. "How did he get in? That's not a publicly accessible space without an escort/staff or press badge," tweeted Salt Lake Tribune's Washington bureau chief Thomas Burr.
"This is pretty shocking to see happen right in the heart of our Capitol," tweeted CNN contributor Amanda Carpenter. "Steps from the Senate floor." Jeva Lange
Is there photo that's more #2017?
Credit: @billclarkphotos @rollcall pic.twitter.com/RhEJYicXjp
— Kedron Bardwell (@KedronBardwell) October 24, 2017
President Trump and Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) spent the hours leading up to the Republican policy lunch Tuesday exchanging escalating insults on Twitter and television. Meanwhile, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) was popping popcorn in preparation of watching the whole thing unfold in person.
Literally:
Ready for lunch with POTUS and @SenateGOP. pic.twitter.com/gtrZqgDD9e
— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 24, 2017
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is literally bringing popcorn to the Senate GOP lunch meeting. Same pic.twitter.com/Yr8a2XhACA
— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 24, 2017
Sen. Thom Tillis walking through the Senate basement with popcorn, jokes that it's for watching the Corker-Trump fight during lunch.
— Jordain Carney (@jordainc) October 24, 2017
By the look of it, things are already getting good:
Q: "Will you be going to the lunch."@SenBobCorker: "Of course. It's my lunch. He's coming to our lunch." pic.twitter.com/atDlFFdNlz
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 24, 2017
Hold onto your popcorn, Tillis — this could become an all-out food fight. Jeva Lange
Nikki Haley slams Russia for protecting Assad from United Nations investigation into chemical weapons use in Syria
On Tuesday, Russia used its veto power to block a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have expanded the investigation into chemical weapons use in Syria, The Associated Press reports.
In April, an estimated 90 or more people were killed in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in northwest Syria in what was likely a sarin gas attack. The United States has blamed the Syrian military for the attack, although Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has denied the charges. Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia tried to postpone the United Nations vote until after the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) reported on who it found responsible for the attack. JIM's report is expected on Oct. 26; its mandate would expire mid-November.
Before the vote, Reuters reports Nebenzia said: "Don't try to create the impression that the JIM will be a dead letter unless we adopt this resolution today. We are ready to return to extending the JIM after the publication of the report and after we discuss it after the 26 of October." U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Russia would not have voted to extend JIM if the investigation concluded Syria was responsible for the chemical attacks. On Tuesday she said: "Russia has once again demonstrated it will do whatever it takes to ensure the barbaric Assad regime never faces consequences for its continued use of chemicals as weapons."
Overall, Russia and Bolivia both voted "no" on the resolution, with China and Kazakhstan abstaining. Eleven other nations voted "yes." Jeva Lange
The House Judiciary and Oversight committees announced Tuesday that they will conduct a joint probe into the Department of Justice's handling of Hillary Clinton's emails in 2016. The investigation of the investigation will review a series of actions taken by the DOJ, the panels' chairmen wrote, including the FBI's decision to disclose to the public the investigation of Clinton's emails but not the probe of now-President Trump's campaign's ties to Russia, as well as the infamous letter former FBI Director James Comey sent to Congress in October 2016 regarding the Clinton matter.
#BREAKING: @TGowdySC & @RepGoodlatte to investigate DOJ decisions made in 2016 and to ensure transparency and accountability at the agency. pic.twitter.com/l7q3dz5QKS
— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 24, 2017
"Congress has a constitutional duty to preserve the integrity of our judicial branch by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken," wrote House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.).
Gowdy previously led the House Select Committee on Benghazi, which spent nearly $7 million of taxpayer funds on a two-year investigation of a 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Libya while Clinton was secretary of state. The probe ultimated found there was no new evidence of wrongdoing on Clinton's part, and its conclusions were similar to other congressional inquiries of the matter.
Clinton, meanwhile, is more than 500 miles away from Washington, D.C., as part of her book tour for her campaign memoir, What Happened. Kimberly Alters
Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) are expected to introduce bipartisan legislation Tuesday to prohibit warrantless searches of digital surveillance of Americans collected incidentally via Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).
The information in question is data swept up in the process of FISA spying on foreigners located outside the United States. The content about Americans is saved, and that database is then available for warrantless searches by federal agents investigating matters unconnected to the original spying goal.
This type of FISA surveillance is what President Trump clumsily accused the Obama administration of using on Trump Tower during the 2016 election. Experts say it is plausible the feds "may have come upon Trump Tower phone calls if a targeted foreign agent was on the other end of the line" and that agent was subject to FISA spying.
Section 702 is due to expire at the end of this year, and the Senate will also hold closed-door committee hearings Tuesday about a measure to reauthorize it. Paul and Wyden argue a straight reauthorization will perpetuate grave civil liberties abuses in violation of the Fourth Amendment. "This legislation will have enormous impact on the security, liberty, and constitutional rights of the American people," Wyden wrote Monday. "The public has therefore taken a keen interest in the outcome of this mark-up and in specific proposed reforms to Section 702." Bonnie Kristian
The Houston Astros face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night for Game 1 of the World Series, marking the first matchup of 100-win teams in the MLB's championship round in almost half a century. The last such matchup saw the 108-win Baltimore Orioles defeating the 102-win Cincinnati Reds in 1970.
The Dodgers are celebrating their first return to the October Classic since 1988. Ace Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers, while the Astros — whose last World Series saw them swept by the Chicago White Sox in 2005 — are likewise starting a southpaw in Dallas Keuchel.
FiveThirtyEight gives the Dodgers slightly higher odds of emerging from the best-of-seven series victorious, with a 55 percent chance of winning the World Series compared to the Astros' 45 percent. That being said, The New York Times declared that there is "no underdog" in the matchup, with Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer adding: "I don't care how many games you've won … When it's four out of seven, it's hard to stop momentum."
The game begins 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox. Jeva Lange