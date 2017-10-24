GOP Sen. Jeff Flake delivers powerful Senate floor speech condemning Trump, complicit Republicans

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.) presented a powerful criticism of President Trump and his "complicit" colleagues when he took to the Senate floor Tuesday to announce his decision to not run for re-election in 2018. "It is time for our complicity and our accommodation of the unacceptable to end," Flake said.

Prior to his speech, Flake had told The Arizona Republic that "there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party." He offered no hesitation on that subject Tuesday, telling his colleagues that the GOP has become a "fearful, backward-looking minority party."

"Anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy," he said firmly.

Flake further asked his fellow senators what they would tell future generations when asked "why didn't you speak up?" He then answered his own question: "Mr. President, I rise today to say 'enough.'" Watch below. Jeva Lange