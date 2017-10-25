The NAACP is warning black travelers against flying American Airlines

Issuing travel advisories is usually the TSA's job. But on Tuesday, the NAACP issued a different kind of travel advisory, warning black passengers against flying American Airlines.
Here's an excerpt from the social justice group's statement:
The NAACP for several months now has been monitoring a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers, specific to American Airlines. In light of these confrontations, we have today taken the action of issuing national advisory alerting travelers — especially African Americans — to exercise caution, in that booking and boarding flights on American Airlines could subject them disrespectful, discriminatory, or unsafe conditions. [NAACP]
The statement cited four incidents where black passengers were forced to give up their seats or leave a flight altogether.
American Airlines released a statement Wednesday saying it was "disappointed" to hear about the advisory and "are eager to meet with (the NAACP) to listen to their issues and concerns."
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Kathryn Krawczyk
Diabetes has long been divided into Type 1 and Type 2. But a third type has entered the mix — and doctors aren't diagnosing it correctly.
Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas doesn't produce insulin and is usually diagnosed at a young age. Type 2 diabetes shows up later in life when the pancreas can't make enough insulin to keep up with the body. This new third type, Type 3c, starts with a damaged pancreas.
A recent study from the American Diabetes Association found only 3 percent of people with Type 3c have actually received a correct diagnosis. These misdiagnoses mean people with Type 3c might not be getting effective treatments. Type 3c diabetics require insulin, but may also benefit from taking digestive enzyme tablets, one of the study's researchers wrote in The Conversation. That alternative treatment option is what sets Type 3c apart from the other types.
Likewise, drugs used for Type 2 diabetes — what 3c is usually misdiagnosed as — might not be effective in treating this new type. Thus, researchers hope this new study can stress the prevalence of this disease and encourage its proper diagnosis. Kathryn Krawczyk
Legendary rock and roll songwriter Fats Domino, who paved the way for Elvis and the Beatles, dies at 89
Influential rock and roll pioneer Antoine "Fats" Domino died Wednesday at the age of 89, his daughter told New Orleans' WWL-TV. Born in 1928 as the eighth child in a New Orleans Ninth Ward French Creole family, Fats Domino paved the way for early rock superstars including Elvis Presley and The Beatles, The Independent reports. "There wouldn't have been a Beatles without Fats Domino," WWL-TV quotes John Lennon as once saying. Or, in the words of critic Robert Christgau: "In short, this shy, deferential, uncharismatic man invented New Orleans rock and roll."
Domino's debut with collaborator Dave Bartholomew, The Fat Man, was the first rock and roll record to sell more than a million copies. He sold more than 65 million records in his lifetime. In addition to a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Domino was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1986. Four of his songs were also included in the Grammy Hall of Fame, including "Blueberry Hill" and "Ain't That A Shame."
Domino said his music was inspired by the world around him: "I used to go around different places, hear people talk," he said. "Sometimes I wasn't expecting to hear nothin', and my mind was very much on my music. Next thing I'd hear, I would either write it down or remember it good." Listen to "Blueberry Hill" below, and learn more about his legacy at WWL-TV. Jeva Lange
There might be a reason you keep getting rejected from that dream job — and it's not because you're underqualified.
A new study from Harvard Business School shows that employers are raising the bar for new hires, asking for better academic qualifications than the person who currently holds the job.
For example, 67 percent of job postings for production supervisors in 2015 required a college degree — but only 16 percent of those who already had the job actually had a degree. That means qualified workers are losing out on jobs and perhaps higher wages, while manufacturers are losing out on those workers at a time when they can't find employees to begin with, the Federal Reserve notes.
This study comes at a time when there are 6.1 million job openings in America, nearly a record high. It revealed that 6.2 million jobs had hiked up their education requirements. Kathryn Krawczyk
Trump has tweeted about Republican senators giving him a standing ovation 3 times in the last 15 hours
President Trump apparently got a standing ovation at his Republican policy luncheon Tuesday and he wants everyone to know it:
So nice being with Republican Senators today. Multiple standing ovations! Most are great people who want big Tax Cuts and success for U.S.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017
The meeting with Republican Senators yesterday, outside of Flake and Corker, was a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017
Jeff Flake, with an 18% approval rating in Arizona, said "a lot of my colleagues have spoken out." Really, they just gave me a standing O!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017
Trump's emphasis on his reception was apparently fueled by the attention given to his critics Tuesday, including Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who claimed the president's legacy would be "the debasement of our nation," and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who announced that he would not run for re-election in part because of Trump's influence over the Republican Party.
Appearances are important to Trump, who often brags about the size of his crowds. The president has tweeted about his various standing ovations 24 different times since 2012. Jeva Lange
Amazon wants to get inside your house — literally. To complement its smart home device, Alexa, the company announced Wednesday a new service for Prime users called Amazon Key, which will allow delivery people to actually drop off packages inside your home, The Verge reports.
Amazon Key works with another Amazon device, the Cloud Cam, plus a smart lock of your choosing. When a courier arrives with a delivery, he or she will scan the barcode on the package. If the package is at the correct home, the door will unlock and the Cloud Cam will start recording. The Prime customer will then receive a message confirming that the package was delivered, plus a video of the delivery taking place.
The service makes sense for anyone who has ever dealt with stolen, missing, or weather-damaged packages, or just wants the convenience of not having to carry another thing inside. But The Verge asks: "Will Prime customers trust Amazon to monitor their homes around the clock, and to know when it's okay to unlock their doors for a stranger?"
Amazon Key isn't just for deliveries either. "[T]he company is hoping that you'll use Key when ordering stuff like dog walking or kitchen cleaning from its Amazon Home Services division," The Verge explains.
With a launch date of Nov. 8, a Cloud Cam, smart lock, and free installation bundle will cost $249.99, with individual cameras running $120. Watch The Verge break it down below. Jeva Lange
Paul Ryan is reportedly planning to squeeze a DACA deal into the December spending bill, infuriating some Trump allies
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has privately told colleagues that he is planning to loop a solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program into the December spending bill, HuffPost reports. The Trump administration announced in September that it was ending DACA, which protects individuals who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, but he first allowed a six-month reprieve so Congress could attempt to solve the issue with legislation.
Ryan "did make reference that [DACA provisions] would be something that might be part of the whole ball of wax," Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Mark Walker (R-N.C.) told HuffPost. The decision could mean a huge legislative win for Democrats, especially since Republicans do not have the votes to pass the December omnibus bill all on their own. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has additionally said that she would consider voting against a spending deal in order to negotiate a DACA decision.
Several of Trump's biggest supporters have expressed public displeasure with the idea that the president is willing to protect immigrants after all. On Wednesday, the Stephen Bannon-led Breitbart News criticized Ryan for his potential willingness to work with Democrats on immigration. Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) warned simply that Ryan "better not."
Still, "there is some risk in taking Ryan's comments too seriously," HuffPost cautions. "What he means by DACA could differ greatly from what Democrats want or believe is an acceptable solution." Read why Damon Linker doesn't believe Congress will save DACA here at The Week. Jeva Lange
Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) surprised his colleagues and the media on Tuesday by announcing that he won't seek re-election in 2018, saying on the Senate floor that he won't be "complicit" in President Trump's "unacceptable" behavior any longer for a GOP that's become a "fearful, backward-looking minority party." But Flake was almost certainly going to lose his primary. "Flake was dead," said Jonathan Swan at Axios. "Everybody knew it, including Republican leadership." Democrats and Republicans both said that Flake's retirement boded well for their electoral chances in increasingly purple Arizona.
On the one hand, Flake's retirement "boosted Democratic optimism about what once seemed unthinkable: winning control of the Senate in 2018," The Washington Post reports, a steep climb since Democrats are defending 25 seats — 10 in states Trump won — while Republicans are defending just eight seats. "Democrats already were investing in Arizona's 2018 race on the theory that the state's growing Latino electorate and Trump's unpopularity would make it competitive," the Post says, and the party has a candidate, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D), it believes has a good shot at capitalizing on the GOP split.
Establishment Republicans are sad to see Flake go, but their silver lining, Politico reports, is "they believe it gives the GOP a better chance of holding Arizona's seat — and the Senate majority." Flake was polling far behind his GOP challenger, Kelli Ward, and many Republican strategists see Ward as an unelectable crackpot. "Republicans are now floating a number of other candidates for Senate, looking for a contender who can draw support from the Trump White House and the establishment," Politico notes.
The risk for Republicans is that Ward, backed by Stephen Bannon and billionaire Robert Mercer, will win the GOP primary anyway. For Democrats, The Washington Post notes, Flake's retirement has "emboldened progressives who want the party, locked out of power at every level, to move further to the left," maybe too far left for Arizona. Peter Weber