Democrats have a shockingly high opinion of former President George W. Bush

Fifty-one percent of Democrats have a favorable view of former President George W. Bush, a surprising new Economist/YouGov poll has found. Among people who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, 54 percent have a favorable view of America's 43rd president.
Last week, Bush spoke out against "discourse degraded by casual cruelty" in a speech many interpreted to be a thinly-veiled knock on President Trump. A spokesman for Bush denied that the president was the target of the speech.
Still, liberals overall have a much rosier opinion of Bush now than they had eight years ago. Gallup found that in January 2009, a mere 6 percent of Democrats approved of Bush. As Paul Waldman writes for The Week: "[T]his story also demonstrates … that you can be a decent person, which Bush certainly is — friendly, engaging, even kind — and do terribly indecent things, like lie repeatedly to the public to get them to support a disastrous war that winds up killing thousands of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis for no good reason."
Dems now have a 51/42 favorable view of George W. Bush https://t.co/apCxphTX7z pic.twitter.com/U2JhDxbPZU
— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) October 25, 2017
Among Republicans surveyed by The Economist/YouGov, 76 percent had a favorable view of Bush while 64 percent of people who voted for Trump had the same opinion. The poll reached 1,500 American adults between Oct. 22-24. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percent. Jeva Lange
The CBO estimates the bipartisan Alexander-Murray health-care bill would cut the deficit by $3.8 billion
In the ongoing partisan battle over ObamaCare, a recently-struck bipartisan deal is looking like a solid solution.
New analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office shows that the recently unveiled bipartisan health-care bill, written by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.), could cut the U.S. deficit by $3.8 billion over the next decade. The CBO estimates that health insurance premiums likely wouldn't change much, but neither would the bill drastically reduce the number of citizens covered under ObamaCare.
All 48 Senate Democrats support the Bipartisan Health Care Stabilization Act of 2017, known more colloquially as the Alexander-Murray proposal, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday. Alexander said he has 12 Republicans onboard as well, which would give the bill the 60 votes it would need to pass the Senate. Schumer also said the bill would "pass overwhelmingly" in the House. Kathryn Krawczyk
Diabetes has long been divided into Type 1 and Type 2. But a third type has entered the mix — and doctors aren't diagnosing it correctly.
Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas doesn't produce insulin and is usually diagnosed at a young age. Type 2 diabetes shows up later in life when the pancreas can't make enough insulin to keep up with the body. This new third type, Type 3c, starts with a damaged pancreas.
A recent study from the American Diabetes Association found only 3 percent of people with Type 3c have actually received a correct diagnosis. These misdiagnoses mean people with Type 3c might not be getting effective treatments. Type 3c diabetics require insulin, but may also benefit from taking digestive enzyme tablets, one of the study's researchers wrote in The Conversation. That alternative treatment option is what sets Type 3c apart from the other types.
Likewise, drugs used for Type 2 diabetes — what 3c is usually misdiagnosed as — might not be effective in treating this new type. Thus, researchers hope this new study can stress the prevalence of this disease and encourage its proper diagnosis. Kathryn Krawczyk
Legendary rock and roll songwriter Fats Domino, who paved the way for Elvis and The Beatles, dies at 89
Influential rock and roll pioneer Antoine "Fats" Domino died Wednesday at the age of 89, his daughter told New Orleans' WWL-TV. Born in 1928 as the eighth child in a New Orleans Ninth Ward French Creole family, Fats Domino paved the way for early rock superstars including Elvis Presley and The Beatles, The Independent reports. "There wouldn't have been a Beatles without Fats Domino," WWL-TV quotes John Lennon as once saying. Or, in the words of critic Robert Christgau: "In short, this shy, deferential, uncharismatic man invented New Orleans rock and roll."
Domino's debut with collaborator Dave Bartholomew, The Fat Man, was the first rock and roll record to sell more than a million copies. He sold more than 65 million records in his lifetime. In addition to a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Domino was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1986. Four of his songs were also included in the Grammy Hall of Fame, including "Blueberry Hill" and "Ain't That A Shame."
Domino said his music was inspired by the world around him: "I used to go around different places, hear people talk," he said. "Sometimes I wasn't expecting to hear nothin', and my mind was very much on my music. Next thing I'd hear, I would either write it down or remember it good." Listen to "Blueberry Hill" below, and learn more about his legacy at WWL-TV. Jeva Lange
Issuing travel advisories is usually the TSA's job. But on Tuesday, the NAACP issued a different kind of travel advisory, warning black passengers against flying American Airlines.
Here's an excerpt from the social justice group's statement:
The NAACP for several months now has been monitoring a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers, specific to American Airlines. In light of these confrontations, we have today taken the action of issuing national advisory alerting travelers — especially African Americans — to exercise caution, in that booking and boarding flights on American Airlines could subject them disrespectful, discriminatory, or unsafe conditions. [NAACP]
The statement cited four incidents where black passengers were forced to give up their seats or leave a flight altogether.
American Airlines released a statement Wednesday saying it was "disappointed" to hear about the advisory and "are eager to meet with (the NAACP) to listen to their issues and concerns."
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Kathryn Krawczyk
There might be a reason you keep getting rejected from that dream job — and it's not because you're underqualified.
A new study from Harvard Business School shows that employers are raising the bar for new hires, asking for better academic qualifications than the person who currently holds the job.
For example, 67 percent of job postings for production supervisors in 2015 required a college degree — but only 16 percent of those who already had the job actually had a degree. That means qualified workers are losing out on jobs and perhaps higher wages, while manufacturers are losing out on those workers at a time when they can't find employees to begin with, the Federal Reserve notes.
This study comes at a time when there are 6.1 million job openings in America, nearly a record high. It revealed that 6.2 million jobs had hiked up their education requirements. Kathryn Krawczyk
Trump has tweeted about Republican senators giving him a standing ovation 3 times in the last 15 hours
President Trump apparently got a standing ovation at his Republican policy luncheon Tuesday and he wants everyone to know it:
So nice being with Republican Senators today. Multiple standing ovations! Most are great people who want big Tax Cuts and success for U.S.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017
The meeting with Republican Senators yesterday, outside of Flake and Corker, was a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017
Jeff Flake, with an 18% approval rating in Arizona, said "a lot of my colleagues have spoken out." Really, they just gave me a standing O!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017
Trump's emphasis on his reception was apparently fueled by the attention given to his critics Tuesday, including Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who claimed the president's legacy would be "the debasement of our nation," and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who announced that he would not run for re-election in part because of Trump's influence over the Republican Party.
Appearances are important to Trump, who often brags about the size of his crowds. The president has tweeted about his various standing ovations 24 different times since 2012. Jeva Lange
Amazon wants to get inside your house — literally. To complement its smart home device, Alexa, the company announced Wednesday a new service for Prime users called Amazon Key, which will allow delivery people to actually drop off packages inside your home, The Verge reports.
Amazon Key works with another Amazon device, the Cloud Cam, plus a smart lock of your choosing. When a courier arrives with a delivery, he or she will scan the barcode on the package. If the package is at the correct home, the door will unlock and the Cloud Cam will start recording. The Prime customer will then receive a message confirming that the package was delivered, plus a video of the delivery taking place.
The service makes sense for anyone who has ever dealt with stolen, missing, or weather-damaged packages, or just wants the convenience of not having to carry another thing inside. But The Verge asks: "Will Prime customers trust Amazon to monitor their homes around the clock, and to know when it's okay to unlock their doors for a stranger?"
Amazon Key isn't just for deliveries either. "[T]he company is hoping that you'll use Key when ordering stuff like dog walking or kitchen cleaning from its Amazon Home Services division," The Verge explains.
With a launch date of Nov. 8, a Cloud Cam, smart lock, and free installation bundle will cost $249.99, with individual cameras running $120. Watch The Verge break it down below. Jeva Lange