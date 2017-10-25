Einstein jotted down 3 lines on a piece of paper in 1922. It just sold for $1.56 million.

An auction earlier this week proved you can indeed buy happiness ... for $1.56 million. Well, sort of: Albert Einstein's theory of happiness sold for the hefty sum at auction Tuesday, NPR reports.
At the Tokyo Imperial Hotel in 1922, Einstein tipped a bellboy with two notes written on pieces of hotel stationery. On one note, Einstein described his theory of happiness: "A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness," he wrote in German. On a second note, Einstein wrote, "Where there's a will there's a way." Einstein signed and dated both notes.
The bellhop saved the notes at Einstein's request, The Washington Post reports. Gal Weiner, the CEO of the auction house, told The Associated Press that Einstein told the worker at the time that the notes "will probably be worth more than a regular tip."
The two notes went up for auction in Jerusalem on Tuesday, where an anonymous European bidder paid $1.56 million for Einstein's theory of happiness. Another bidder took home the second note for $240,000. NPR reports that, until now, the notes had remained in that bellhop's family: the grandson of the Japanese bellboy's brother put the notes up for auction. Elianna Spitzer
President Trump interrupted an interview with Fox Business' Lou Dobbs on Wednesday to ask who Dobbs thought he should pick to chair the Federal Reserve. "Tell me who your preference is," Trump insisted. As Dobbs protested, Trump added: "You can even cut it out if you want. You don't have to. I would love to hear you. I only want that from people I respect."
Dobbs endorsed current Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Yellen's term runs out at the end of January 2018; it will be up to Trump whether or not to give her another term, a decision he has said he will make "pretty shortly."
"I'll tell you what," Trump told Dobbs, "she was in my office three days ago. She is very impressive. I like her a lot. It's somebody I am thinking about."
Trump is also reportedly considering Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor, Reuters reports. Read more about Trump's Fed here at The Week. Jeva Lange
The Federal Communications Commission is prepared to vote next month on trimming or eliminating regulations that limit the ownership of multiple TV stations or newspapers in a single market, The Wall Street Journal reports. The President Trump-appointed FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, has framed the decision as being a 21st-century brush-up to national media rules, some of which have gone unchanged since the 1970s.
"Local station owners and some big media companies have complained that federal rules — originally enacted in part to ensure a diversity of views — have hindered their efforts to grow and compete at a time when online competitors have made major inroads," The Wall Street Journal writes.
Other major changes are also afoot. On Tuesday, the FCC voted to scrap a longstanding rule that required local TV and radio stations to have a physical studio in the region they serve. "Technology allows broadcast stations to produce local news even without a nearby studio," Pai explained. On the other hand, Variety writes that "critics say [the change] will help media companies further consolidate their operations and even be a boost to the ambitions of Sinclair Broadcast Group," a conservative company that has been branded by progressive publications like Mother Jones as "Trump TV." Jeva Lange
Alphabet's ambitious X lab looked skyward to help the recovery process in Puerto Rico, sending "internet balloons" to the battered island territory over the weekend. Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico over a month ago, and Alphabet, Google's parent company, sought to use high-flying technology to help, NBC News reports.
The FCC reported Monday that at least 66 percent of cellular sites in Puerto Rico were still out of service as a result of Hurricane Maria. X's balloons, known as Project Loon, aimed to increase internet access in areas affected by outages. With the approval of several governmental organizations including the FCC and FAA, X deployed the "internet balloons," which carry the technology necessary to provide basic internet access for LTE-enabled phones. The balloons can hover over a specified area using machine learning-powered algorithms, the lab wrote.
The Project Loon team launched the balloons over the Nevada desert over the weekend, and they are now hovering 12.5 miles above ground in Puerto Rico. But X cannot create internet access alone: The company partners with existing cellphone companies to generate LTE access where cell towers and networks have been affected. In Puerto Rico, the team is working with AT&T.
"We plan to continue to offer emergency internet connectivity in areas where it's needed for as long as it is useful and
President Trump said Wednesday that he did not specifically authorize the Green Beret-led mission in Niger that left four U.S. soldiers dead earlier this month.
So far, details on what happened during the tragic mission have been thin: Twelve members of a Special Operations Task Force were reportedly traveling back to their base in the capital of Niamey on Oct. 4 when they were ambushed by 50 militants likely belonging to an Islamic State-affiliated group, CNN reports. The U.S. task force requested support, which was slow to arrive. Three soldiers were killed in the attack; the fourth, Army Sgt. La David Johnson, was initially missing. His body was recovered later almost a mile away from the ambush site.
"I have to say, we are decimating ISIS in the Middle East," Trump told reporters Wednesday. "What's happening is, they'll go to parts of Africa, they'll go to other places. When they get there, we meet them. It's a dangerous business, I have to say."
Trump said that while the Niger mission wasn't specifically authorized by him personally, "I have generals that are great generals. These are great fighters. These are warriors." For clarification, he added: "I gave them authority to do what's right so that we win. That's the authority they have." Watch the remarks below, beginning at the 8:02 mark. Jeva Lange
Forget dipping grilled cheese in tomato soup — this high-end sandwich is dipped in gold.
Famed New York City restaurant Serendipity 3 serves up the "Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich" for a record-setting $214.
The sandwich starts with two pieces of French bread, baked with Champagne and 23-karat gold. It's then stuffed with a rare Italian cheese that only 25,000 cows produce. Finally, it's brushed with white truffle oil and crisp gold fakes, grilled, and encrusted with more edible gold.
The extravagant sandwich is served with a lobster tomato bisque, making it Guinness World Records' most expensive sandwich.
And while grilled cheese is typically a quick dinner, the Quintessential has to be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pair it with Serendipity's $1,000 Golden Opulence Sundae for a balanced, bankrupting meal. Kathryn Krawczyk
Pope Francis will make a call to the heavens Thursday. No, he's not sending out a prayer: Francis is phoning the International Space Station to talk to the six astronauts onboard.
Francis will talk with the space crew, comprised of three Americans, two Russians, and one Italian, The Associated Press reported. Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston, will be at Mission Control for the call as well.
This is actually the second papal call for Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli, who was onboard when Pope Benedict XVI first called the ISS in 2011.
The call is a joint effort between the European Space Agency, NASA, and presumably God — so we can only pray it won't drop. Kathryn Krawczyk
Former Vice President Joe Biden has run for president twice, and likely would have for a third time in 2016 if not for the death of his son, Beau, 46, in May 2015. Biden told Vanity Fair that if it hadn't been for his grief following Beau's passing, there is "no question" he would have run to be Barack Obama's successor. "I had planned on running," confirmed Biden, "and I wasn't running against Hillary or Bernie or anybody else. Honest to God, I thought that I was the best suited for the moment to be president."
Now Biden is looking ahead to 2020. With the publication of Promise Me, Dad next month — a memoir about Beau's illness — Biden clarified to Vanity Fair that "I've got too much more to do to write an autobiography. For real. I don't consider my attempt to contribute to the public square finished.”
Asked for his current state of mind about 2020, Biden ruled nothing out. "I haven't decided to run," he said, "but I've decided I'm not going to decide not to run. We'll see what happens." He is behaving very much like a probable candidate, having formed a political-action committee, American Possibilities, in June, and writing opinion pieces in recent months for The Atlantic and The New York Times about Donald Trump's illiberal conduct and the need to reclaim traditional American values. [Vanity Fair]
Read the full profile on Biden at Vanity Fair. Jeva Lange