America's second-biggest theater chain is going to begin charging more for popular movies

America's second-largest movie theater chain, Regal Cinemas, will begin testing demand-based pricing for movies in 2018, with blockbusters costing moviegoers more than box office letdowns, Bloomberg Pursuits reports. "Changes to the historical pricing structure have often been discussed but rarely tested in our industry, and we're excited to learn even more about how pricing changes impact customer behavior," explained Regal CEO Amy Miles.
Theaters across the country have struggled to sell movie tickets due to the proliferation of streaming services like Netflix. Regal reported Tuesday that its revenue has dropped 12 percent from 2016, although it credited a slow movie year for the disappointing numbers. First quarter movie ticket prices in 2017 were at an all-time high, with the average film costing $8.84, The Hollywood Reporter writes.
While Regal will begin demand-based pricing next year, other theaters could soon follow. “It's a question of when, not if," equity analyst Tuna Amobi told Variety. "Dynamic pricing has been proven to work in the airline, hotel, and live entertainment businesses so this is a positive. Movie chains can definitely be much more effective in how they price because the underlying technology has gotten a lot better." Jeva Lange
Republican senators caution against interpreting Sen. Jeff Flake's floor speech as a turning point
Just two days after Sen. Jeff Flake's (R-Ariz.) rousing Senate floor speech, the Arizona senator's GOP colleagues are dampening talk of his disavowal of the Trump administration as being any sort of turning point. "I don't really expect any difference in the pre-announcement Flake from the post-announcement Flake," an unruffled Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) told Politico.
Flake, like a number of other Republicans recently, condemned President Trump for fueling the GOP's transformation into a "fearful, backward-looking minority party." Flake, though, confirmed later that: "I'm not out [to be] vindictive."
Critics had been skeptical from the start, noting that Flake's bold words have not been in line with his actions. Flake and other anti-Trump Republicans "still remain thirstier for the GOP's tax-slashing agenda and the possibility of nabbing another Supreme Court seat for constitutional fundamentalists than they are for the substance of their somberly intoned cliches about the sanctity of democracy," The Week's David Faris writes.
Or, in the words of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.): "Bob Corker and Jeff Flake … are not going to vote against good ideas because they're mad at the president."
Still, there might be hope for never-Trumpers yet. Read more about why recent Republican outcry is still potentially good for the left at The Week. Jeva Lange
The Justice Department will let an FBI informant testify to Congress in Clinton uranium investigation
Late Wednesday, the Justice Department announced that it has released an FBI informant from his confidentiality agreement so he can testify before Congress about a Russian company's 2010 deal to purchase a Canadian firm, Uranium One, that holds the rights to 20 percent of the U.S. uranium supply. On Tuesday, House Republicans launched two investigations involving Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate — one on the FBI's handling of its Clinton email investigation and the other, by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), into any role Clinton played in the Uranium One deal.
Clinton, then secretary of state, headed one of the nine U.S. agencies that had to sign off on the Uranium One deal, which came under new scrutiny when The Hill reported that the FBI was investigating possible racketeering and extortion by Vadim Mikerin, a U.S. subsidiary of Rosatom, the Russian firm trying to purchase Uranium One. The informant who can now testify to Congress was a source in that story. On Tuesday, Trump unironically called the handling of the Uranium One sale "Watergate, modern age," CNN notes in its rundown of the new revelations.
Obama-era uranium deal yields new questions, new accusations and new investigation https://t.co/sP8eQ7bVMj https://t.co/AFXsvXNzMa
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 26, 2017
The unidentified informant's attorney says the man has "a lot of information about corruption surrounding this matter," and was "stunned when the uranium deal was approved," CNN's Tom Foreman reports. If the man testifies, he added, "we'll get to hear it all first-hand and see how well his statements stand up to questioning." Peter Weber
Thursday is the deadline Congress set 25 years ago for the release of the remaining government files on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. President Trump, who can withhold some of the documents if he decides they compromise government sources or methods, teased the release again on Wednesday, tweeting: "The long anticipated release of the #JFKFiles will take place tomorrow. So interesting!" The CIA has been urging Trump to withhold some information, while scholars and conspiracy theorists — including longtime adviser Roger Stone — are pushing Trump to release every scrap of information.
"Clearly there are documents, plural, files, plural, being appealed to him," University of Virginia historian Larry Sabato tells The Associated Press, adding that Trump is still being pressured by spy agencies. "I'm told reliably that it continues and that it has intensified." Still, Trump can't withhold documents just because the government finds them embarrassing, and scholars and JFK assassination buffs will be scouring the document dump for information on Lee Harvey Oswald, identified as the lone shooter who was then shot dead by Jack Ruby, including any government coverup and intelligence on what Oswald was doing in Mexico City before the assassination.
Some people will also be looking for any mention of Rafael Cruz, Sen. Ted Cruz's father, who was alleged in a 2016 tabloid article to have been photographed with Oswald before the assassination. That unconfirmed claim was greatly amplified by Cruz's primary rival for the GOP presidential nomination, Donald Trump. Peter Weber
On Wednesday night, President Trump told reporters that he is "going to have a big meeting on opioids" Thursday, and White House officials tell USA Today that Trump will order the Health and Human Services department to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency, a step short of the national emergency he promised to declare in August and again last week — to the surprise and consternation of his staff. Trump said the order would give the federal government the "power to do things that you can't do right now," and White House officials said the renewable 90-day order would give states more flexibility to spend the $1 billion for opioid treatment Congress approved last year as part of the 21st Century Cures Act, plus tap other funds.
States have already received half of their Cures Act funding, but it is taking time to reach addicts. Some of the lag involves setting up new programs and training, but federal rules on controlled substances have also gotten in the way. The public health emergency declaration should clear some of those, like prohibitions on prescribing opioid addiction treatments over the phone.
Trump's opioid commission, headed by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, had recommended a more robust national emergency declaration, which draws on a different law and would have presented Trump with the authority to waive privacy laws and Medicare regulation. The public health emergency declaration allows states to tap the HHS's Public Health Emergency Fund, which currently holds $57,000. "My view is that this action sends a clear signal from the president that he wants money appropriated into that fund," Christie told USA Today. "And it gives Congress a place to go with that money to give the administration some flexibility to use it." Trump won't request any funds in his executive order. Peter Weber
Tiny Whitefish Energy spars with San Juan's mayor amid growing scrutiny of huge no-bid Puerto Rico contract
Puerto Rico's federal financial oversight board is taking steps to install an emergency manager at the territory's public power utility, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), amid criticism of PREPA's decision to award a $300 million no-bid contract to a two-employee company with no office headquartered in Whitefish, Montana — the tiny hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan ZInke — primarily bankrolled by a significant donor to President Trump. A month after Hurricane Maria ripped up Puerto Rico, the power situation is still bad and getting worse, though Whitefish Energy has at least 300 workers on the island — at a cost to Puerto Rico of $330 an hour for supervisors and $277.88 an hour for each "journeyman lineman."
PREPA's hiring of Whitefish has drawn bipartisan scrutiny in Congress, threat of a possible audit from Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, and widespread criticism, including from San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who said Tuesday that the contract should be "voided right away." Whitefish responded to Cruz's comments, saying in a statement that her comments were "misplaced" and "demoralizing" to workers. Cruz took to Twitter to wonder why Whitefish had singled out her criticism for response, and Whitefish responded:
We’ve got 44 linemen rebuilding power lines in your city & 40 more men just arrived. Do you want us to send them back or keep working?
— Whitefish Energy (@WhitefishEnergy) October 25, 2017
"Do you want us to send them back or keep working?" A Twitter user named Matt LaCasse had a follow-up question for Whitefish: "Why are you arguing with someone on Twitter rather than, you know, RESTORING POWER TO THE ISLAND?" Presumably, all in good time — contract willing. Peter Weber
On Wednesday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert told his audience there was a "crazy old old guy yelling on his front lawn" at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. earlier in the day, and "Grandpa Baggysuits" (President Trump) had a lot on his mind. For example: Republican unity. Despite the raging GOP civil war, Trump declared his lunch with Republican senators a "love fest," citing as evidence their "standing ovation" for him. "Don't you get it?" Colbert asked. "You're the president. They have to stand up when you walk in the room."
Trump was also reportedly pleased with his actual lunch, rice and two slices of cherry pie, both apparent Trump favorites. "Rice and pie?" Colbert asked. "That's what he eats? Is he president or a baby at Denny's?"
Trump also insisted he remembered Sgt. La David Johnson's name in his condolence call, despite Johnson's widow saying otherwise. His evidence? He had a chart with the fallen soldiers' names in front of him. "Remember when Barack Obama would go on TV to brag about being able to read a name off a chart? I don't remember that," Colbert said. "If Barack Obama ever held a press conference like this one, the Dow would be a zero, and we'd all be fighting over feral cat meat."
In other Senate news, Colbert said, Kid Rock went on Howard Stern and made a profanity-filled announcement: He's not running for Senate, after all. But he did show that he's still Trump's guy by trashing The New York Times, oddly. "I'm not sure exactly what Kid Rock thinks is 'gay' about The New York Times, but I'm going to guess it's the reading part," Colbert said. He ended with a joke about Uber trying to one-up Amazon's slightly creepy new Key service. Watch below. Peter Weber
Former President George H.W. Bush apologizes for having 'patted women's rears' after 2 women complain
On Tuesday, actress Heather Lind said in an Instagram post, since deleted, that when she met former President George. H.W. Bush four years ago, "he sexually assaulted me. ... He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again." On Wednesday night, another actress, Jordana Grolnick, told her "entirely similar" Bush story to Deadspin, revealing the "dirty joke" Bush apparently tells with some regularity.
After a play in August 2016, Grolnick said, Bush came backstage in his wheelchair and "we all circled around him and Barbara for a photo. ... He reached his right hand around to my behind, and as we smiled for the photo he asked the group, 'Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?' As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, 'David Cop-a-Feel!'"
"He asked the group, ‘Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?’ As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, ‘David Cop-a-Feel!’” pic.twitter.com/NTbUSEAnF0
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 26, 2017
Bush apologized in a statement: "At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures. To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely."
After the incident, Grolnick thought, "Whatever. He's a dirty old man," she tells Deadspin, adding: "I've come to realize is that if we tolerate these small comments and grazes from men on the street or former presidents, they might assume that it's okay with us, and they may take it as permission to do who-knows-what else." Read more at Deadspin. Peter Weber