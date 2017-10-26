Mark Halperin's new book, miniseries canceled after sexual harassment allegations

One day after several women accused journalist Mark Halperin of sexual harassment during his time as political director at ABC News, Penguin Press announced Thursday it canceled plans to publish an updated version of his book Game Change.
Halperin was co-authoring the book, featuring stories from the 2016 presidential election, with John Heilemann. HBO announced earlier in the day it is no longer moving forward with a miniseries about the election that was going to be based on this book, saying in a statement, "HBO has no tolerance for sexual harassment within the company or its productions." Halperin is also a senior political analyst at MSNBC, and the network said he is leaving his role "until the questions around his past conduct are fully understood."
The women who came forward and spoke to CNN shared similar stories, with several saying Halperin propositioned them for sex while on the campaign trail, and others saying he pressed his genitals against them. He denies doing so, but in a statement to CNN said he "did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me. I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize." Catherine Garcia
CVS has made a $66 billion bid for Aetna, the United States' third largest health insurer, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters Thursday.
After The Wall Street Journal first reported on the bid Thursday, shares of Aetna rose more than 11 percent while CVS shares went down three percent. Should CVS acquire Aetna, it would make it easier for CVS to negotiate prices with drug makers, and could also give CVS a boost as speculation grows over Amazon entering the drug prescription market, Reuters reports. The bid was made in early October, but CVS and Aetna have been in talks about a deal for several months, several people told Reuters, and they're not expected to reach an agreement for several weeks. Catherine Garcia
In the 21 years since President Bill Clinton designated 1.9 million acres in southern Utah as the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, dozens of extinct forms of lizards, frogs, birds, crocodiles, and even several dinosaurs have been discovered by paleontologists, who are afraid that under President Trump, the only thing people will be digging for in the area is coal.
Grand Staircase-Escalante, specifically the Kaiparowits Plateau, is rich with fossils, and because of the national monument's size, most of it is still untouched by paleontologists. Trump has ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to take a closer look at the major national monuments created in the last two decades, and he's proposed making Grand Staircase-Escalante smaller, and allowing coal mining, oil drilling, and mineral extraction on the land removed. When Clinton created the monument, Utah Republicans weren't happy, because it ended a proposed coal mine; there is an estimated 62 billion tons of coal where the fossil beds are.
"The research in the monument, from my perspective, has only just begun," paleontologist Jeff Eaton told the Los Angeles Times. "The shrinking of it for what I would say are fairly petty, shallow, and short-term interests will clearly interfere with, and even potentially destroy, aspects of future research." Most of the fossils that are discovered in Grand Staircase-Escalante are sent to Salt Lake City's National History Museum of Utah, and perhaps that's one way to get the president interested in keeping the national monument the way it is — tell him the next dinosaur discovered will be named the Trumposaurus, and it'll be on display in front of fawning crowds in perpetuity. Catherine Garcia
President Trump is delaying the release of some files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, citing national security issues, the White House announced Thursday evening.
A deadline was set by Congress 25 years ago, ordering the National Archives to release 35,000 pages by midnight, but Trump was able to object to some of the documents being made public due to security issues. "I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted," he wrote in a memo Thursday evening. "At the same time, executive departments and agencies have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns. I have no choice — today — but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our nation's security."
These sensitive documents will now be reviewed over the next six months. The National Archives posted to its website 2,891 of the JFK documents Thursday night. Catherine Garcia
After almost five months lost at sea, two women and their dogs were rescued by a U.S. Navy ship 900 miles southeast of Japan.
The women set sail from Hawaii in late May, bound for Tahiti, the Navy said in a statement Thursday. They lost their engine in a bad storm, and thought they could use their sails to make it to Tahiti. They veered off course, and their distress calls were never picked up because they were never close to any vessels and they were too far out for the signals to reach land. On Tuesday, a Taiwanese fishing boat saw the women, and notified the Coast Guard, with the USS Ashland arriving the next day.
The women, Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba of Honolulu, said they survived because they had a water purifier and brought enough food, including oatmeal and pasta, to last a year. "They saved our lives," Appel said. "The pride and smiles we had when we saw [the Navy] on the horizon was pure relief." Catherine Garcia
Fox News covered Harvey Weinstein for more than 12.5 hours. It's spent less than 21 minutes on Bill O'Reilly.
Harvey Weinstein and Bill O'Reilly have a lot in common: They're both politically outspoken media moguls brought down by sexual harassment allegations.
The two big differences? Their political views — and how much they've been covered on Fox News.
The network has devoted more than 12.5 hours of coverage to accusations against Weinstein, a major Democratic donor, The Associated Press reported. But it has spent only 20 minutes and 46 seconds on O'Reilly, the network's former top prime-time host.
The disparity is even more shocking when comparing how long these allegations have been publicly known. Weinstein was first exposed in an Oct. 5 New York Times article. Accusations against O'Reilly surfaced back in April.
The vast majority of O'Reilly's coverage — 16 minutes — was on Fox's weekend industry show Media Buzz, Media Matters for America noted. That means less than five minutes of the network's coverage was during major news segments.
Before his ouster from the network, Reilly was the leading man of Fox — and of cable news. So while it's not surprising Fox may have wanted to downplay its O'Reilly coverage, other observers chalk the discrepancy up to politics, with O'Reilly being a major conservative figure more in like with Fox's views while Weinstein is known for supporting liberal causes and candidates. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Trump made rare mention of his late older brother Fred on Thursday while declaring the opioid crisis to be a national public health emergency.
Fred Trump Jr. suffered from alcoholism and died in 1981 at the age of 43. The president, who is famously a teetotaler, credited his older brother for steering him away from alcohol. "[Fred] had a problem with alcohol, and he would tell me, 'Don't drink,'" Trump said.
Trump went on to say that he has watched his friends struggle with alcohol over the years and that "the fact is, if we can teach young people and people generally not to start [taking drugs], it's really, really easy not to take them." He emphasized the importance of a "really tough, really big, really great advertising" campaign to raise awareness and added: "There is nothing desirable about drugs. They're bad."
The president also said that the government would require a particular "truly evil" opioid to be removed from the market, as well as promote research for non-addictive pain management techniques. Trump had been heavily criticized for not triggering a federal response to the crisis sooner, after saying he would make an announcement back in early August.
STAT estimated earlier this year that opioids could kill nearly 500,000 Americans in the next decade. Watch Trump's remarks about Fred below. Jeva Lange
Trump discuss his brother Fred's struggles with alcohol: "He really helped me. I had somebody that guided me." pic.twitter.com/GiPmhhML3H
— Axios (@axios) October 26, 2017
When a geologist first dug up an ancient human skull in Papua New Guinea back in 1929, he assumed it was millions of years old. Now, researchers have uncovered its real story.
The skull is actually 6,000 years old and belonged to a tsunami victim, according to analysis published in the journal PLOS ONE. And even though it's younger than originally thought, the skull likely belongs to the oldest known tsunami victim.
Ancient Papua New Guinea skull called oldest-known tsunami victim https://t.co/mTaCvf5O2v pic.twitter.com/Kf1pAIepl1
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 25, 2017
Researchers investigated geologic deposits from the area of northern Papau New Guinea where the skull was originally found. These turned out to be tsunami deposits full of fossilized sea organisms, NPR reported. Researchers also used radioactive dating to narrow down the skull's age, proving it belonged to a modern human. Kathryn Krawczyk