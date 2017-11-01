Sony's Aibo robotic dog is back — and ridiculously expensive

Man's best friend just got an upgrade. Sony announced Wednesday that it is bringing back its beloved robo-pooch, Aibo, which was discontinued in 2006, The Japan Times reports. "Today I am pleased to introduce an entertainment robot we have been developing for the past year and a half that's worthy of love and is a delight to nurture through emotional connections with people," said Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai.
Of course, technology has come a long way since Aibo first went on the market in 1999, and in the meantime, Sony's been working like a dog. The new Aibo model, which will be out in January, "uses ultra-compact actuators that allow its body to move along 22 axes, and its eyes use two OLED panels to show a range of expressions," The Verge writes. And being a not-so-old dog, it can even learn new tricks: Aibo connects to the Cloud to better "learn" how to interact with people based on the experiences of other units.
At least initially, Aibo will only be available in Japan, where it costs the equivalent of $1,700. Users will also be required to pay for a minimum three-year subscription service to keep the dog up to date; that will run about $26 a month.
Meanwhile, adoption fees for real dogs at the Humane Society start at $50. Jeva Lange
Sayfullo Saipov was interviewed in 2015 by Department of Homeland Security agents about possible connections to suspected terrorists, ABC News reported Wednesday, citing law enforcement officials. Saipov is accused of perpetrating the terror attack in New York City on Tuesday that left eight dead and 11 injured after a driver drove a rented truck down a Manhattan bike path.
Federal officials said that Saipov's name and address were listed as a "point of contact" for two men who came from "threat countries" and whose names were entered in the Counterterrorism and Criminal Exploitation Unit database. One of the two men has since disappeared, and federal agents consider him a "suspected terrorist," ABC News reported.
Saipov came to the United States from Uzbekistan in 2010 and had known addresses in Florida and Ohio. A fellow Uzbek immigrant who met Saipov in Fort Myers, Florida, said of him: "He was a very good person when I knew him ... He liked the U.S. He seemed very lucky, and all the time he was happy and talking like everything is okay. He did not seem like a terrorist, but I did not know him from the inside."
Saipov was able to pass an Uber background check and drove for the company while living in New Jersey. Law enforcement officials ultimately did not have enough evidence to open a case against him when he was interviewed two years ago. Investigators believe that Saipov acted alone and was not part of a terrorist cell or a larger plot. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Frank Wuco has an unusual way of getting into the mind of a terrorist: He sports a keffiyeh scarf, fakes an Arab accent, and impersonates a jihadist in video blogs, on radio shows, and in live speeches.
Now, he's the Department of Homeland Security's White House senior adviser.
Wuco started at DHS when President Trump entered the White House in January. Since April, he's led the Executive Order Task Force, which is charged with "implementing the president's executive orders," per a DHS employee list obtained by Mother Jones. He has 23 years of experience in naval intelligence, and most recently served as an adviser to U.S. Central Command under former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
That's where "Fuad Wasul" came in, Mother Jones reported:
Wuco said he gave himself training sessions like what a jihadist recruit would experience, Mother Jones reported. Then he created his alter ego Wasul, a fictional terrorist released from prison to teach the U.S. about jihad. Since then, he's advised thousands of military officials and other citizens through video shows and speeches.
Wuco also hosted a radio segment called "Ask the Jihadist" as Wasul, and would often switch back to being Wuco to criticize something his terrorist persona had said. He's also discussed terrorism on Breitbart and Fox News.
You can read more about Wuco's interesting credentials at Mother Jones. Kathryn Krawczyk
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was put on the defensive Wednesday morning after being blamed by President Trump for supporting a diversity visa program that may have allowed New York City's Uzbek-born attacker into the country. "The terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, adding: "'Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europe's problems,' said Col. Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness!"
Schumer wasn't having it:
I guess it's not too soon to politicize a tragedy.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017
But Schumer didn't stop there. In more than a dozen tweets that followed, Schumer praised the resilience of his hometown and drew a parallel to former President George W. Bush's actions and words after 9/11. "President Trump, where is your leadership?" Schumer demanded to know.
President Trump should be focusing on the real solution – anti-terrorism funding – which he proposed to cut in his most recent budget.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017
Calling on Pres Trump to rescind his proposed cuts to anti-terrorism funding immediately - our city relies on it to snuff out attacks.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017
The NYPD, who bravely & quickly brought the mayhem to an end yday, depends on anti-terrorism funding to keep our city safe day-in & day-out.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017
Schumer expanded on his tweets on the Senate floor. Watch below. Jeva Lange
In a blatant disregard for the fundamental rule of online security, Paul Manafort used the phrase "bond007" as his password for several personal accounts, Business Insider reports.
Curious security researchers deduced the hardly sneaky phrase by snooping through the security questions for one of Manafort's old email addresses. The Bond password worked for Adobe and Dropbox accounts registered under the email address, Business Insider reported, after security questions offered hints like "secret agent" and "James Bond."
The former Trump campaign chairman and evident James Bond fan was indicted Monday on 12 counts, including money laundering and conspiracy, as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into 2016 election meddling. Manafort allegedly used millions of dollars in offshore accounts to fund a lavish — and quite Bondian — lifestyle in the U.S. Kathryn Krawczyk
The United States is engaged in direct talks with North Korean diplomats even as President Trump has publicly claimed negotiations are a waste of his secretary of state's time, Reuters reports. U.S. negotiator Joseph Yun has quietly been in conversation with officials in Pyongyang's United Nations mission, despite Trump's not infrequent threats against the country and its leader, Kim Jong Un.
I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017
Our country has been unsuccessfully dealing with North Korea for 25 years, giving billions of dollars & getting nothing. Policy didn't work!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2017
Conversation between the U.S. and North Korea "has not been limited at all, both [in] frequency and substance," explained one senior State Department official.
Yun is a part of the so-called "New York channel" to North Korea. He initially worked specifically on freeing U.S. citizens held by Pyongyang. Yun, for example, traveled to North Korea in June to help return Otto Warmbier stateside. But Yun's mission "is [now] a broader mandate than that," the State Department official said. Jeva Lange
Anti-establishment GOP nominee Roy Moore is mingling with the GOP establishment, and it's awkward
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is in Washington, D.C., for a fundraiser with the Republican National Committee and the National Senate Republican Committee on Wednesday night. The event was advertised as being hosted by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Lee), though Lee's spokesman said Tuesday that "tomorrow's fundraiser is not on our schedule."
And that was just one of the awkward aspects of Moore's time rubbing elbows with his potential future colleagues.
Moore made an appearance at the Senate GOP's weekly policy luncheon, speaking for a spell with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — whom he vowed to oppose as majority leader if elected — and shaking hands with a handful of senators who mostly supported his rival in the GOP primary. The senator who introduced him, John Barrasso (Wyo.), claimed he hadn't heard Moore's more fringe comments about banning homosexuality and Muslims not serving in Congress. Moore himself told reporters he wouldn't discuss any "issues" or past comments. Most GOP senators said they would back him as their party's nominee or, as Sen. Orrin Hatch (Utah) said, oddly, "If he gets duly elected, I'm going to support him."
Most Republican senators also tried to keep some distance, though. "He stood up and was pleasant in his comments," said Sen. Bob Corker (Tenn.). "I have nothing to do whatsoever with what's happening in the Senate race in Alabama." And one, Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.), denounced Moore later in a floor speech, saying: "When a judge expressed his personal belief that a Muslim should not be a member of Congress because of his faith, it was wrong. That this same judge is now my party's nominee for the Senate should concern us all. Religious tests have no place in the United States Congress."
According to an internal GOP poll, Moore has a 17-point lead over Democrat Doug Jones for the Dec. 12 election, though other polls put the race closer. Peter Weber
The perpetrator of Tuesday's deadly truck attack in New York City was inspired by Islamic State propaganda, law enforcement officials told NBC News. Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, is accused of driving a rental truck into pedestrians on a bike path in lower Manhattan, and a senior official briefed on the investigation said he left an Arabic-language note inside the vehicle that read "ISIS Lives Forever."
An immigrant from Uzbekistan, Saipov formerly lived in Florida and worked as a truck driver; most recently, he lived in New Jersey and worked for Uber. One acquaintance, Kobiljon Matkarov, who knew Saipov in Florida, said the suspected attacker appeared to be a "very happy guy" and that he "liked the U.S."
After exiting his vehicle Tuesday, Saipov was shot in the abdomen by police and taken to a hospital. There, he reportedly bragged about the attack, which left eight dead and 11 more injured, NBC News reports. Jeva Lange