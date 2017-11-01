Trump suggests he might send the alleged New York attacker, a U.S. resident, to Guantanamo

President Trump said Wednesday that he "would certainly consider" sending alleged New York City attacker Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, to the Guantanamo Bay military prison in Cuba, CBS News reports. "That is significant because no one has been sent there in years, but also because the alleged attacker in this case is a U.S. resident," said CBS's White House correspondent Margaret Brennan. "[Saipov] is a U.S. green card holder with the rights that go along with that."
The Wall Street Journal's Byron Tau added on Twitter: "For context: Alleged attacker is a lawful permanent resident being charged with a crime that occurred on domestic soil." CBS's Brennan said that while it is "unlikely" that Saipov will actually be sent to Guantanamo, Trump is signaling "what he says is a position of strength and resolve."
"What we have right now is a joke and it's a laughingstock," Trump said Wednesday, adding that it is "no wonder" there are attacks.
Saipov was born in Uzbekistan and was allegedly inspired by the Islamic State when he drove a truck down a busy bike path Tuesday in Manhattan, killing eight. In the wake of the attack, Trump called for the Department of Homeland Security to "step up our already extreme vetting program," although precisely what he means by that is unclear. Jeva Lange
Even if you don't hate mayonnaise, understanding the science behind why so many people do might change your mind.
The widespread contempt for mayonnaise stems from the science of disgust. For early humans, disgust was a natural reaction to food that was diseased, rotten, or not a food at all. Thus, it's evolutionarily normal to avoid those foods, University of Pennsylvania psychology professor Paul Rozin told Popular Science.
It's why we don't stay too close to excrement or vegetables, which start attracting flies. And while mayonnaise may not be quite as bad as feces, its thick, viscous consistency isn't unlike some mysterious, odious bodily fluid.
Food sensory consultant Herbert Stone estimates that around 20 percent of Americans don't like mayonnaise, though there is a difference between dislike and true disgust. Either way, you can stop feeling bad about scraping the mayo off your sandwich, and start blaming your aversion on science. Kathryn Krawczyk
After nearly the entire defense team for the USS Cole bombing suspect resigned under the suspicion that the U.S. government was spying on their conversations with their client at Guantanamo Bay, the judge in the case on Wednesday sentenced chief defense counsel Brig. Gen. John Baker to 21 days in confinement in his quarters and a $1,000 fine for contempt, the Miami Herald's Carol Rosenberg reports.
The issue boiled down to the mid-October departure of three defense lawyers from the bombing suspect's case. Baker had released the attorneys, citing secret information. The judge, Air Force Col. Vance Spath, ruled Baker acted out of turn :
Spath ruled that only a judge, not Baker, had the authority to excuse lawyers of record — and ordered the general to swear an oath and answer questions about the episode.
Baker stood three rows behind the defendant and refused, invoking a privilege.
The judge then ordered the general to rescind his decision to excuse the three lawyers. "I'm definitely not doing that," the Marine general replied. Baker maintains that under the war court rule book he has the unchecked authority to release defense attorneys for "good cause." [Miami Herald]
In addition to finding Baker guilty of contempt, Spath voided Baker's order releasing the three defense attorneys.
The defense's client, Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri of Saudi Arabia, stands accused of organizing the 2000 al Qaeda suicide bombing on the USS Cole off of Yemen, which killed 17 Americans. After the departure of the attorneys in October, Nashiri was only represented by the legal team's most junior member, who has no death penalty experience. Legally, the case cannot move forward without an experienced capital punishment lawyer, although Spath ruled Wednesday for the case to proceed because no alternatives were available. Read more about the case at the Miami Herald.
Frankenstein wasn't the monster or the scientist this Halloween. He was a new arrival at Florida's Winter Park Memorial Hospital.
On Tuesday, Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein announced the birth of their son Oskar, The Associated Press reported. Oskar was expected four days earlier, making his Halloween birthday especially spooky.
This is the first Halloween birthday for the Frankensteins, though the family's older daughter does share a birthday with Frankenstein author Mary Shelley. Perhaps the Frankenstein franchise needs another sequel? Kathryn Krawczyk
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros will meet for the final winner-take-all game of the 2017 World Series on Wednesday night. The Dodgers are starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the Astros will put Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound, but anything can happen in a Game 7: "I can go 27 innings," Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw joked before the game. "Whatever they need."
The historic series has seen a record 24 home runs in six games, and Wednesday night will mark the first World Series Game 7 in the history of Dodger Stadium. "You've got the two best teams in baseball going head to head," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told ESPN. "Like we've talked about from the beginning, these two teams mirror one another." The first pitch from Los Angeles is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox. Jeva Lange
Man's best friend just got an upgrade. Sony announced Wednesday that it is bringing back its beloved robo-pooch, Aibo, which was discontinued in 2006, The Japan Times reports. "Today I am pleased to introduce an entertainment robot we have been developing for the past year and a half that's worthy of love and is a delight to nurture through emotional connections with people," said Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai.
Of course, technology has come a long way since Aibo first went on the market in 1999, and in the meantime, Sony's been working like a dog. The new Aibo model, which will be out in January, "uses ultra-compact actuators that allow its body to move along 22 axes, and its eyes use two OLED panels to show a range of expressions," The Verge writes. And being a not-so-old dog, it can even learn new tricks: Aibo connects to the Cloud to better "learn" how to interact with people based on the experiences of other units.
At least initially, Aibo will only be available in Japan, where it costs the equivalent of $1,700. Users will also be required to pay for a minimum three-year subscription service to keep the dog up to date; that will run about $26 a month.
Meanwhile, adoption fees for real dogs at the Humane Society start at $50. Jeva Lange
Sayfullo Saipov was interviewed in 2015 by Department of Homeland Security agents about possible connections to suspected terrorists, ABC News reported Wednesday, citing law enforcement officials. Saipov is accused of perpetrating the terror attack in New York City on Tuesday that left eight dead and 11 injured after a driver drove a rented truck down a Manhattan bike path.
Federal officials said that Saipov's name and address were listed as a "point of contact" for two men who came from "threat countries" and whose names were entered in the Counterterrorism and Criminal Exploitation Unit database. One of the two men has since disappeared, and federal agents consider him a "suspected terrorist," ABC News reported.
Saipov came to the United States from Uzbekistan in 2010 and had known addresses in Florida and Ohio. A fellow Uzbek immigrant who met Saipov in Fort Myers, Florida, said of him: "He was a very good person when I knew him ... He liked the U.S. He seemed very lucky, and all the time he was happy and talking like everything is okay. He did not seem like a terrorist, but I did not know him from the inside."
Saipov was able to pass an Uber background check and drove for the company while living in New Jersey. Law enforcement officials ultimately did not have enough evidence to open a case against him when he was interviewed two years ago. Investigators believe that Saipov acted alone and was not part of a terrorist cell or a larger plot. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Frank Wuco has an unusual way of getting into the mind of a terrorist: He sports a keffiyeh scarf, fakes an Arab accent, and impersonates a jihadist in video blogs, on radio shows, and in live speeches.
Now, he's the Department of Homeland Security's White House senior adviser.
Wuco started at DHS when President Trump entered the White House in January. Since April, he's led the Executive Order Task Force, which is charged with "implementing the president's executive orders," per a DHS employee list obtained by Mother Jones. He has 23 years of experience in naval intelligence, and most recently served as an adviser to U.S. Central Command under former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
That's where "Fuad Wasul" came in, Mother Jones reported:
Wuco said he gave himself training sessions like what a jihadist recruit would experience, Mother Jones reported. Then he created his alter ego Wasul, a fictional terrorist released from prison to teach the U.S. about jihad. Since then, he's advised thousands of military officials and other citizens through video shows and speeches.
Wuco also hosted a radio segment called "Ask the Jihadist" as Wasul, and would often switch back to being Wuco to criticize something his terrorist persona had said. He's also discussed terrorism on Breitbart and Fox News.
You can read more about Wuco's interesting credentials at Mother Jones. Kathryn Krawczyk