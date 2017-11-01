Trump suggests he might send the alleged New York attacker, a U.S. resident, to Guantanamo

President Trump said Wednesday that he "would certainly consider" sending alleged New York City attacker Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, to the Guantanamo Bay military prison in Cuba, CBS News reports. "That is significant because no one has been sent there in years, but also because the alleged attacker in this case is a U.S. resident," said CBS's White House correspondent Margaret Brennan. "[Saipov] is a U.S. green card holder with the rights that go along with that."

The Wall Street Journal's Byron Tau added on Twitter: "For context: Alleged attacker is a lawful permanent resident being charged with a crime that occurred on domestic soil." CBS's Brennan said that while it is "unlikely" that Saipov will actually be sent to Guantanamo, Trump is signaling "what he says is a position of strength and resolve."

"What we have right now is a joke and it's a laughingstock," Trump said Wednesday, adding that it is "no wonder" there are attacks.

Saipov was born in Uzbekistan and was allegedly inspired by the Islamic State when he drove a truck down a busy bike path Tuesday in Manhattan, killing eight. In the wake of the attack, Trump called for the Department of Homeland Security to "step up our already extreme vetting program," although precisely what he means by that is unclear. Jeva Lange