Trump begins his Asia tour in Japan with a speech, golf, hamburgers, and matching hats

President Trump arrived in Japan Saturday night after a stop in Hawaii, beginning his 13-day diplomatic tour of Asia. Trump's first event Sunday was a speech at the joint U.S.-Japanese Yokota air base near Tokyo, where he told the assembled "brave warriors" they are "the greatest threat to tyrants and dictators who seek to prey on the innocent."

It was a true honor to be at Yokota Air Base with our GREAT @USForcesJapan! pic.twitter.com/KEXnIkkQks — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

The president then joined Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a country club to have hamburgers, play a round of golf, talk about North Korea, and sign matching baseball caps reading, "Donald and Shinzo: Make Alliance Even Greater." Abe reported they were able to "carry out in-depth discussion, at times touching on various difficult issues," and Trump said he doesn't believe the United States has "ever been closer to Japan than we are right now."

Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/vYLULe0o2K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump met her Japanese counterpart, Akie Abe, to tour a pearl market, where they learned about the history of pearl diving in Japan. Bonnie Kristian