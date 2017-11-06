Trump tells Japanese automakers to 'try' to build their cars in the U.S.

President Trump asked Japanese automakers on Monday to do something they are already quite familiar with: Manufacture cars and parts in the United States.
"Try building your cars in the United States instead of shipping them over," he said during a meeting in Tokyo with business executives. "That's not rude?" The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said in its 2017-18 report that in 2016, nearly 4 million vehicles and 4.7 million engines were built by its members in the U.S., and as of 2016, their manufacturing plants have cumulatively invested $45.6 billion in the U.S. economy. In 2015, JAMA said that 75 percent of Japanese cars sold in the U.S. that year were built in North America, up from 12 percent in 1985.
Trump made his curious demands during the first stop on his 12-day trek through Asia; he will also visit South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Catherine Garcia
A military spokesperson confirmed Sunday night that Devin Patrick Kelley, the 26-year-old man identified as the shooter who killed at least 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force in 2014, after he was court-martialed for assault.
In 2010, he started working in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Ann Stefanek, chief of media operations for the Air Force, said in a statement. In 2012, he was court-martialed for two counts of assault on his spouse and on their child, and was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in custody and received a bad conduct discharge.
Under federal law, Kelley's dishonorable discharge prohibited him from purchasing a firearm, the Los Angeles Times reports, and officials said they do not know how he obtained the multiple weapons they found in his car after the shooting. Catherine Garcia
Neighbors of Devin Patrick Kelley, the 26-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing at least 26 people in a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church on Sunday, say over the past few days, they heard bursts of gunfire from the direction of his home.
It was "really loud," Ryan Albers, who lived across the street from the property listed as belonging to Kelley in New Braunfels, told The Associated Press. "At first I thought someone was blasting. It was someone using automatic weapon fire." Another neighbor, who asked his name not be used, said he heard gunfire but wasn't certain that it came from Kelley's residence. Catherine Garcia
Former President Barack Obama responded to the massacre at a Texas church on Sunday with a plea for Americans to figure out "concrete steps" that can be taken in order to stop such heinous acts.
"We grieve with all the families in Sutherland Springs harmed by this act of hatred, and we'll stand with the survivors as they recover," he tweeted Sunday evening, adding, "May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce violence and weaponry in our midst."
While president, Obama comforted the country after mass shootings in San Bernardino, Orlando, and Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School were gunned down in 2012. At the time, he called for Americans to come together to "take meaningful action to prevent more tragedies like this, regardless of the politics." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has five rib fractures, including three displaced fractures, and is in too much pain to fly back to Washington, D.C., following an altercation on Friday with a neighbor at his home in Kentucky, Paul's chief strategist said Sunday.
In a statement, Doug Stafford said the type of injury Paul sustained "is caused by high velocity severe force. It is not clear exactly how soon he will return to work, as the pain is considerable as is the difficulty in getting around, including flying." He also said Paul has lung contusions, and displaced rib fractures can lead to pneumonia, internal bleeding, and laceration of internal organs.
Authorities said Paul's neighbor in Bowling Green, Rene Boucher, tackled Paul from behind Friday while he was mowing his lawn, and Paul had difficulty breathing and cuts around his mouth. It's unclear what triggered the assault. Boucher has been charged with one count of fourth-degree assault, and if found guilty of this misdemeanor, could face up to one year in prison. Catherine Garcia
After Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition retaliated by closing Yemen's land, sea, and air ports early Monday.
The coalition said this is a temporary measure, and humanitarian aid will still be able to come into the country, the poorest in the region. The missile targeted Riyadh, and the coalition accused Iran of giving it to the rebels; Iran denies providing the missile. In a statement, the Houthis said they fired the missile in response to coalition bombings that have killed civilians.
On Sunday, the coalition launched airstrikes against Yemen's capital of Sanaa, and the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack and storming of security compound in Aden that left 17 dead. Since the Houthis, backed by Iran, and Yemen's government, allied with the Saudi-led coalition, began fighting in 2014, more than 10,000 civilians have been killed, illnesses like cholera have spread, and the country is close to experiencing a famine. Catherine Garcia
In the wake of the deadly shooting Sunday in the small Texas town of Sutherland Springs, the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton predicted this would not be the last gun massacre.
"This is going to happen again," Paxton told Fox News Sunday.
But, he said, one way to prevent such a tragedy in the future is for more people to have conceal-carry guns.
"All I can say is that in Texas at least we have the opportunity to have concealed carry," he said. "And so if it's a place where somebody has the ability to carry, there's always the opportunity that gunman will be taken out before he has the opportunity to kill very many people."
After reportedly killing 26 people at the First Baptist Church, the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was shot after a car chase with police. However, it is not clear if he shot himself or if he was shot by police.
Texas has some of the most lax gun laws in the country. In 2015, state legislature passed open carry and campus carry laws. And earlier this year, Texas legislators approved a law that dropped the handgun license application fees by $100.
After a man drove a rented pickup truck down a crowded bike path in New York City on Oct. 31, killing eight people, some called for stricter gun laws in the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for his part, said he was proud of the strict stance the state takes on guns. "New York State passed some of the smartest gun laws in the country," he said in a press conference on Nov. 1. Lauren Hansen
"I'm sad to tell you, to confirm at least at this moment in time there are 26 lives that have been lost," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference Sunday night on the scene of the deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The victims' ages range between 5 and 72, Abbott said, and 23 were inside the church building when they died.
"We don't know if that number will rise or not," Abbott continued. "All we know is that's too many, and this will be a long suffering, mourning for those in pain." He thanked first responders and praised teams from nearby San Antonio for volunteering to help the tiny town grapple with a tragedy of this scale, which Abbott said is the largest mass shooting in the state's history.
Watch several excerpts of Abbott's press conference below. Bonnie Kristian
