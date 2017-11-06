WeWork has a dubious plan to turn kindergarteners into entrepreneurs

Co-working space startup WeWork is launching its first school next fall, with the mildly terrifying ambition of educating students "from birth to death," Bloomberg reports.
Launched in 2010, the $20 billion startup co-founded by Adam and Rebekah Neumann is best known for its trendy rentable desks and beer on tap. Education, though, is something entirely new: "In my book, there's no reason why children in elementary schools can't be launching their own businesses," explained Rebekah Neumann in what has to be one of the year's most easily-answerable questions (because they're 5).
The inaugural "pilot" class of seven students range from 5 to 8 years old, although WeWork eventually wants to run classes featuring students as young as 3 and all the way up to 12th-graders:
The students […] spend one day at a 60-acre farm and the rest of the week in a classroom near the company's Manhattan headquarters, where they get lessons in business from both employees and entrepreneur-customers of WeWork. Neumann, who attended the elite New York City prep school Horace Mann and Cornell University, studying Buddhism and business, said she's "rethinking the whole idea of what an education means" but is "non-compromising" on academic standards. [Bloomberg]
Still, critics have suggested that the WeWork school model for "conscious entrepreneurship" more or less ruins childhood. The "very instrumental approach [to learning], essentially encouraging kids to monetize their ideas, at that age, is damaging," said Samuel Abrams, the director of Columbia University's National Center for the Study of Privatization in Education. "You're sucking the joy out of education at a time when kids should just be thinking about things like how plants grow and why there are so many species."
The Neumanns eventually want to expand the schools into a global network called WeGrow (not to be confused with the "Wal-Mart of Weed"). Read more about WeWork's education ambitions at Bloomberg. Jeva Lange
Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner reported to federal prison Monday to begin serving his 21-month sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl, The Associated Press reports.
Weiner pleaded guilty in May to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. He was sentenced in September by a federal judge, who said that those who examined the former Democratic representative had a uniform opinion that he had "a disease that involves sexual compulsivity; some call it a sex addiction."
In a letter to the judge asking for leniency, Weiner wrote: "My regret for my crime is profound. I have endangered the well-being of a 15-year-old girl who reached out to me on the internet. My continued acting out over years crushed the aspirations of my wife and ruined our marriage. I am so deeply sorry for the harm that I have done to her, and I live with the sorrow that I will never be able to fix that."
The Daily Mail revealed Weiner's dalliance with the teenager in September 2016. A subsequent criminal probe into Weiner's relationship with the underage girl led then-FBI Director James Comey to announce that he'd reopened a probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server. During its investigation of Weiner, the FBI had found emails between Clinton — then the Democratic nominee for president — and Huma Abedin, Weiner's wife and close Clinton aide, on Weiner's computer.
Before Weiner was sentenced, his lawyers tried to argue that the girl had pursued Weiner with the intention of affecting the 2016 election. In 2011, Weiner resigned his House seat after being caught in a sexting scandal; in 2013, he dropped out of the Democratic primary race for mayor of New York City after being embroiled in a similar controversy. Kelly O'Meara Morales
At Japanese state banquet, Trump recalls being surprised by the number of countries in the world
On Monday, President Trump told a gathering of Japanese officials at a state banquet that after he won last year's election, he was amazed to find out how many countries existed in the world.
Trump began his speech by extolling the virtues of golf diplomacy and talking at length about a U.S. Open tournament in 1980 in which Japanese golfer Isao Aoki and American Jack Nicklaus put on "one of the greatest putting displays anyone has ever seen." Trump then recounted the beginnings of his relationship with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which he said "got off to quite a rocky start."
"I never ran, so I wasn't very experienced," Trump told the guests, explaining how he was unfamiliar with the conventions of public office. "And after I had won, everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries."
The president paused so an interpreter could relay his remarks, then continued to say that despite the fact that "you can only take so many calls from world leaders," he accepted Abe's call. Watch the full speech below, courtesy of the White House's official YouTube channel. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, announced Monday that it had partially resumed processing Turkish visa applications, Reuters reports. The U.S. had suspended nonimmigrant visa services in early October after the Turkish government arrested a U.S. consulate employee.
The employee, Metin Topuz, was suspected of having ties with Fethullah Gulen, a Pennsylvania-based cleric whom the Turkish government blames for last summer's failed coup. The day after the U.S. suspended the services in Turkey, the Turkish government responded in kind, suspending visa services for Americans and releasing a statement that mirrored the U.S's.
The resumption of visa services comes one day before Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is set to meet with Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. An embassy statement released Monday said that the Turkish government assured the U.S. that it would be informed in the future if Turkish officials planned to arrest local staff. Reuters reports that Turkey may too resume visa application processing soon.
Topuz was the second local staff member at a U.S. mission in Turkey to be detained over suspicion of Gulenist connections. The U.S.'s reluctance to extradite Gulen to Turkey has angered their government and has put a strain on ties between the two nations. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Investigators said Monday that the suspected 26-year-old lone gunman who opened fire Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26, was not racially or religiously motivated, The Washington Post reports. "There was a domestic situation going on within the family and the in-laws," said Freeman Martin, the regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The suspect, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force in 2014, after he was court-martialed for two counts of assault on his spouse and on their child. Kelley's mother-in-law reportedly attended the church, but was absent Sunday.
Victims of the attack range in age from 18 months to 77 years, and at least 10 people remain in critical condition. Three generations of a single family were killed in the attack. President Trump has said that "mental health is your problem here" and that the attack "isn't a guns situation." Jeva Lange
As House Republicans finalize their tax reform plan this week, their colleagues in some blue states remain wary of the bill's elimination of certain deductions. Republicans have proposed offsetting the $2 trillion in cuts outlined in their bill by tweaking certain deductions, which would raise $1 trillion in revenue over 10 years, The New York Times reports.
Policies under the knife include the federal deduction for property taxes in New Jersey, the deduction for state and local income taxes, and the mortgage interest deduction. The GOP plan proposes capping the federal deduction for property taxes in the Garden State at $10,000 as well as restricting the mortgage interest deduction only loans up to $500,000, The New York Times explains.
In the case of the state and local tax rule, one-third of New Jersey taxpayers claim that deduction. California and New York alone account for nearly one-third of the value claimed under that deduction nationwide. "I view it as a geographic redistribution of wealth," said Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.). "You're taking more money from a state like New York, to pay for a deeper tax cut elsewhere.
The House plans to pass its bill by the end of the week. The Senate is working on its own version of a tax overhaul and is expected to release the bill in the coming days. Read more about the GOP's blue-state conundrum at The New York Times. Kimberly Alters
CNN's rustic title card for the Texas church shooting draws unfortunate parallel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
CNN's rustic title card for its coverage of the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting is raising eyebrows for the questionable parallel it draws to the 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre:
They’re not playing off of Texas Chainsaw Massacre... right? pic.twitter.com/iYmv9t7WsQ
— Ky Henderson (@KyHenderson) November 6, 2017
While it could just be accidental, even inadvertently tying a tragedy to a fictional slasher film is not a good look. Twenty-six people were killed in the attack on Sunday; a motive has not yet been identified. Jeva Lange
The Morning Joe team expressed frustration with everyone from the media to the government following the church shooting in Texas on Sunday that left 26 people dead. "We are sadly coming up on the five-year anniversary next month of Sandy Hook," co-host Joe Scarborough pointed out. "And there were a lot of people that said ... if that's not going to do it, what is? And now we have Southern Baptist churches getting shot up."
The shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, is the fifth-worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with the deadliest attack, in Las Vegas, taking place just last month.
"Had [the Texas shooter] been a radical Islamic terrorist with a beard named Mohammed, Washington would be melting down right now," Scarborough said. Read more about President Trump's response to the attack here, and watch the segment from Morning Joe below. Jeva Lange