Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah shake their heads over Japan's one-sided Trump charm offensive

President Trump "is on a 13-day trip through Asia — Fox & Friends has one less viewer," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. But Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has gone out of his way to claim Trump as a friend, treating him to matching Trump-inspired baseball hats, feeding koi with him, and hosting him for a round of golf. "All right, Shinzo, leave a few of the strokes on the golf course," Colbert said, after playing Abe's post-golf remarks. Trump, for his part, wanted to know why "a country of samurai warriors" like Japan did not shoot down North Korean missiles flying over head, Colbert noted, wryly suggesting some other Japanese characters who might be better suited for the job.
"I don't know what's worse — that Trump still thinks Japan has samurai, or that he thinks samurai warriors were trained in missile defense," Trevor Noah sighed on The Daily Show. "Poor Japan, man. Once again they have to deal with an out-of-control monster with tiny hands." Noah explained why Japan needs Trump, had a chuckle at the matching hats, compared Trump to a tourist who only eats at McDonald's, and grimaced at Trump's comments about dominating Japan economically. "You know, someone should tell Donald Trump to always stop speaking after his first sentence, because every time, that's where it goes wrong," he said, with examples.
But this is a 13-day trip, Noah said, and now Trump "heads to South Korea, where he will probably shove chopsticks up his nose and pretend that he's a walrus."
While Trump is still in Japan, The Late Show dipped into Japanese exports, too, with a short cartoon about Trump vs. Pokemon. You can watch that below. Peter Weber
Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are picking new governors on Tuesday, the headline races in an off-year election that also features a contest to fill Rep. Jason Chaffetz's (R) seat in Utah's 3rd congressional district, New York's mayor's office, and a state race that will determine party control of Washington State's Senate. In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy holds a double-digit lead over Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (R), but the race in Virginia between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and former RNC chairman Ed Gillespie is close and hard-fought. Virginia is also electing a lieutenant governor and attorney general.
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is expected to win re-election, and Provo Mayor John Curtis (R) is ahead in the Utah congressional race against Democrat Kathie Allen. In Washington, a race between Democrat Manka Dhingra and Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund will determine whether Democrats take control of the state Senate. Democrats already control the state House and the governor's office, and if Dhingra wins, Washington will be the seventh state where Democrats control all three bodies; Republicans have this legislative "trifecta" in 26 states, CNN notes. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert rails against hopelessness after the latest mass shooting, calling inaction 'inhuman'
"The world is a harrowing place, and sometimes you just don't know what to say about it," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. What can you say after Sunday's attack on the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, with 26 people "on a Sunday, going to love and serve the Lord, gunned down by a madman with semiautomatic weapon and body armor," just 35 days after the largest mass shooting in U.S. history? he asked. "Everyone is heartbroken when this happens, and you want to do something, but nothing gets done. No one does anything, and that seems insane, and it can make you feel hopeless."
"I don't know what to do, but I know that hopelessness is not the answer," Colbert said. Congress won't do anything, but doing nothing isn't just unacceptable, "it's unnatural, it's inhuman, it just goes against our nature — we want to fix things," he added. "Five thousand years ago, if your village had a tiger come into it every day and was eating people, you wouldn't do nothing — you would move the village, you would build a fence, or you would kill the tiger. You wouldn't say, 'Well, you know, I guess someone's going to get eaten every day, because the price of liberty is tigers.'"
So don't give in to feelings of powerlessness, Colbert said. "I actually think there are some people out there, some truly evil people out there, who want you to feel powerless, just for a buck. Because if you feel powerless enough, you know what might make you feel more powerful? Going to buy a gun. It's a vicious cycle." If you don't like it, there is one power you have and should probably use, he added: "You can vote." Watch below. Peter Weber
It took a couple tries, but Jake, a 4-year-old black Labrador mix, has found his calling.
Jake didn't make it in search-and-rescue training because his paws were too tender, and he is such a deep sleeper, he wasn't able to work as a dog assisting people with medical issues. His owner Rhoni Standefer, the domestic violence victim/witness coordinator at the Anderson County district attorney's office in Tennessee, realized when she brought him to work one day that he is the perfect emotional support dog. "This dog can pick up on emotions," she told the Knoxville News Sentinel. "He just loves people, and he wants them to feel good. If he sees someone being upset or irritated, he migrates to them."
Since he started in July, Jake — aka "Jake the D.A. Dog" — has offered support to 50 people in the office. It started one day when Standefer brought him to work, and he saw a woman crying and put his head on her lap. He can read a person's emotions, she said, and "it's amazing how he seems to know when he's needed and when he's not." Jake is comfortable in the office and in the courtroom, and while he spends most of the time napping under the prosecutor's table, he's there just in case he's needed next to the witness stand. Catherine Garcia
Transcripts released Monday night by the House Intelligence Committee show that Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to President Trump during his campaign, sent an email to other members of the campaign describing his July 2016 trip to Moscow, revealing he had a "private conversation" with a top Russia official who had good things to say about Trump.
Previously, Page said that after he gave a speech at Moscow's New Economic School, he only exchanged pleasantries with Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. In the email, Page wrote that Dvorkovich "expressed strong support for Mr. Trump and a desire to work toward devising better solutions in response to a vast range of current international problems." Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) read the email during Page's closed-door meeting with the committee last week, and Page responded by saying he didn't actually talk to any officials, but gleaned their views by watching and reading Russian media and chatting with scholars.
Page, who once worked as an energy consultant in Moscow, also testified he told Attorney General Jeff Sessions, then a senator and major Trump supporter, he was going to go to Russia, and said he "probably" told national campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis about the trip beforehand and definitely told him about it when he came back. The House Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian meddling in the election, and Page requested the transcript of his testimony be made public, but told The Washington Post in a text message Monday he is "working on my lawsuit tonight that will get to the bottom of the real interference in the 2016 election, by the [United States government]. I've played this nonsensical game long enough and am not interested in this latest round tonight." Catherine Garcia
Nicaraguan migrants who have had temporary protected status in the United States will be subject to deportation starting in January 2019, the Trump administration announced Monday.
There are 325,000 people living in the United States under temporary protected status, meaning they cannot be detained by immigration agents, can travel outside the country with permission, and can obtain work permits. They come from 10 countries, including Nicaragua, Honduras, and Haiti, and are fleeing natural disasters, conflict, drugs, and gang violence. A senior Homeland Security Department official told the Los Angeles Times the department's acting secretary, Elaine Duke, has decided things are better now in Nicaragua, and migrants can start going back. She needs more information on Honduras, though, and extended the temporary protected status for Hondurans through July 5.
There are more than 5,000 Nicaraguans under temporary protected status in the U.S. and 86,000 Hondurans, and the administration had until Monday to decide whether to extend their protections. Some of the migrants have lived in the U.S. for up to 20 years, and the senior official told the Times the administration would support Congress if lawmakers ever came up with a permanent solution that let protected migrants stay in the U.S. Catherine Garcia
Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein went to great lengths to keep allegations of sexual harassment and assault against him under wraps, hiring private security firms to gather information on women and journalists who were attempting to write stories about the accusations, Ronan Farrow reports at The New Yorker.
Farrow read through dozens of pages of documents and spoke with seven people involved who told him Weinstein started hiring security firms in the fall of 2016, including Black Cube, which is run by former officers from Israeli intelligence agencies. The firms reportedly targeted people like actress Rose McGowan, who last month publicly accused Weinstein of rape. At least one freelance journalist also interviewed women who made allegations against Weinstein, then reported back to the Black Cube what they said.
McGowan said she met with a woman calling herself Diana Filip multiple times, starting in May. Filip said she wanted McGowan to speak at a gala about women's rights, and they would talk about women's empowerment. Three people with knowledge of Black Cube told Farrow that Filip is the alias of a woman who works for the company and used to be an officer in the Israeli Defense Forces. When shown a photo of the woman, McGowan recognized her as Filip, and New York reporter Ben Wallace said he also met the woman twice last fall, when he was working on a story about Weinstein. She told him her name was Anna, and hinted she had an allegation to make against Weinstein, but Wallace told Farrow he became suspicious when Anna started asking "about the status and scope of my inquiry, and about who I might be talking to, without giving me any meaningful help or information." A spokeswoman for Weinstein called the report "fiction."
Read more about the operation, and how famed lawyer David Boies and The National Enquirer are involved, at The New Yorker. Catherine Garcia
President Trump tweeted his support on Monday night for Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince, saying he has "great confidence" in their leadership amid a corruption crackdown that many experts see as a political purge.
"I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing," Trump tweeted, adding, "Some of those they are harshly treating have been 'milking' their country for years!"
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in charge of a new anti-corruption committee, which ordered the arrests over the weekend of 11 princes, including Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah, the head of the national guard, and the billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. Many observers view this as the crown prince's way of consolidating power; since his father became king in 2015, Mohammed bin Salman has been positioned to be his successor, and in addition to becoming crown prince in June, he serves as Saudi Arabia's defense minister and first deputy prime minister. He also has a friendly relationship with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who made an unannounced visit to the kingdom last month. Catherine Garcia