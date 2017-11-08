Trevor Noah explores what is really going on in Saudi Arabia's royal purge

There was a lot of news over the weekend from Saudi Arabia, "which is basically America's kooky rich uncle who occasionally beheads people," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. But "the biggest story by far is the heir to the throne, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been arresting most of the other princes, a sheik-ton of them," he added, and the Saudis have "more princes than a Minneapolis Halloween party." The Saudi government is calling this a crackdown on corruption, but Noah wasn't buying it. "They're Saudi princes," he said. "What do you mean, corruption? They already have all the money."

Noah isn't alone in his suspicion that this is a brazen purge by the crown prince to consolidate power, but President Trump isn't perturbed. "Of course Trump loves this," Noah said. "Locking up political rivals is Trump's wet dream." He said Trump may not have endorsed the arrests, but the timing of Jared Kushner's visit to Saudi Arabia, right before the crackdown, was suspicious, given that Kushner and Mohammed bin Salman are friendly and reportedly stayed up to 4 a.m. talking — or in Noah's imagination, singing a modified tune from Disney's Aladdin.