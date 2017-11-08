Democrats shocked themselves — and the GOP — with sweeping Virginia House victories

Democrats exceeded even their own expectations in Virginia in Tuesday's elections, sweeping the top three executive races, all fiercely contested — Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam was elected governor, Justin Fairfax became the state's second black lieutenant governor, and Mark Herring was elected attorney general — but also picking up at least 14 seats in the House of Delegates, potentially wresting control from Republicans. Republicans have controlled the House since 2000, and they went into the night with 66 of the 100 seats. Four seats are close enough they might qualify for a recount, and a 50-50 tie is a significant possibility. Republicans hold a 21-19 majority in the state Senate.
Of the 14 House seats the Democrats have flipped so far, 10 of them were won by women, including one transgender candidate and the state's first two Latina lawmakers in the General Assembly. Democrats were as surprised as Republicans. "This is an unbelievable night," House Minority Leader David J. Toscano (D) told The Washington Post. "There were districts we didn't think we had much of a shot in." Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.) called the election a referendum on President Trump, telling The New York Times, "I know folks that lost tonight who were going against candidates I'd never even heard of."
Democrats had help from a new super PAC, Forward Majority, that hopes to help Democrats reclaim some of the 1,000 state legislative seats they lost to Republican over the past 10 years. "The innovative digital strategies and money invested by Forward Majority are rarely used in hyper local races like the 16 state legislature seats they assisted Democrats in during this year's election," Axios says, "and in today's election results, it suggests the strategies are working." Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert taped Tuesday's Late Show before the polls closed on election day, but he had an inkling that Democrats would do well in Virginia, thanks to a series of poorly conceived pleas Donald Trump Jr. tweeted urging Republicans to turn out for GOP candidate Ed Gillespie. "A fine thing to tweet," Colbert said, reading one, "except the election was today, not tomorrow. #WhoopsyDaisy #TurnsOutEricIsTheSmartOne." Don Jr. must be under enormous pressure, since his father is touring Asia, leaving him the lone Donald Trump in the Western Hemisphere, Colbert joked, and then he said something nice about the president, who joined U.S. troops in South Korea for a "taco Tuesday" lunch.
"Good for him," Colbert said. "I criticize him a lot, but this is what the commander-in-chief should do. It is nice to see that he's willing to make the right choice, as long as it involves eating a taco" (and also, apparently, a burrito and curly fries). Colbert also got in a Trinitarian joke about the nuclear triad.
"It's tough for Trump to be overseas, because that's where all the foreigners are," Colbert said. "Trump has been clear that he wants us to buy American, hire American, so it's slightly surprising that he recently hired 70 foreign workers for his Mar-a-Lago golf club. So all you DREAMers are welcome to stay, as long as your dream is mowing the back nine." Finally, Colbert found a silver lining in Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) being viciously tackled by a neighbor over landscaping decisions: "Now I condemn all forms of violence, but it is refreshing to see that even in this politically charged environment, we can go back to feuding over stupid stuff." Watch below. Peter Weber
There was a lot of news over the weekend from Saudi Arabia, "which is basically America's kooky rich uncle who occasionally beheads people," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. But "the biggest story by far is the heir to the throne, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been arresting most of the other princes, a sheik-ton of them," he added, and the Saudis have "more princes than a Minneapolis Halloween party." The Saudi government is calling this a crackdown on corruption, but Noah wasn't buying it. "They're Saudi princes," he said. "What do you mean, corruption? They already have all the money."
Noah isn't alone in his suspicion that this is a brazen purge by the crown prince to consolidate power, but President Trump isn't perturbed. "Of course Trump loves this," Noah said. "Locking up political rivals is Trump's wet dream." He said Trump may not have endorsed the arrests, but the timing of Jared Kushner's visit to Saudi Arabia, right before the crackdown, was suspicious, given that Kushner and Mohammed bin Salman are friendly and reportedly stayed up to 4 a.m. talking — or in Noah's imagination, singing a modified tune from Disney's Aladdin.
This being Saudi Arabia, the situation is more complicated, and the crown prince is also a reformer, Noah said. "Sidelining the old guard could let him diversify the economy and expand women's rights. So the kingdom might become more autocratic but it also might become more free," a paradox he explored with an aside on monogamy. He ended with an unsympathetic look about the conditions the 11 detained princes are being held in. Watch below. Peter Weber
Speaking in front of lawmakers in the South Korean National Assembly on Wednesday, President Trump gave North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a warning about the nuclear weapons he's acquiring, saying they are "not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger."
Trump called on world leaders to "isolate the brutal regime of North Korea," as they "cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens with nuclear devastation." A lengthy portion of his speech was dedicated to detailing what life is like in North Korea and South Korea, and he also touted his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and the South Korean golfers who visit. Before his speech, Trump planned on visiting the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea, but couldn't fly there due to bad weather. Catherine Garcia
Democrat Manka Dhingra, a deputy prosecutor for Washington's King County, had 10-point lead Tuesday night over Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund in a suburban Seattle district that will determine the balance of power in the Washington state Senate. If Dhingra wins the seat, left empty when Republican state Sen. Andy Hill died, control of the state Senate will flip to the Democrats, who already hold the governor's mansion and narrowly control the state House. In Oregon and California, as well as four other states, Democrats control both branches of the legislature and the governor's seat, and if Dhingra's lead holds, Republicans won't control a single legislative chamber on the West Coast. (The GOP controls the entire state government in 26 states, CNN notes.)
Because of the stakes, the contest became the most expensive legislative race in Washington history, with the candidates and outside groups spending more than $8.7 million; about $5.9 million of that was from the outside groups, ranging from oil companies and unions to Koch Industries and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Dhingra was born in India, while Englund is Korean-American. Washington's mail-in ballot system means the final results won't be known for days, and England has not conceded the race. Peter Weber
By winning a seat on the Minneapolis City Council Tuesday night, Andrea Jenkins is now the first openly transgender woman of color elected to public office in the United States.
Jenkins has worked as a policy aid to the council's vice president, and campaigned on raising the minimum wage and making housing more affordable. She defeated three other candidates to win the seat in Ward 8, and told the Minneapolis Star Tribune she is "feeling elated" and "really, really deeply proud of my community." History was also made in Virginia, where Danica Roem became the country's first openly transgender state lawmaker. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, voters in Maine approved a first-of-its-kind referendum to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, going over the head of Gov. Paul LePage (R), who has vetoed five previous attempts to take the ObamaCare expansion. Assuming the state legislature doesn't step in, Maine will become the 32nd state to expand Medicaid. Supporters of the referendum outspent opponents, and organizers are already pushing similar referenda in some of the remaining 18 states, mostly under Republican control, that have declined the ObamaCare program, 90 percent of which is funded by the federal government.
In Maine, 80,000 more low-income adults will now qualify for Medicaid, adding to the more than 11 million people covered under the ObamaCare expansion program. "This is an exciting night in Maine, but also an exciting night for the country," said Mainers For Health Care spokesman David Farmer. "Voters have made it clear they want more health care, not less." Maine Republican Party chairwoman Demi Kouzounas said she was "disappointed" by the referendum's result, adding that the GOP will continue to oppose "more dependence on government."
Maine's two U.S. senators, Susan Collins (R) and Angus King (I), helped derail a GOP effort to dismantle ObamaCare over the summer, but President Trump is still working to take it apart through executive fiat. Peter Weber
Before President Trump left for Asia last weekend, the White House made plans for him to visit the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea, but the weather shut it all down.
Trump was on Marine One Wednesday morning, headed to the DMZ, when it was grounded 18 minutes into the flight due to bad fog. He was going to be joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, and he was "disappointed and frustrated" the visit couldn't take place, CNN reports.
The White House previously had said Trump was not going to the DMZ because his time in South Korea was limited. Catherine Garcia