Rupert Murdoch reportedly tried to buy CNN — twice

Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch has on more than one occasion expressed interest in buying CNN, Reuters reports. Murdoch reportedly reached out twice to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson in the last six months, and one source told Reuters that Murdoch asked about buying CNN in both calls. Another source countered that Murdoch has "zero interest" in buying CNN.
The report of Murdoch's alleged interest in CNN comes two days after The New York Times and Politico reported that the Justice Department wanted to force a sale of Time Warner's Turner Broadcasting or AT&T's DirecTV before it would approve an $85 billion merger between Time Warner and AT&T. An anonymous news executive who spoke to The Daily Beast said Thursday that the DOJ's request was "politics plain and simple, and an incredibly brazen attempt at interference in a totally straightforward business deal." President Trump has long feuded with CNN and is said to speak to Murdoch on the phone frequently.
In 2014, Time Warner rejected an $80 billion offer to be purchased by Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox. On Friday, Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman reported that a person close to Murdoch claimed that the 86-year-old executive said that "he'd work behind the scenes" to stop the merger between Time Warner and AT&T. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Cambridge Analytica reached out to WikiLeaks' Julian Assange about Hillary Clinton's leaked emails in early June 2016, as the company was in contract talks with the Trump campaign, The Wall Street Journal reports. In July 2016, WikiLeaks began posting thousands of Clinton- and DNC-related emails.
The Wall Street Journal reports that while Federal Elections Commission records show that Cambridge Analytica was not paid by the Trump campaign until July 29, the company had already sent a small team to work with Trump's digital operations staff in the first week of June. The contract between Cambridge Analytica and the Trump campaign was signed on June 23.
A Washington Post article published two weeks before Trump's surprise victory last November claimed that within Trump Tower, Cambridge Analytica was "embraced as a vital part of its plan" for a comeback victory. Cambridge Analytica is partially owned by Republican mega-donor Steve Mercer and his daughter Rebekah Mercer. Breitbart News boss and former White House official Stephen Bannon previously sat on Cambridge Analytica's board of directors. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Roy Moore says he never dated girls without their mother's permission, and denies allegations of sexual misconduct
In a radio interview Friday afternoon with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore said that allegations about his sexual misconduct toward minors "are completely false and misleading." Moore, who is accused of pursuing a number of women when they were teens and he was in his 30s, including Leigh Corfman, who said Moore kissed and fondled her and "guided her hand to touch him over his underwear" when she was just 14, told Hannity that he had "a special concern for the protection of young ladies," and denied ever meeting Corfman.
Moore, however, didn't exactly deny that he dated teenagers when he was in his 30s.
Sean Hannity just pressed Roy Moore on whether he dated teenagers when he was in his 30s. Moore said it would be "out of my customary behavior." pic.twitter.com/WDPM5IIu46
— Tom Dreisbach (@TomDreisbach) November 10, 2017
The former Alabama Supreme Court justice also implied that he had received permission to date the girls.
Roy Moore to @seanhannity: "I don't remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother"
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 10, 2017
Moore called accusations of his sexual misconduct "politically motivated," and hinted that his campaign planned to cast doubt on the accounts of his accusers, saying, "We're also doing an investigation and have some evidence of collusion here."
Read more at The Hill. Kelly O'Meara Morales
A Virginia woman has been fired from her job because she gave the finger to President Trump's motorcade while cycling. After photos of Juli Briskman, 50, flipping off the passing motorcade went viral on Twitter and Facebook, her bosses at Akima LLC, a government contractor, told her she had made an "obscene" gesture on social media that could hurt their business.
Actress Ellen Page published a powerful personal statement on Friday concerning the "long-awaited reckoning" of Hollywood abusers, beginning with an accusation of her own:
"You should f--k her to make her realize she's gay." He said this about me during a cast and crew "meet and greet" before we began filming, X Men: The Last Stand. I was 18 years old. He looked at a woman standing next to me, 10 years my senior, pointed to me and said: "You should f--k her to make her realize she's gay." He was the film's director, Brett Ratner. [Ellen Page via Facebook]
Page is not the first woman to speak out against Ratner — a number of others have also shared stories of harassment — but she clarified that "the behavior I'm describing is ubiquitous. They (abusers), want you to feel small, to make you insecure, to make you feel like you are indebted to them, or that your actions are to blame for their unwelcome advances."
Page went on to call out directors including Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, citing the movie she did with the latter as the "biggest regret of my career."
"I want to see these men have to face what they have done," she wrote. "I want them to not have power anymore. I want them to sit and think about who they are without their lawyers, their millions, their fancy cars, houses upon houses, their 'playboy' status and swagger. What I want the most is for this to result in the healing for the victims. For Hollywood to wake up and start taking some responsibility for how we all have played a role in this." Read her entire post here. Jeva Lange
A private school in Miami is offering parents a $120 bulletproof plate to fit inside their child's backpack. The flexible panel can stop most handgun bullets and weighs only 1 pound, says chief of security George Gulla of Florida Christian School. "I'd rather be prepared for the worst than be stuck after saying, 'Wow, I wish we would’ve done that,'" Gulla explained. "We want to protect our students' center mass."
Robert Mueller is reportedly digging into a meeting between Michael Flynn and a notoriously pro-Russia congressman
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election has turned its attention to an alleged meeting between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and pro-Russia Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), NBC News reports. The meeting reportedly occurred in September 2016 and was also attended by Flynn's son, among other people.
As NBC notes, "Mueller's interest in the nature of Flynn and Rohrabacher's discussion marks the first known time a member of Congress could be wrapped into the investigation."
On Sunday, NBC News reported that Mueller already has enough evidence to indict Flynn, who resigned from his position as national security adviser less than a month into the Trump administration after apparently lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia, and failing to register as an agent of the Turkish government.
For his part, Rohrabacher has long been viewed as a friend of Russia. In 2012, the FBI reportedly warned Rohrabacher that Russian spies were actively trying to recruit him. And in May, The Washington Post published audio of a conversation in which House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Republican lawmakers, "There's two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump." A spokesman for McCarthy initially denied the exchange ever occurred, but eventually told the Post that it was "a failed attempt at humor." Kelly O'Meara Morales
The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a lifetime appointment of President Trump's Alabama federal judge nominee along party lines on Thursday despite the fact that 36-year-old Brett J. Talley has never tried a case in his life and has only practiced law for three years, the Los Angeles Times reports. While Talley has degrees from the University of Alabama and Harvard Law School and runs a blog, the American Bar Association deemed him "not qualified" for the job. Additionally, Talley has "displayed a degree of partisanship unusual for a judicial nominee, denouncing 'Hillary Rotten Clinton' and pledging support for the National Rifle Association," the Times reports.
President Trump has nominated 59 people to federal courts since taking office, including Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. At the same point in former President Barack Obama's first term, he'd nominated 27 federal judges and one Supreme Court justice. Liberal critics have pointed to nominations like Talley in alarm: "So far, no one from [Trump's] party has been willing to stand up against him on the agenda of packing the courts," the vice president of People for the American Way, Marge Baker, told the Los Angeles Times.
Trump has directly praised Talley as being an "untold story" that "nobody wants to talk about."
"When you think of it, Mitch [McConnell] and I were saying, that has consequences 40 years out, depending on the age of the judge," Trump said in October. "But 40 years out." Jeva Lange