Joe Biden says he's open to running for president if 'no one steps up'

When it comes to running for president in 2020, former Vide President Joe Biden said he's "just not sure if it's the appropriate thing for me to do," but isn't afraid to throw his hat into the ring if necessary.
In an interview with Snapchat's "Good Luck America," set for release on Tuesday and previewed by The Associated Press on Sunday, Biden, who ran for president in 1998 and 2008, said he wants to help cultivate new leaders in the Democratic Party, and is open to running again if "no one steps up. I'm not doing anything to run. I'm not taking names, I'm not raising money, I'm not talking to anybody, but something's got to happen."
Biden, 74, did consider running in 2016, but was left reeling by the death of his son, Beau, from brain cancer, and decided against it. He told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that aired Sunday on her network he is a "great respecter of fate," and while he's healthy now, "I don't know…what things are going to be two years from now. … I promise you…I'm going to go out there and continue to do what I've done since I've been 26 years old: Holler." Catherine Garcia
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake that shook the city of Halabja, Iraq, on Sunday killed at least 104 people in Iraq and Iran, officials said.
The temblor was centered 217 miles north of Baghdad near the border with Iran. Iran's semi-official Fars News reports at least 1,000 people in the country were injured, and the governor of Sulaimaniya told CNN four people died in eastern Iraq and dozens more were wounded. Shaking was also felt in Turkey, Kuwait, Pakistan, and Lebanon, news agencies in those countries reported. Catherine Garcia
Liz Smith, the iconic gossip reporter who had her own syndicated column for more than 30 years, died Sunday. She was 94.
Smith's literary agent told The Associated Press Smith died of natural causes. Known as the Dame of Dish, Smith broke major scoops throughout her career, including President Trump's divorce from his first wife, Ivana. Her column began in 1976 and ran through 2009, appearing in dozens of newspapers, including the New York Post and New York Daily News. She also wrote three books and several magazine pieces. The New York Times reports that at one time, Smith was said to be the highest-paid print journalist in the United States.
A native of Texas, Smith arrived in New York City in 1949, and was known for not only attending the best parties and premieres, but also raising money for various causes. In a 1987 interview with AP, she said it was important not to "take ourselves too seriously in this world of gossip. When you look at it realistically, what I do is pretty insignificant. Still, I'm having a lot of fun." Smith is survived by several nieces and nephews. Catherine Garcia
White House aide on Roy Moore: 'There's no Senate seat more important than the notion of child pedophilia'
White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short appeared on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday, weighing in on the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R).
"Absolutely, if more evidence comes out that can prove that he did this, then sure, by all means he should be disqualified," Short said. "But that's a huge if, and I think we have to allow that more facts come out." Pressed by host Chuck Todd on what happens if evidence proving Moore's innocence "doesn't work," Short replied that there is "no Senate seat more important than the notion of child pedophilia, Chuck. I mean, that's reality."
"But having said that," he continued, "[Moore] has not been proven guilty. We have to afford him the chance to defend himself." Short noted that President Trump supported Moore's primary opponent, Luther Strange, and suggested once Trump returns from his tour of Asia he will speak further on the Moore situation.
Watch an excerpt of Short's comments below, or read the full transcript of his interview here. Bonnie Kristian
Jake Tapper spars with Steven Mnuchin over whether the GOP plan is the 'biggest tax cut in history'
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared on CNN's State of the Union Sunday to talk tax reform with host Jake Tapper. Their conversation started with the question of whether any middle-class Americans would see their taxes increase under the Republican proposal. Mnuchin argued "by far the majority" will get "middle-income tax relief," maintaining that hikes are "not what [President Trump] wants" — and that even those who end up with somewhat higher taxes will benefit from the new simplicity of the tax system post-reform.
Mnuchin also defended Trump's claim that the GOP plan will be the "biggest tax cut in history." "We've tried to find a way that this is true, but it's not," said Tapper, listing multiple ways to calculate the bill's impact, all of which came up short of Trump's sweeping claim. (While the GOP has yet to settle on single tax reform proposal, other preliminary fact checks have come to the same conclusion.)
"There's lots of different ways of looking at it," Mnuchin answered. "This will be the largest change since President Reagan," he continued, "and the largest cuts, since Reagan, to the tax system." "It sounds like you're making factual arguments that are different from what President Trump says," Tapper replied. Watch their full conversation below. Bonnie Kristian
Sens. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) both said Sunday they find the sexual misconduct accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore more credible than their fellow Republican's pushback.
"The denial was not as strong as the allegations," Scott said in an appearance on CBS. Scott called the allegations, first reported in a Washington Post article with more than 30 sources, "very, very strong" and said Moore should "step aside" if there is truth to the charges.
Toomey made similar points on NBC. "We'll probably never know for sure exactly what happened," he said. "I think the accusations have more credibility than the denial. I think it would be best if Roy would just step aside." Watch excerpts of both senators' comments below. Bonnie Kristian
.@SenatorTimScott on Roy Moore: Certainly the allegations are very, very strong. The denial was not as strong as the allegations … if true, no doubt he should step aside. pic.twitter.com/pZovizrG3j
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 12, 2017
Pennsylvania Sen. Toomey says Roy Moore should step aside from Alabama Senate race: "The accusations have more credibility than the denial" pic.twitter.com/YDDPRVBhp8
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 12, 2017
Members of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, the site of last week's church shooting that killed 26 people, will gather with hundreds of mourners Sunday for an outdoor memorial service. The church building, which may soon be demolished, is open as a memorial site with 26 empty chairs.
Funerals for several of the victims were held over the past few days, as was a special Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, as nearly half of those killed had ties to the Air Force. "Maybe," said county Judge Richard Jackson at the Veterans Day event, "this will start the healing process that will get Sutherland Springs and Wilson County to put this horrific tragedy behind us and look to the future." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump arrived in the Philippines from Vietnam on Sunday, where he was greeted by controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been accused of human rights abuses including the promotion of extrajudicial killings. Trump offered Duterte mediation assistance in his country's dispute with China over the South China Sea, calling himself "a very good mediator and arbitrator."
Duterte, while amicable, declined the offer. "We have to be friends, the other hotheads would like us to confront China and the rest of the world on so many issues," he said. "The South China Sea is better left untouched, nobody can afford to go to war. It can ill-afford a violent confrontation."
This is the last stop in Trump's inaugural tour of Asia as president; he will have more formal meetings with Duterte on Monday. Bonnie Kristian