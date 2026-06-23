Is Jon Ossoff the Democrats’ best hope for 2028?

He has already earned Trump’s ire

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Photo composite illustration of Jon Ossoff, a Democrat donkey, the US Presidential seal
Democrats liken Sen. Jon Ossoff to a young Barack Obama
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / AP Photo)

How do you run for president in the 2020s? By becoming popular online. That is how Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia has emerged as a contender for the Democratic nomination in 2028.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 