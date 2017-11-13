John Oliver explains the real dangers of Trump's trolling and 'whataboutism,' proposes some defensive tools
On Sunday's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver spent the bulk of the show on President Trump and how Americans must avoid following him into a nihilistic cul-de-sac. "I honestly know that the prospect of talking about Trump yet again feels exhausting," he said, suggesting that every room in America have a clock that counts the minutes since someone mentioned Trump's name. But "Trump's presidency is like one of his handshakes: it pulls you in whether you like it or not," Oliver said, and you need to be prepared.
Trump is often staggeringly incoherent, but "the real damage isn't in how he says things, but from three key techniques that he uses to insulate himself from criticism and consequence," Oliver said: Delegitimizing the media, "whataboutism," and trolling. "Despite Trump's few real policy accomplishments to date, he has consistently achieved one thing, and that is making his enemies unhappy," he noted. "And for many Trump supporters, that itself counts as a major victory."
Thanks to Trump, these techniques are spreading with a patina of legitimacy, Oliver said, pointing to Sean Hannity's pivoting from the allegations against Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore to Bill Clinton's alleged sexual misconduct. "Even if you believe that Democrats are guilty of a double standard, the solution is not to have no standard whatsoever," Oliver said. "That is why it's so important to train ourselves to identify these three techniques, because their natural endpoint is the erosion of our ability to decide what's important, have an honest debate, and hold one another accountable."
Oliver acknowledged the bleakness of that pronouncement then listed a few bright spots to keep people going, "because the Trump presidency is basically a marathon: it's painful, it's pointless, and the majority of you didn't even agree to run it." He ended with some new Trump-focused ads from his "Catheter Cowboy" character. Watch below — but be warned, there is NSFW language throughout. Peter Weber
It doesn't matter if customers at Baltimore's The Book Thing take home one book or 100, as it all costs the same: $0.
Every book inside The Book Thing is free, and there's no limit to how many books people can walk out the door with — some teachers are known to fill up several boxes to use in their classrooms, while casual readers might just grab one or two tomes off the shelves. Russell Wattenberg has been running The Book Thing for 17 years, never charging a dime for anything. "It cuts down on robberies," he joked to CBS News' Steve Hartman. "We encourage shoplifters."
In March 2016, a fire ripped through The Book Thing, with all of its inventory going up in smoke. It didn't take long for the community to rally together, bringing Wattenberg cash donations and holding fundraisers to help rebuild; so many books have been donated that Wattenberg still has 7,000 boxes to go through. The Book Thing reopened in October, and there's never a shortage of customers. "I don't have the patience to teach somebody to read," Wattenberg said. "I don't have the diligence to be a writer. The only way I see to contribute to the written word is by doing this." Catherine Garcia
In 1978, director Roman Polanski, then 43, accepted a deal to plead guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl who accused him of drugging and raping her in Los Angeles, but then fled to France when he learned that the judge was leaning toward rejecting the plea deal and order him to return to jail. In 2009, as Polanski was detained in Switzerland and fighting extradition to the U.S., where he remains a fugitive, producer Harvey Weinstein wrote an op-ed in Britain's The Independent urging "every U.S. filmmaker to lobby against any move to bring Polanski back to the U.S., where he could face life in jail."
"Whatever you think about the so-called crime, Polanski has served his time," Weinstein wrote. (Polanski spent 42 days in a California state prison.) "I think the reason we can all be on Polanski's side over this is not to do with what happened in 1977. It's to do with the fact that the punishment for what happened so many years ago had already been decided." Weinstein name-dropped some other Hollywood notables, including Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, who would probably rather be left out of this now that Weinstein has been accused of rape and serial harassment by numerous women. Luckily for them, The Independent has pulled the op-ed from the web.
WOW the @Independent deleted this 2009 op-ed by Harvey Weinstein defending Roman Polanski. Good catch @nycsouthpaw
Archived Version: https://t.co/ZPKESbL4rC pic.twitter.com/g8FA6q8uQy
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 12, 2017
Since Samantha Gailey pressed charges in 1977, four more women have publicly accused Polanski of sexually assaulting them when they were young girls — one came forward in 2010 and three more this year, most recently Marianne Barnard, who said Polanski molested her when she was 10 and she couldn't remain silent anymore now that "all these women are bravely coming forward" with accusations against Weinstein and others. Peter Weber
They'll always have Manila.
#PresidentDuterte sings #Ikaw with #PilitaCorales, upon request of @realDonaldTrump. #Asean2017 pic.twitter.com/VjGCVeOeqG
— Karen Jimeno (@AttyKarenJimeno) November 12, 2017
President Trump and Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, shared a moment Sunday during a dinner at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Duterte, accompanied by singer Pilita Corrales, got on stage and began to croon the pop song "Ikaw" (You), filling the room with such lyrics as "You are the light in my world, a half of this heart of mine." When he was finished, Reuters reports, Duterte told the crowd, "Ladies and gentlemen, I sang uninvited, upon the orders of the commander-in-chief of the United States."
It's rare for Duterte to show such a soft side — he's quick to insult people, and since taking office last year, more than 3,900 Filipinos have been killed in his war on drug dealers and users. It's unclear why Trump would ask Duterte to sing, if he had requested "Ikaw," or if Justin Trudeau was taking notes for the next time he sings "Endless Love" to Angela Merkel. Catherine Garcia
Breitbart tries to poke holes in Roy Moore accuser Leigh Corfman's story by interviewing her mom
Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama, has his defenders, such as Las Vegas Journal-Review columnist and talk radio host Wayne Allen Root, who called Moore "a Steve Bannon candidate for U.S. Senate" on Sunday and said he doubted the reports that he pursued and fondled teenage girls as young as 14 because Moore is "a man of principle and integrity," and "never in his three decades of public service has there ever been even a hint of scandal." (Moore was kicked off the Alabama Supreme Court twice, but whatever.) Bannon's Breitbart News does seem to be going to bat for Moore, though.
Breitbart published two articles on Sunday based on an interview Saturday with Nancy Wells, the 71-year-old mother of Leigh Corfman, the woman who told The Washington Post that Moore removed her clothes and touched her over her underwear when she was 14 and he a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.
In one article, Breitbart Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein says that Wells "contradicted a key detail of Corfman's story," namely that Corfman talked to Moore on "her phone in her bedroom." When Breitbart asked Wells if Corfman had her own phone in her bedroom, Wells said no, "but the phone in the house could get through to her easily." Wells also told Breitbart, if you read down far enough, that the Post's report is "truthful and it was researched very well."
In the other article, Klein says the Post "convinced" Corfman to go public with her story. "She was contacted by the reporter. That's why," Wells told Breitbart when asked why her daughter is speaking up now, decades later. "It wasn't done for politics, you know. ... It was done for personal reasons. And it wouldn't have been done if the reporters hadn't contacted my daughter." Moore denies the allegations, mostly. Peter Weber
Roy Moore, the Republican Senate nominee for Alabama, told the audience at a Christian Citizen Task Force forum in Huntsville on Sunday he plans on suing The Washington Post over its report that when Moore was in his early 30s, he pursued relationships with teenage girls and made unwanted sexual advances toward a 14-year-old.
The Post interviewed more than 30 people for the report, all of whom said they knew Moore between 1977 and 1982, when he was a deputy district attorney. During the forum, Moore said the Post printed false allegations "for which they will be sued," NBC News reports. Moore did not say when he plans on filing his suit. When The New York Times published allegations that President Trump sexually assaulted a woman in the early 1980s and another woman in 2005, Trump threatened to sue the paper; the Times stood by its reporting, and Trump never filed suit. Catherine Garcia
Before Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar died in Mali on June 4, the 34-year-old Green Beret discovered that the two members of SEAL Team Six now suspected of murdering him had been stealing money from a fund used to pay local informants, five members of the special-operations community told The Daily Beast's Spencer Ackerman and Kevin Maurer.
Melgar had told his wife he had a bad feeling about two of the partners he was working with — the SEALs — and he would tell her more when he returned home, one official told The Daily Beast. The SEALs had offered to start giving Melgar money from the funds, used in Mali to pay informants providing important intelligence to security forces, and he said no, two sources said.
Military investigators are now trying to determine what exactly happened to Melgar the day he died. The officials said an altercation started at 5 a.m., and Melgar ended up losing consciousness. The SEALs tried to open an airway in his throat, and they drove him to a clinic, but he was dead on arrival, his cause of death determined to be asphyxiation. Top officials became suspicious when the SEALs said Melgar was drunk but his autopsy came back showing no drugs or alcohol in his system, a former U.S. Africa Command official told The Daily Beast. The Navy Criminal Investigative Service would not comment for the story, only confirming that the investigation is taking place. Read more about the investigation at The Daily Beast. Catherine Garcia
When it comes to running for president in 2020, former Vide President Joe Biden said he's "just not sure if it's the appropriate thing for me to do," but he isn't afraid to throw his hat into the ring if necessary.
In an interview with Snapchat's "Good Luck America," set for release on Tuesday and previewed by The Associated Press on Sunday, Biden, who ran for president in 1998 and 2008, said he wants to help cultivate new leaders in the Democratic Party but is open to running again if "no one steps up. I'm not doing anything to run. I'm not taking names, I'm not raising money, I'm not talking to anybody, but something's got to happen."
Biden, 74, did consider running in 2016, but was left reeling by the death of his son, Beau, from brain cancer, and decided against it. He told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that aired Sunday on her network he is a "great respecter of fate," and while he's healthy now, "I don't know ... what things are going to be two years from now. ... I promise you ... I'm going to go out there and continue to do what I've done since I've been 26 years old: holler." Catherine Garcia