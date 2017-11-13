Colin Kaepernick is GQ's 'citizen of the year'

A sixth woman has come forward to say she was groped by former President George H.W. Bush, Time reported Monday. Roslyn Corrigan was only 16 years old when she says Bush grabbed her behind as they took a photo together during an event at a CIA office in Texas in 2003. Corrigan's mother Sari told Time that her daughter told her right after the picture was taken that Bush had groped her. "I was really, really upset. She was very upset," Sari told Time. "But, you know, it's the president. What are you supposed to do?"

Corrigan said that she felt emboldened to speak out publicly after listening to a podcast called "Is Everything Sexual Assault Now?" where former Breitbart editor Ben Shapiro dismissed allegations of Bush's groping as harmless and playful encounters. "I just couldn't sit with that," Corrigan told Time. "I can't sleep anymore, because that's not true, and it's not an excuse."

A spokesperson for Bush told Time that the former president "simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone harm or distress, and he again apologizes to anyone he may have offended during a photo op." In the last month, Bush has been repeatedly accused of groping women while taking photos with them, including telling them the same dirty joke: Novelist Christina Baker Kline wrote at Slate that Bush groped her after making a "David Cop-a-feel" pun, in reference to the famous magician, as he took a picture with her and her husband, echoing allegations made by actresses Heather Lind and Jordana Grolnick.

A Bush spokesperson has said in response to the allegations that "to try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner." Kelly O'Meara Morales