Colin Kaepernick is GQ's 'citizen of the year'

GQ has named former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick "citizen of the year" in honor of his decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial oppression in America. The football player began his silent protest in 2016, but it came to new attention this year thanks to criticism from President Trump.
Announcing GQ's Men (and Woman) of the Year 2017: @Kaepernick7, @StephenAtHome, @GalGadot, and @KDTrey5 https://t.co/5W5RMBKdku pic.twitter.com/LArjwrh3GX
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 13, 2017
"In my 90th year of life, to see people like Colin Kaepernick having gotten the message and carrying the cause forward is the greatest reward I could ask for," said singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte in one of several statements about Kaepernick that GQ solicited from notable people. "Colin is a remarkable young man," Belafonte continued. "The fact that he spoke out on police brutality against young black men — I thought it was absolutely admirable." Read the rest of those statements here. Bonnie Kristian
A sixth woman has come forward to say she was groped by former President George H.W. Bush, Time reported Monday. Roslyn Corrigan was only 16 years old when she says Bush grabbed her behind as they took a photo together during an event at a CIA office in Texas in 2003. Corrigan's mother Sari told Time that her daughter told her right after the picture was taken that Bush had groped her. "I was really, really upset. She was very upset," Sari told Time. "But, you know, it's the president. What are you supposed to do?"
Corrigan said that she felt emboldened to speak out publicly after listening to a podcast called "Is Everything Sexual Assault Now?" where former Breitbart editor Ben Shapiro dismissed allegations of Bush's groping as harmless and playful encounters. "I just couldn't sit with that," Corrigan told Time. "I can't sleep anymore, because that's not true, and it's not an excuse."
A spokesperson for Bush told Time that the former president "simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone harm or distress, and he again apologizes to anyone he may have offended during a photo op." In the last month, Bush has been repeatedly accused of groping women while taking photos with them, including telling them the same dirty joke: Novelist Christina Baker Kline wrote at Slate that Bush groped her after making a "David Cop-a-feel" pun, in reference to the famous magician, as he took a picture with her and her husband, echoing allegations made by actresses Heather Lind and Jordana Grolnick.
A Bush spokesperson has said in response to the allegations that "to try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner." Kelly O'Meara Morales
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has declined to offer any public comment on his probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and allegations of Trump campaign involvement therein. That silence makes all the more noteworthy Politico's assembly of an organizational chart of his investigation, which the outlet reports Monday was put together using "court filings and interviews with lawyers familiar with the Russia cases."
The chart focuses on the assigned jurisdictions of the 17 federal prosecutors on Mueller's team. For example, the investigation into former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, who was indicted last month, is led by "three prosecutors schooled in money laundering, fraud, foreign bribery, and organized crime," Politico reports. Meanwhile, the team focused on ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn includes a lawyer "with a specialty in prosecuting and collecting evidence in international criminal and terrorism cases."
However, Politico notes, the assignments do not seem to be rigid roles, and team members may work on multiple aspects of the investigation at once. "I'd fully expect everyone on this team is mature enough and skilled enough to take contributions as they come," said one attorney familiar with the probe. "It's not a case of, 'I'm in charge. You're second in command.'" Read the rest of the report here. Bonnie Kristian
Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, confidently told The Atlantic that his party is "going to take the House and we're going to take the Senate" in 2018. Citing the unanticipated Democratic gains in the Virginia election as "foreshadowing of good things to come," Ellison pointed to the Alabama Senate race between the controversial figure of Roy Moore and the Democratic underdog, Doug Jones, as evidence of a shifting national terrain.
"Alabama is a blue state in the making," Ellison said in the interview, which was conducted before The Washington Post reported last Thursday that Moore initiated inappropriate relationships when he was in his 30s with girls as young as 14.
Alabama is typically considered to be a Republican stronghold. President Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the Yellowhammer State by 27 points in 2016, and in 2012, Republican candidate Mitt Romney beat former President Barack Obama by 23 points. Still, Ellison expressed optimism about Democrats' chances in Alabama: "It's full of folks who want a better life, who want higher pay," he said. "I think Roy Moore is, he's a perfect villain, he's a gun-toting racist, law-violating theocratic person. And Doug Jones is a civil rights hero. If we don't win, it means only one thing, we have not gone to the grassroots and mobilized the people enough."
Asked if the Democratic Party was doing enough to support Jones, Ellison answered: "We're trying. But only time will tell. The election will tell." In the RealClearPolitics average of polls conducted after allegations came to light, Moore leads Jones by a narrow 2 points. Read Ellison's full interview at The Atlantic. Jeva Lange
Trump nominates former pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar to head the Department of Health and Human Services
President Trump announced Monday his nomination of Alex Azar to replace Tom Price as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services:
Happy to announce, I am nominating Alex Azar to be the next HHS Secretary. He will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2017
Azar formerly worked in the department under President George W. Bush, Politico reports. In 2007, he joined the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company, eventually rising to head of U.S. operations in 2012. Azar initially backed Jeb Bush in the 2016 election and later donated to the Trump Victory fund. He is also an outspoken critic of ObamaCare and soaring drug costs, claiming in May that "patients are paying too much for drugs."
If confirmed, Azar will replace Price, who resigned in September following reports of expensive taxpayer-funded travel. Read more about Azar at Politico. Jeva Lange
Some 15 months after the National Security Agency, in partnership with the FBI, began investigating a major breach of its digital surveillance technology by a group called the Shadow Brokers, the spying agency still does not know whether it is a victim of external hacking or a true leak, or whether the culprits are agency insiders or working for another government or some combination thereof. Indeed, as an extensive New York Times report published Sunday explains, the Shadow Brokers breach "far exceeds" the revelations of NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, who in 2013 exposed the agency's complex, invasive mass surveillance of American citizens.
The distinction between the two breaches is one of kind, not degree:
Mr. Snowden's cascade of disclosures to journalists and his defiant public stance drew far more media coverage than this new breach. But Mr. Snowden released code words, while the Shadow Brokers have released the actual code; if he shared what might be described as battle plans, they have loosed the weapons themselves. Created at huge expense to American taxpayers, those cyberweapons have now been picked up by hackers from North Korea to Russia and shot back at the United States and its allies. [The New York Times]
As a result, businesses, hospitals, and millions of ordinary people around the world have been victimized by NSA-created ransomware, which takes control of a user's computer and demands payment to restore data access. In the meantime, Shadow Brokers has accompanied the breach with online taunts of the NSA's investigatory failures, and morale at the agency is low as internal scrutiny continues. Read the full Times report here. Bonnie Kristian
The tiny Montana company that won a huge Puerto Rico power contract has new damaging allegations on its hands
An energy company whose $300 million contract to rebuild Puerto Rico's power grid was recently cancelled apparently overcharged the island's public power authority for various services, The New York Times reports. The tiny Montana-based company, Whitefish Energy Holdings, was founded in 2015 and employed only two people when it won its contract.
Although Whitefish paid electrical linemen from Florida hourly rates that ranged from $42 to $100, Prepa, Puerto Rico's public power company, was billed $319 an hour for these subcontractors, the Times discovered. Whitefish is additionally charging Prepa $412 a day for food and lodging for its workers and also apparently charged three times the standard rate for aviation fuel and double the rate for a helicopter rental, the Times reports, citing "people with knowledge of the Whitefish contract."
A spokesman for Whitefish told the Times that "simply looking at the rate differential does not take into account Whitefish overhead costs."
Whitefish's contract with Prepa was cancelled in late October, two days after the Federal Emergency Management Agency raised concerns about the bidding process and the price of the contract. The Montana-based company, which has also come under scrutiny for its connections to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, will continue doing repairs to Puerto Rico's power line until the end of November.
Meanwhile, Whitefish's contract with Prepa is being investigated by the FBI. Nearly two months after Hurricane Maria, only 48 percent of Puerto Rico has electricity. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Uber on Sunday approved SoftBank's offer to invest billions in the ride-hailing company, Bloomberg reported. The Japanese conglomerate will lead a consortium of investors to buy at least 14 percent of Uber. SoftBank reportedly plans to buy about $1 billion of fresh Uber stock at the ride-hailing service's current valuation of about $68.5 billion, and purchase about $9 billion worth of existing shares from current Uber shareholders.
The deal is expected to pave the way for sweeping governance changes at Uber, which has shaken up its leadership following complaints about sexual harassment and a toxic corporate culture, and a move to take the company public by 2019. Harold Maass