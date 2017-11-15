In Kimmel mean tweet outtakes, Larry David simply can't stop laughing at the insults for Jimmy Kimmel
On Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, a bunch of celebrities flipped the mean-tweet script and read unkind comments about Kimmel to celebrate his 50th birthday — one of several surprises for Kimmel on the show. "My mother was mad about it after the show — she was like, 'Why would those people say these things about you?'" Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "She wanted to know where they lived — she's Italian." But one of his 140-character roasters, Larry David, "really enjoyed it," Kimmel said, so much so that the mean tweet he read on Monday's show "was one of the few tweets he read that we could use, because he couldn't stop laughing through the whole thing. Every mean tweet he read about me had him cracking up, so I asked to see them," he said, and he thought you also might want to watch "Larry David unable to curb his enthusiasm about a lack of enthusiasm for me."
The Kimmel mean-tweet segments are a kind of ritualistic public self-flagellation, and so it felt kind of odd to see other people flagellating Kimmel. Showing the David outtakes essentially let Kimmel own his public humiliation, in the traditional mean-tweets spirit. "I don't know how to take that," Kimmel said gamely, "but I'm happy, because I didn't think Larry was capable of that kind of joy in his life." Peter Weber
While deployed in Afghanistan with the Marines, Sgt. Craig Grossi crossed paths with Fred, a "goofy looking" dog who would ultimately change his life.
Grossi met Fred in Helmand Province in 2010, after fighting the Taliban for a week straight. Fred was covered in bugs and his fur was matted, but as Grossi approached him, "he started to wag his tail, and that really just froze me, because that is the last thing I thought he would do," he told People. He knew this dog was special and wanted to rescue him from his harsh environment, so Grossi came up with a plan that involved sneaking him onto a helicopter and then hiding him on base until he could send Fred to the United States. "That was all I wanted, because I wasn't sure if I would make it back or not," Grossi said.
Both of them made it home safely, and while attending Georgetown University, Grossi decided to turn the story of Fred's amazing journey into a book. Craig & Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other is out now, and Grossi hopes it inspires people to be "stubbornly positive." They live in Maine, and Fred is enjoying his book tour, Grossi said — especially getting to stay in hotel rooms every night. Catherine Garcia
Sean Hannity gives Roy Moore an ultimatum: straighten out his sexual misconduct story in 24 hours or quit
Fox News host Sean Hannity has been kind to Roy Moore, the GOP Senate nominee in Alabama, but the Roy Moore scandal hasn't been kind to Hannity.
The Republican National Committee has pulled support for Moore, and a number of Republicans — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan — have urged him to drop out of the race, calling accusations that he initiated physical relationships with teenage girls as young as 14 credible; even Stephen Bannon appears to be wavering. Hannity has held firm, but on Tuesday night, he gave Moore an ultimatum:
Hannity gives Roy Moore 24 hours to prove he didn't sexually assault teenage girls. pic.twitter.com/39RHPDmNcy
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 15, 2017
"For me, the judge has 24 hours," Hannity said on Tuesday's show. "You must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies that I just showed. You must remove any doubt. If you can't do this, then Judge Moore needs to get out of this race."
A number of companies have pulled advertising from Hannity's show (or not?) due to his coverage of the allegations against Moore, including an interview with Moore and segments expressing doubt about the charges. Mercedes Colwin, a Fox News contributor and partner at the large law firm Gordon Rees, stepped down from all management roles at the firm after suggesting on a Nov. 9 Hannity segment that for "a lot of these women" who come forward with sexual abuse allegations, "it's all about money," while victims of sexual predators are "very few and far between." Colwin has since said her comments came out wrong. Peter Weber
President Trump is back in the United States after a trip to Asia that was rather unremarkable, Seth Meyers said on Tuesday's Late Night, except for "the time he taunted a nuclear-armed nation on Twitter and bro-ed out with Vladimir Putin."
While that was happening abroad, at home, Trump's inner circle was dealing with more fallout from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. It came out on Monday that Donald Trump Jr. communicated with WikiLeaks during the campaign, but that should come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention, Meyers said. "Don Jr. is the dumbest member of a family in which there is stiff competition," he quipped. "That family still hasn't finished a game of Trivial Pursuit they started in 1988."
While this revelation makes Eric Trump look good, it's another cloud hanging over President Trump in regard to Russia. It's a good thing he has Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, who sang Trump a love song during his stop in Manila. Watch the video below for more on Trump Jr. and a brief clip of Duterte's singing, described by Meyers as being "a human rights violation." Catherine Garcia
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering whether to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, at the urging of House Republicans upset about the sale of a controlling stake in Uranium One to a Russian agency, among other things, and reportedly to get back in President Trump's good graces.
On Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a founder of the House Freedom Caucus, asked Sessions why the Justice Department hasn't already appointed a special counsel for Clinton, and Sessions said DOJ prosecutors are looking into the matter but would "use the proper standards," adding: "You can have your idea but sometimes we have to study what the facts are and to evaluate whether it meets the standards it requires." Fox News news anchor Shepard Smith decided it was time to lay out the facts about the Uranium One deal Tuesday afternoon, in what was hard not to see as an implicit rebuke of the anchors on the opinion side of his network.
Fox's Shep Smith takes apart the Uranium One conspiracy his Fox News colleagues have been relentlessly hyping pic.twitter.com/HZBlBtFvo4
— Media Matters (@mmfa) November 14, 2017
Smith started with the accusation, first made by Breitbart editor at large Peter Schweizer, then repeated by Trump and other conservatives: "Nine people involved in the deal made donations to the Clinton Foundation totaling more than $140 million. In exchange, Secretary of State Clinton approved the sale to the Russians — a quid pro quo." He noted that this accusation is "inaccurate in a number of ways," then spent the next few minutes methodically explaining how. By the end, it's hard to see how there's any there there. We'll see what the Justice Department decides. Peter Weber
The New York Republican Party will need to find a new top fundraiser, as regional finance chairman Steve Louro quit his post Tuesday over issues he has with the Republican tax bill.
"The bill that's going to get passed is not going to take care of the American people," he told The New York Times. "It's a disgrace." New Yorkers would be hit hard by both the Senate and House versions of the tax bill, thanks to the elimination of state and local tax deductions and the reduction of the mortgage interest deduction. Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), who opposes the tax bill as it is now, told the Times he can see where Louro is coming from. "These are self-inflicted wounds," he said. "This bill is a Republican bill. We can't afford to be losing people like Steve Louro."
Last year, Louro hosted an event for Trump at his home in Long Island, and he said he still supports the president, but thinks the Republican Party has completely screwed up with this plan. "It's going to hurt a lot of middle-class Republicans," he said. Catherine Garcia
Hours after witnesses first described hearing explosions and gunfire in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, early Wednesday morning, Zimbabwe's army said in a televised statement that what is taking place is not "a military takeover of government" and that President Robert Mugabe is safe and under protection.
The army is targeting people who "were committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country," the statement said. "As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy." Armed vehicles were seen lining the streets outside of Harare, the BBC reports, and witnesses told Reuters that soldiers took control of the state-run broadcaster ZBC and manhandled some staffers.
Earlier this month, Mugabe, 93, ousted Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been viewed as Mugabe's likely successor; the new frontrunner is Mugabe's wife, Grace. On Monday, Gen. Constantine Chiwenga said if there are any more purges in the ruling Zanu-PF party, the army "will not hesitate to step in," and the government responded Tuesday by accusing him of "treasonable conduct." Catherine Garcia
If you live in Alabama and receive a call from someone calling himself Bernie Bernstein, tell him you'd rather hear from Woody Woodward and hang up — it's a scam.
Pastor Al Moore from Creola shared with WKRG a strange voicemail message he recently received, left by a robocaller. "Hi, this is Bernie Bernstein, I'm a reporter for The Washington Post calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between $5,000 and $7,000," the person said, in what sounded like an exaggerated fake New York accent. "We will not be fully investigating these claims, however we will make a written report. I can be reached by email at albernstein@washingtonpost.com. Thank you."
Roy Moore, the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama, has been accused by several women of making sexual advances on them when they were teens and he was in his early 30s. Al Moore, who did not tell WKRG if he is any relation to Roy, said he sent an email to the address given, but it bounced back. John Rogers of the Roy Moore campaign told WKRG this was the first he had heard of the robocall, and had no idea who was behind it. In a statement, the Post's executive editor, Marty Baron, said the man claiming to be Bernie Bernstein is, to no one's surprise, a fraud. "The call's description of our reporting methods bears no relationship to reality," he added. "We are shocked and appalled that anyone would stoop to this level to discredit real journalism." Catherine Garcia