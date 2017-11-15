Stephen Colbert gets punch-line happy over Roy Moore's mall banishment

Roy Moore's girl problems in Alabama got worse when a New Yorker reporter found out that the GOP nominee for a Senate seat in Alabama was so notorious for hitting on teenage girls at the local mall in Gadsden, Alabama, when he was a 30-something assistant district attorney, he was banned from the mall. The punch lines practically write themselves, but The Late Show staff wrote them anyway, and Stephen Colbert delivered them Tuesday night. The audience had a pretty big reaction to his setup joke. "If you like that one, this is going to be a long 4 minutes," he said.
Colbert started the one-liners immediately and kept going. "The only place in the mall the girls were safe was Forever 21, because that is way too old for Roy Moore," he said. Noting that Moore liked to dress up to walk the mall alone, Colbert deadpanned: "Well, that's just Roy Moore's approach to romance: Put on your finest slacks and go a-food-courtin'." One girl said Moore met her at the Santa booth when she was a 14-year-old elf, so Colbert went there: "He hit on one of Santa's elves? Well, a true evangelical, he's putting the 'Christ!' back in Christmas." And he ended with a 1980s-style commercial for Gadsden Mall, with a very special selling point. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Tuesday night, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) released the latest version of the Senate tax bill, to be debated Wednesday morning in his committee. Along with eliminating the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate — which would free up more than $300 billion but also raise premiums by an average of 10 percent and result in 13 million fewer people with health insurance, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) — the new version of the bill permanently cuts the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, from 35 percent, while setting a 2026 expiration date on all tax cuts for individuals.
For the next eight years, the child tax credit would rise to $2,000 per child, from $1,000 now and $1,650 in an earlier version of the tax bill, and trim rates for upper-middle-income people by 0.5 or 1 percentage point. The bill would also trigger $25 billion in immediate Medicare cuts as well as $85 billion to $90 billion in other spending cuts, the CBO estimated, unless Congress votes separately to negate those cuts. The benefits for individuals expire at the end of 2025 so that Congress won't pay for the tax cuts with more than $1.5 trillion in deficit spending, to conform with Senate rules.
It's unclear how the changes will affect the bill's chances. Conservative Republicans will be pleased with zeroing out the individual mandate, but "the attack on former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement is likely to rule out the already slim possibility of support from Democrats, and the prospect of adding millions to the ranks of the uninsured could trouble moderate Republicans who voted down previous repeal efforts," The Washington Post reports. "Senators concerned about restraining national debt — long one of the top goals for the GOP — may also raise howls about the plan to sunset the individual income tax cuts in 2025. Congress is unlikely to allow a large tax increase on taxpayers at that point, which could mean a big hit to the deficit over the long run." Peter Weber
President Trump's 2016 campaign is having an increasingly difficult time arguing there was no at least attempted collusion with Russia, but "one thing the campaign has been consistent and adamant about: they had absolutely no contact with WikiLeaks," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "It's an insulting question! And you can take that to the bank — because I think that's where they met with WikiLeaks."
On Monday, it emerged that Donald Trump Jr. had been in semi-regular contact with WikiLeaks during the campaign, and even though he didn't always DM them back, Trump Sr. tweeted out a message similar to one WikiLeaks had sent Trump Jr. just 15 minutes earlier. "I can't prove that Donald Trump Jr. called his father, but like they say, if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, the duck is colluding with the Russians," Colbert said. And Don Jr. "isn't the only one implicated," because after the first message from WikiLeaks, he emailed Stephen Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, and Jared Kushner to inform them of the contact, Colbert said. "And in keeping with Don Jr.'s strategy of not knowing when to shut up, yesterday, after the story broke, he tweeted out the full conversation."
Don Jr. DMed WikiLeaks back three times, Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "My favorite part of the story is his is first response to WikiLeaks," which started with "Off the record," Kimmel said. "Now, this is WikiLeaks. If the word 'leaks' is right in the name, there's no 'off the record' with them." Then "WikiLeaks" paid Kimmel a visit and clarified their relationship with Don Jr. in the creepiest way. Watch below. Peter Weber
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, in a hearing that "covered a wide range of issues, and Sessions had the same answer for a lot of them," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. Given the number of times he said he couldn't recall things, "no surprise, Sessions' memory was a hot topic at the hearing." His poor memory was not uniform, however, and after he read about Russia-related meetings he attended with campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, he said, he did remember some things. "There were so many meetings about collusion, I've got the collusion confusion," Colbert said, slipping into his Sessions voice.
But there was one, legally convenient thing that Sessions did remember clearly, Colbert said, recapping the testimony. "So, Sessions has no recollection of meeting [Papadopoulos], no recollection of what he said or who else was there with him, all he remembers is that Sessions did the right thing."
On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel was also not impressed with Sessions' power of recollection. "Not since Finding Dory have I seen a character have this much trouble with their memory," he said. But it was Sessions' elf-like qualities that he picked on in a dramatic re-enactment of the testimony. Watch below. Peter Weber
Early Wednesday, Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo, Zimbabwe's army chief of staff, denied on state TV that the military had overthrown longtime President Robert Mugabe, despite tanks in the streets and reports of explosions and gunfire. The ruling ZANU-PF party later tweeted that former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom Mugabe had ousted last week, had stepped in as interim president, and South Africa's News24 reported that Mugabe, 93, is "preparing to step down." The ZANU-PF account called Wednesday's military takeover of the capital a "bloodless transition," and said Mugabe and his wife, Grace, are "detained and safe."
With Mnangagwa out of government, Mugabe's 52-year-old wife had been seen as his heir apparent. Army Gen. Constantino Chiwenga, an ally of Mnangagwa, had warned Mugabe Monday that to protect "our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in"; on Tuesday, information minister Simon Khaya Moyo said Chiwenga's comment "suggests treasonable conduct." The ZANU-PF Twitter feed makes it sound like Chiwenga has followed through with his threat:
There was no coup, only a bloodless transition which saw corrupt and crooked persons being arrested and an elderly man who had been taken advantage of by his wife being detained. The few bangs that were heard were from crooks who were resisting arrest, but they are now detained
— ZANU PF (@zanu_pf) November 15, 2017
Last night the first family was detained and are safe, both for the constitution and the sanity of the nation this was necessary. Neither Zimbabwe nor ZANU are owned by Mugabe and his wife. Today begins a fresh new era and comrade Mnangagwa will help us achieve a better Zimbabwe.
— ZANU PF (@zanu_pf) November 15, 2017
The only reported arrest is Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo, a leading member of the ZANU-PF faction loyal to Grace Mugabe. "They have decided not to call it a coup because they know that a coup does not sell, it will be condemned," Alex Magaisa, a former adviser to Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, told BBC News. "But as far as authority is concerned it seems very clear that President Mugabe is now just a president in name and authority is now residing in the military." Peter Weber
In Kimmel mean tweet outtakes, Larry David simply can't stop laughing at the insults for Jimmy Kimmel
On Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, a bunch of celebrities flipped the mean-tweet script and read unkind comments about Kimmel to celebrate his 50th birthday — one of several surprises for Kimmel on the show. "My mother was mad about it after the show — she was like, 'Why would those people say these things about you?'" Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "She wanted to know where they lived — she's Italian." But one of his 140-character roasters, Larry David, "really enjoyed it," Kimmel said, so much so that the mean tweet he read on Monday's show "was one of the few tweets he read that we could use, because he couldn't stop laughing through the whole thing. Every mean tweet he read about me had him cracking up, so I asked to see them," he said, and he thought you also might want to watch "Larry David unable to curb his enthusiasm about a lack of enthusiasm for me."
The Kimmel mean-tweet segments are a kind of ritualistic public self-flagellation, and so it felt kind of odd to see other people flagellating Kimmel. Showing the David outtakes essentially let Kimmel own his public humiliation, in the traditional mean-tweets spirit. "I don't know how to take that," Kimmel said gamely, "but I'm happy, because I didn't think Larry was capable of that kind of joy in his life." Peter Weber
While deployed in Afghanistan with the Marines, Sgt. Craig Grossi crossed paths with Fred, a "goofy looking" dog who would ultimately change his life.
Grossi met Fred in Helmand Province in 2010, after fighting the Taliban for a week straight. Fred was covered in bugs and his fur was matted, but as Grossi approached him, "he started to wag his tail, and that really just froze me, because that is the last thing I thought he would do," he told People. He knew this dog was special and wanted to rescue him from his harsh environment, so Grossi came up with a plan that involved sneaking him onto a helicopter and then hiding him on base until he could send Fred to the United States. "That was all I wanted, because I wasn't sure if I would make it back or not," Grossi said.
Both of them made it home safely, and while attending Georgetown University, Grossi decided to turn the story of Fred's amazing journey into a book. Craig & Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other is out now, and Grossi hopes it inspires people to be "stubbornly positive." They live in Maine, and Fred is enjoying his book tour, Grossi said — especially getting to stay in hotel rooms every night. Catherine Garcia
Sean Hannity gives Roy Moore an ultimatum: straighten out his sexual misconduct story in 24 hours or quit
Fox News host Sean Hannity has been kind to Roy Moore, the GOP Senate nominee in Alabama, but the Roy Moore scandal hasn't been kind to Hannity.
The Republican National Committee has pulled support for Moore, and a number of Republicans — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan — have urged him to drop out of the race, calling accusations that he initiated physical relationships with teenage girls as young as 14 credible; even Stephen Bannon appears to be wavering. Hannity has held firm, but on Tuesday night, he gave Moore an ultimatum:
Hannity gives Roy Moore 24 hours to prove he didn't sexually assault teenage girls. pic.twitter.com/39RHPDmNcy
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 15, 2017
"For me, the judge has 24 hours," Hannity said on Tuesday's show. "You must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies that I just showed. You must remove any doubt. If you can't do this, then Judge Moore needs to get out of this race."
A number of companies have pulled advertising from Hannity's show (or not?) due to his coverage of the allegations against Moore, including an interview with Moore and segments expressing doubt about the charges. Mercedes Colwin, a Fox News contributor and partner at the large law firm Gordon Rees, stepped down from all management roles at the firm after suggesting on a Nov. 9 Hannity segment that for "a lot of these women" who come forward with sexual abuse allegations, "it's all about money," while victims of sexual predators are "very few and far between." Colwin has since said her comments came out wrong. Peter Weber