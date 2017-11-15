Trump's Asia tour receives mixed reviews from experts

President Trump spent Wednesday morning tweeting about "our successful trip to Asia," although many regional experts were not so quick to share his characterization. "The principal takeaway from Trump's big Asia trip: virtually zero progress on any issue that matters to the Americans," wrote the president of the Eurasia Group consultancy, Ian Bremmer. "Ultimately, that's the biggest win for China."
Trump is expected to further highlight his accomplishments this week in a speech, although Politico points out that ultimately no new measures were forged regarding North Korea and almost a dozen Asian countries collectively pressed forward on the Trans-Pacific Partnership without the U.S. And although Trump announced billions in new business deals, "most of those agreements were older, already agreed-upon, or only promises," The Associated Press writes.
Our great country is respected again in Asia. You will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017
Additionally, Trump broke with his predecessors by avoiding confrontation with leaders on human rights records. "Trump's critics fear the president has been blinded by the constant flattery," Politico writes. "And they are aghast that the president didn't strike a stronger tone with China."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) added that Trump "seemed far more interested in pomp and circumstance — red carpets, fancy meals, and the flattery of foreign leaders — than advancing American interests in a region that is increasingly looking to China for leadership." Jeva Lange
Watch Trump's top economic adviser learn firsthand that CEOs won't react to tax cuts as Republicans hope
At a Wall Street Journal CEO Council forum on Tuesday, John Bussey, a WSJ associate editor, asked the gathered top executives to raise their hands if they planned to use the huge corporate tax cut hurtling through Congress to increase capital investment, a key selling point for the tax bills from the White House and congressional Republicans. Almost no hands went up. "Why aren't the other hands up?" asked President Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, sitting on stage. Gerard Baker, WSJ editor in chief, echoed the question.
1. Tax-overhaul backers say corporate rate cut will encourage investment by businesses
2. During #wsjceocouncil interview with Gary Cohn, WSJ asks CEOs to raise hands if they'll boost investment if rates cut
3. Few CEOS raise hands
4. Cohn asks: "Why aren't the other hands up?" pic.twitter.com/5PI60NlW0A
— Tim Hanrahan (@TimJHanrahan) November 14, 2017
"Maybe the CEOs were tired," The Washington Post speculates. "Maybe they didn't hear the question." But in fact, there are serious reasons to doubt that companies would plow their extra money into new factories and equipment, or new hiring. As Trump points out, stock indices are already at record highs and companies are pulling in record profits, and if they aren't investing now, why would they start after tax cuts?
Secondly, the Post notes, in a survey of more than 300 executives at large U.S. corporations over the summer, most said they would use a tax windfall to pay down debt, buy back stock, or merge, with capital investment low on this list. Third, interest rates are rising, dampening the effects of tax cuts. When Axios asked economists about the GOP tax proposals, "we found little confidence that either the House or Senate proposals would boost GDP growth and wages, the stated aims."
So Cohn finding few takers for investment in a public forum might have been as telling as it was awkward. But at least he didn't ask them to clap. Peter Weber
It has been almost 30 years since a president's judicial picks were as overwhelmingly white and male as President Trump's have been, The Associated Press reports. Three of every four of Trump's picks are white men, while overall 91 percent are white and 81 percent male.
Trump's choices will shape America's federal courts for decades to come because they are lifetime appointments. Of his 58 nominees so far, 53 are white, three are Asian-American, one is Hispanic, and one is African-American, AP reports. Eleven are women. By comparison, under former President Barack Obama, nearly 42 percent of appointed judges were women and only 37 percent were white men.
Thirteen of Trump's nominees have been approved by the Senate so far. As Trump put it in a Cabinet meeting recently: "A big percentage of the court will be changed by this administration over a very short period of time." For The Week, Ryan Cooper calls the president's speedy appointments and Republicans' eyebrow-raising confirmations "a political lesson for Democrats … The point is to get your people in place, and a scandal or two is well worth enduring." Jeva Lange
Roy Moore's girl problems in Alabama got worse when a New Yorker reporter found out that the GOP nominee for a Senate seat in Alabama was so notorious for hitting on teenage girls at the local mall in Gadsden, Alabama, when he was a 30-something assistant district attorney, he was banned from the mall. The punch lines practically write themselves, but The Late Show staff wrote them anyway, and Stephen Colbert delivered them Tuesday night. The audience had a pretty big reaction to his setup joke. "If you like that one, this is going to be a long 4 minutes," he said.
Colbert started the one-liners immediately and kept going. "The only place in the mall the girls were safe was Forever 21, because that is way too old for Roy Moore," he said. Noting that Moore liked to dress up to walk the mall alone, Colbert deadpanned: "Well, that's just Roy Moore's approach to romance: Put on your finest slacks and go a-food-courtin'." One girl said Moore met her at the Santa booth when she was a 14-year-old elf, so Colbert went there: "He hit on one of Santa's elves? Well, a true evangelical, he's putting the 'Christ!' back in Christmas." And he ended with a 1980s-style commercial for Gadsden Mall, with a very special selling point. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Tuesday night, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) released the latest version of the Senate tax bill, to be debated Wednesday morning in his committee. Along with eliminating the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate — which would free up more than $300 billion but also raise premiums by an average of 10 percent and result in 13 million fewer people with health insurance, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) — the new version of the bill permanently cuts the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, from 35 percent, while setting a 2026 expiration date on all tax cuts for individuals.
For the next eight years, the child tax credit would rise to $2,000 per child, from $1,000 now and $1,650 in an earlier version of the tax bill, and trim rates for upper-middle-income people by 0.5 or 1 percentage point. The bill would also trigger $25 billion in immediate Medicare cuts as well as $85 billion to $90 billion in other spending cuts, the CBO estimated, unless Congress votes separately to negate those cuts. The benefits for individuals expire at the end of 2025 so that Congress won't pay for the tax cuts with more than $1.5 trillion in deficit spending, to conform with Senate rules.
It's unclear how the changes will affect the bill's chances. Conservative Republicans will be pleased with zeroing out the individual mandate, but "the attack on former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement is likely to rule out the already slim possibility of support from Democrats, and the prospect of adding millions to the ranks of the uninsured could trouble moderate Republicans who voted down previous repeal efforts," The Washington Post reports. "Senators concerned about restraining national debt — long one of the top goals for the GOP — may also raise howls about the plan to sunset the individual income tax cuts in 2025. Congress is unlikely to allow a large tax increase on taxpayers at that point, which could mean a big hit to the deficit over the long run." Peter Weber
President Trump's 2016 campaign is having an increasingly difficult time arguing there was no at least attempted collusion with Russia, but "one thing the campaign has been consistent and adamant about: they had absolutely no contact with WikiLeaks," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "It's an insulting question! And you can take that to the bank — because I think that's where they met with WikiLeaks."
On Monday, it emerged that Donald Trump Jr. had been in semi-regular contact with WikiLeaks during the campaign, and even though he didn't always DM them back, Trump Sr. tweeted out a message similar to one WikiLeaks had sent Trump Jr. just 15 minutes earlier. "I can't prove that Donald Trump Jr. called his father, but like they say, if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, the duck is colluding with the Russians," Colbert said. And Don Jr. "isn't the only one implicated," because after the first message from WikiLeaks, he emailed Stephen Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, and Jared Kushner to inform them of the contact, Colbert said. "And in keeping with Don Jr.'s strategy of not knowing when to shut up, yesterday, after the story broke, he tweeted out the full conversation."
Don Jr. DMed WikiLeaks back three times, Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "My favorite part of the story is his is first response to WikiLeaks," which started with "Off the record," Kimmel said. "Now, this is WikiLeaks. If the word 'leaks' is right in the name, there's no 'off the record' with them." Then "WikiLeaks" paid Kimmel a visit and clarified their relationship with Don Jr. in the creepiest way. Watch below. Peter Weber
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, in a hearing that "covered a wide range of issues, and Sessions had the same answer for a lot of them," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. Given the number of times he said he couldn't recall things, "no surprise, Sessions' memory was a hot topic at the hearing." His poor memory was not uniform, however, and after he read about Russia-related meetings he attended with campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, he said, he did remember some things. "There were so many meetings about collusion, I've got the collusion confusion," Colbert said, slipping into his Sessions voice.
But there was one, legally convenient thing that Sessions did remember clearly, Colbert said, recapping the testimony. "So, Sessions has no recollection of meeting [Papadopoulos], no recollection of what he said or who else was there with him, all he remembers is that Sessions did the right thing."
On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel was also not impressed with Sessions' power of recollection. "Not since Finding Dory have I seen a character have this much trouble with their memory," he said. But it was Sessions' elf-like qualities that he picked on in a dramatic re-enactment of the testimony. Watch below. Peter Weber
Early Wednesday, Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo, Zimbabwe's army chief of staff, denied on state TV that the military had overthrown longtime President Robert Mugabe, despite tanks in the streets and reports of explosions and gunfire. The ruling ZANU-PF party later tweeted that former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom Mugabe had ousted last week, had stepped in as interim president, and South Africa's News24 reported that Mugabe, 93, is "preparing to step down." The ZANU-PF account called Wednesday's military takeover of the capital a "bloodless transition," and said Mugabe and his wife, Grace, are "detained and safe."
With Mnangagwa out of government, Mugabe's 52-year-old wife had been seen as his heir apparent. Army Gen. Constantino Chiwenga, an ally of Mnangagwa, had warned Mugabe Monday that to protect "our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in"; on Tuesday, information minister Simon Khaya Moyo said Chiwenga's comment "suggests treasonable conduct." The ZANU-PF Twitter feed makes it sound like Chiwenga has followed through with his threat. "There was no coup, only a bloodless transition which saw corrupt and crooked persons being arrested and an elderly man who had been taken advantage of by his wife being detained," the ZANU-PF account tweeted. "The few bangs that were heard were from crooks who were resisting arrest, but they are now detained."
Last night the first family was detained and are safe, both for the constitution and the sanity of the nation this was necessary. Neither Zimbabwe nor ZANU are owned by Mugabe and his wife. Today begins a fresh new era and comrade Mnangagwa will help us achieve a better Zimbabwe.
— ZANU PF (@zanu_pf) November 15, 2017
The only reported arrest is Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo, a leading member of the ZANU-PF faction loyal to Grace Mugabe. "They have decided not to call it a coup because they know that a coup does not sell, it will be condemned," Alex Magaisa, a former adviser to Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, told BBC News. "But as far as authority is concerned it seems very clear that President Mugabe is now just a president in name and authority is now residing in the military." Peter Weber