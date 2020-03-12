10 things you need to know today: March 12, 2020

Trump suspends travel to U.S. from continental Europe

President Trump on Wednesday announced a 30-day suspension of travel from most of Europe to the United States as part of an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. Trump said in a rare Oval Office address that starting Friday people would be barred from entering the U.S. from Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. He said Europe had not acted quickly enough to contain the "foreign virus," and that clusters of infections in America had been "seeded by travelers from Europe." "We made a life-saving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe," Trump said, referring to restrictions on travel from China he imposed in February. Trump also announced "emergency action" to provide financial aid to business owners and individuals hit with losses due to the outbreak. [Politico, The New York Times]