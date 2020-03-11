Supreme Court allows Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to continue

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday to allow the Trump administration to continue carrying out its "Remain in Mexico" policy, which forces asylum-seekers from other countries in Central America to stay in Mexico while they await court hearings in the United States.

The order overturns another from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which said the policy was illegal U.S. law because it risks sending people to countries where their lives and freedom could be threatened because of race, religion, nationality, political beliefs, or membership in a social group, The Associated Press reports.

Judy Rabinovitz, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union who represents asylum-seekers told AP her clients and others affected by the policy face "grave danger and irreversible harm every day."

Per AP, the advocacy group Human Rights First said it found more than 1,000 public reports of kidnappings, torture, rape, and assaults of asylum-seekers who have been returned to Mexico under the policy.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor offered a dissenting vote in the high court's decision. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell