See More Speed Reads
no fans
Edit

March Madness will take place without fans amid coronavirus fears

5:21 p.m.

Crowds have always played a crucial role during March Madness, often helping turn the tide of games in the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments' one-and-done, anexity-inducing format. But not this year.

The NCAA will bar everyone but essential staff and family from attending its championship events, including basketball, after consulting with public health officials about the threat posed novel COVID-19 coronavirus, NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement Wednesday. Emmert said he knows the decision will be "disappointing" for fans, but he reached the decision based on the "current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing" in the U.S. with an eye toward keeping fans, coaches, administrators, and student-athletes safe.

Emmert did add that the NCAA will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments when necessary, but for now it looks like the nets will get cut down before an empty arena. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Health analyst says slowing 'tidal wave' of coronavirus cases is key to avoid overwhelming hospitals

5:01 p.m.

When it comes to the new COVID-19 coronavirus, it's all about flattening the curve, Drew Harris, a population health analyst at Thomas Jefferson University, told The New York Times in an interview. In other words, the U.S. needs to make sure the number of coronavirus cases doesn't peak so high that the health care system reaches a point where it's over capacity.

Harris said while the "ideal goal" of fighting a pandemic like the coronavirus outbreak is to "completely halt the spread," slowing it down is "critical." In fact, he added that trying to force the outbreak to end quickly is a "recipe for panic, unnecessary suffering, and death." On the other hand, he said trying to slow the disease and spread out the "tidal wave of cases" is the right way to save lives and keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

One way to do that, he told the Times, is to encourage "social distancing." Even if people aren't self-isolating or in actual quarantine, taking steps like reducing the number of people on public transportation, staggering work hours, or limiting visitors to nursing homes are ways to mitigate the spread. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Immigration
Edit

Supreme Court allows Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to continue

3:29 p.m.
US-Mexico border.
GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday to allow the Trump administration to continue carrying out its "Remain in Mexico" policy, which forces asylum-seekers from other countries in Central America to stay in Mexico while they await court hearings in the United States.

The order overturns another from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which said the policy was illegal U.S. law because it risks sending people to countries where their lives and freedom could be threatened because of race, religion, nationality, political beliefs, or membership in a social group, The Associated Press reports.

Judy Rabinovitz, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union who represents asylum-seekers told AP her clients and others affected by the policy face "grave danger and irreversible harm every day."

Per AP, the advocacy group Human Rights First said it found more than 1,000 public reports of kidnappings, torture, rape, and assaults of asylum-seekers who have been returned to Mexico under the policy.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor offered a dissenting vote in the high court's decision. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Washington state, San Francisco announce bans on large events amid coronavirus outbreak

2:55 p.m.
Chase Center.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Bans on events that gather a large number of people are being implemented in three Washington counties and in San Francisco amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced Wednesday that events with more than 250 people are being banned in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties, per The Hill. This ban will apply to gatherings for "social, recreational, spiritual, and other matters," including parades, conventions, and sporting events, Inslee said.

These three counties are experiencing "significant outbreaks" of the novel coronavirus, more than 250 cases of which have been confirmed in Washington, and are "large population centers," Inslee explained. The ban "could be expanded in the days to come," he said, and it will last at least through March but is likely to be extended beyond that.

The governor also warned in a news conference that the novel coronavirus is "not just your ordinary flu" and it "demands a response consistent with the nature of the threat."

San Francisco on Wednesday also announced a two-week ban on public events that gather more than 1,000 people, including Golden State Warriors games. San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) said in a statement that "we know that this order is disruptive, but it is an important step to support public health." The Golden State Warriors subsequently said its game on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets would be played without fans, and those who purchased a ticket will receive a refund. Brendan Morrow

Classified
Edit

The White House reportedly made coronavirus meetings classified, keeping out 'very critical people'

2:17 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Four Trump administration officials told Reuters the White House, on the advice of the National Security Council, has held classified meetings about the response to the novel COVID-19 coronavirus since January. In the process, the officials said, "some very critical people," including government experts, have been held out of the meetings because they don't have the necessary security clearance.

The meetings, which have been held in a high-security room at the Department of Health & Human Services, reportedly have dealt with topics such as the scope of the infections, quarantines, and travel restrictions.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar and his chief of staff Brian Harrison were allowed in the meetings, the officials said, and they reportedly resisted the classification of the gatherings, but were seemingly overruled.

A fifth source informed Reuters the meetings were classified because of their relationship to China, where the virus originated last year.

An NSC spokesman told Reuters the agency "has insisted on the principle of radical transparency" since the beginning. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

staying alive
Edit

Sanders says he's staying in the 2020 race and 'very much' looks forward to debating Biden

1:42 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is admitting he didn't have a good night following Tuesday's primary contests, but he's not throwing in the towel.

Sanders spoke at a press conference on Wednesday after suffering another series of primary losses to former Vice President Joe Biden, including in the crucial state of Michigan that the Vermont senator won in 2016. Sanders did, however, win North Dakota, and Washington remains too close to call at this time.

"Last night, obviously, was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view," Sanders said.

But Sanders went on to argue that his campaign has "won the ideological debate" even as he conceded that he's "losing the debate over electability" to Biden. His campaign, he said, has heard from many people who say they agree with him but will vote for Biden because he's the best candidate to defeat President Trump.

"Needless to say, I strongly disagree with that assertion," Sanders said.

Now, Sanders said he "very much" looks forward to next Democratic debate, previewing a series of questions he wants to ask Biden in this one-on-one match-up concerning issues including Medicare-for-all, climate change, and criminal justice reform. This Democratic debate is set for March 15. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

The coronavirus outbreak is now officially a pandemic

1:20 p.m.

The World Health Organization officially declared the new COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak a pandemic Wednesday.

After holding off on the label for some time, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization is "deeply concerned" by the virus' rapid spread, as well as by the lack of action being taken to confront it across the globe.

Gebreyesus also said it was the first time a coronavirus ever led to a pandemic. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Gaming expo E3 canceled over coronavirus concerns

1:02 p.m.
E3 convention.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

E3 2020 is officially off.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo that was set for June is the latest event to be canceled because of concerns about the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry — our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners — we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020," the Entertainment Software Association said on Wednesday, per Variety. "Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation."

E3 is generally considered to be the most important video game event of the year, during which upcoming titles are previewed. The Entertainment Software Association said Wednesday it hopes to "coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements" in June.

The cancellation of E3, which was scheduled to begin on June 9 in Los Angeles, comes after South by Southwest was called off for 2020 and Coachella was moved to October. The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States has passed 1,000, and on Wednesday, the World Health Organization described it as a pandemic. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.