March Madness will take place without fans amid coronavirus fears

Crowds have always played a crucial role during March Madness, often helping turn the tide of games in the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments' one-and-done, anexity-inducing format. But not this year.

The NCAA will bar everyone but essential staff and family from attending its championship events, including basketball, after consulting with public health officials about the threat posed novel COVID-19 coronavirus, NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement Wednesday. Emmert said he knows the decision will be "disappointing" for fans, but he reached the decision based on the "current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing" in the U.S. with an eye toward keeping fans, coaches, administrators, and student-athletes safe.

There it is: NO FANS at NCAA tournament games pic.twitter.com/bOTur8a7Jl — marc tracy (@marcatracy) March 11, 2020

Emmert did add that the NCAA will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments when necessary, but for now it looks like the nets will get cut down before an empty arena. Tim O'Donnell