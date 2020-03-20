10 things you need to know today: March 20, 2020

Monaco's Prince Albert becomes world's 1st head of state hit by coronavirus

Prince Albert II, ruler of Monaco, has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, his palace said Thursday. Albert, 62, is the first head of state to publicly confirm infection. The palace of Monaco said the prince was undergoing treatment by doctors from Princess Grace Hospital, which is named after his mother, the late American actress Grace Kelly. The palace said that he was doing well and continuing to work from home, maintaining contact with members of his government. The news came on the same day that organizers announced that they were canceling the Monaco Grand Prix, saying it was "not possible" to arrange a new date for the famed Formula One car race. [The Associated Press, BBC News]