10 things you need to know today: March 20, 2020
1.
Senate Republicans unveil relief bill seeking checks for U.S. adults
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday introduced an emergency economic stimulus bill to counter economic damage from the coronavirus crisis. The legislation calls for sending $1,200 checks to most adults, along with $500 for every child, with the amounts decreasing for those making more than $75,000. The plan also includes loans for small businesses. Democrats say the plan doesn't go far enough to help individuals, and they want to bar corporations receiving bailouts from buying back their own stock. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow are expected to meet with lawmakers from both parties on Friday to discuss a bipartisan deal. [The Washington Post, Reuters]
2.
California governor issues statewide stay-at-home order
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday night ordered all 40 million California residents to shelter-in-place. The decision expanded restrictions already imposed by local governments in the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas. Essential businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, will be allowed to remain open. Restaurants will be able to offer delivery and pickup only. Newsom did not say how long the order would last. Newsom also requested a Navy hospital ship to accommodate people who will be stricken with the flu-like virus. He said the state estimates that 56 percent of California's population, or 25.5 million people, will be infected this spring. [SFGate, CNBC]
3.
Italy's coronavirus death toll rises above China's
The coronavirus death toll in Italy reached 3,405 on Thursday, surpassing that of China, where the outbreak began three months ago. In China, 3,249 people had died as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The flu-like virus spread to Italy and other parts of Europe after starting in the central China city of Wuhan and spreading quickly through surrounding Hubei province. In Italy, the outbreak was concentrated in the northern Lombardy region, including the financial hub of Milan. Italian authorities have locked down the entire country in an attempt to contain the virus. Italy has reported more than 400 deaths two days in a row. China on Friday reported its second straight day with no new locally transmitted cases, a first since the outbreak began. [CNBC, The Washington Post]
4.
State Department urges Americans to return home from abroad
The State Department on Thursday called for all American citizens to return home from abroad or stay where they are until the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has eased. The warning came in the form of an announcement that the department is raising its global travel advisory for all regions to Level 4, the top-tier alert normally applied to nations at war or engulfed in potentially dangerous turmoil. The advisory is not a travel ban but a recommendation, so Americans abroad will make their own decisions about how to respond. President Trump said his administration is working with the military to help any U.S. citizens stranded abroad get home. [Politico]
5.
At least 2 GOP senators dumped stocks after coronavirus briefings
Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-N.C.) sold up to $1.56 million in stocks in February after receiving a briefing on the expected severity of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. During that period, Burr was assuring the public that the Trump administration had everything under control, although a secret recording emerged in which he warned well-connected constituents to prepare for a dire economic situation. Burr called an NPR report on the matter a "tabloid-style hit piece," and a spokesman said the senator fully disclosed the trades. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) also sold stock before the market crashed as the outbreak began spreading rapidly in the U.S. She also bought $100,000 to $250,000 worth of shares in Citrix, a technology company that provides teleworking software. [NPR, The Daily Beast]
6.
Protesters say Netanyahu using coronavirus crisis to cement hold on power
Critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protested in the streets on Thursday, accusing Netanyahu of using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to firm up his slipping grip on power. Netanyahu and his allies have shut down the court system, used phone-surveillance technology on the public, and suspended activities in parliament. Netanyahu has said the extraordinary steps were necessary to deal with extraordinary times. His political rivals say he is using the crisis to stay in control and avoid his looming corruption trial. Benny Gantz, Netanyahu's centrist rival in the third close parliamentary elections in a year, said the country now must fight the coronavirus and "at the same time preserve Israeli democracy." [The Associated Press]
7.
Tulsi Gabbard drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) announced Thursday that she is dropping out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Gabbard endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner, saying it's "clear that Democratic primary voters have chosen" him as the nominee. "Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart," Gabbard said. This officially leaves Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the only Democratic candidates left in the 2020 race. Gabbard won only two delegates from American Samoa, coming in behind candidates who suspended their campaigns weeks ago. Biden doubled his delegate lead over Sanders with three primary wins this week. [CNBC]
8.
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging census will under-count minorities
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of depriving the U.S. Census Bureau of the funding it needs to prevent an undercount of minority groups in the 2020 census. The judge rejected a request for an injunction to force the bureau to use $770 million in left-over appropriations to send out more census-takers to visit homes and reach out to communities at risk of being undercounted. The Brooklyn-based nonprofit Center for Popular Democracy Action and the city of Newburgh, New York, filed the case, arguing that federal cost-cutting would result in missing many African Americans, Latinos, immigrants, and homeless people. The government said the claim was based on speculation, not evidence. [Reuters]
9.
Trump cancels G7 gathering at Camp David
President Trump has decided to cancel the in-person meeting of G7 leaders scheduled for June at Camp David, and will instead hold a video conference, the White House announced Thursday. The Camp David meeting was canceled "in order for each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges" of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said. He added that the leaders have been notified of the change of plans, and will hold video teleconferences in April and May. [CNN, The Washington Post]
10.
Monaco's Prince Albert becomes world's 1st head of state hit by coronavirus
Prince Albert II, ruler of Monaco, has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, his palace said Thursday. Albert, 62, is the first head of state to publicly confirm infection. The palace of Monaco said the prince was undergoing treatment by doctors from Princess Grace Hospital, which is named after his mother, the late American actress Grace Kelly. The palace said that he was doing well and continuing to work from home, maintaining contact with members of his government. The news came on the same day that organizers announced that they were canceling the Monaco Grand Prix, saying it was "not possible" to arrange a new date for the famed Formula One car race. [The Associated Press, BBC News]