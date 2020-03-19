California governor announces statewide stay-at-home order

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday night issued a statewide stay-at-home order, effective at midnight, in an attempt to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

California is home to 40 million people. As of Thursday evening, 958 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state, with 19 deaths.

"This is a moment where we need some straight talk and we need to tell people the truth," Newsom said. "We need to bend the curve in the state of California. In order to do that we need to recognize reality."

People will still be allowed to go to the grocery store, pick up to-go food orders, and take walks outside, as long as they practice social-distancing and stay at least six feet away from one another, Newsom said.

The coronavirus pandemic "requires us to adjust our thinking and adjust our activities," Newsom added, and he is "confident that the people of the state of California will abide by it to do the right thing. They'll meet this moment, they'll step up as they have over the course of the last number of weeks to protect their families and to protect the broader community." He urged people to use their "common sense," and said if the state is "going to be criticized, let's be criticized for doing the right thing." Catherine Garcia