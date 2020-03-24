10 things you need to know today: March 24, 2020
1.
Democrats block coronavirus stimulus for 2nd time
Senate Democrats blocked the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill from advancing to a full vote for a second straight day on Monday. Democrats argued that the current version of the legislation doesn't do enough for American families. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said the bill — which gives the Trump administration wide latitude to dole out a $500 billion fund for businesses, states, and cities — makes the Senate appear "more focused on the big corporations and the health of Wall Street than we are on the health care of the people in rural America and Main Street." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said senators need to strike a deal and get the aid approved quickly: "This country is out of time." [The Washington Post]
2.
As outbreak worsens, Trump promises business shutdowns will be brief
Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned Americans on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak is "going to get bad" this week. "We really, really need everyone to stay at home," Adams said on NBC's Today show. The total number of infections in the country rose above 41,000 on Monday, and the death toll surpassed 570. Massachusetts and Maryland joined a growing number of states ordering non-essential businesses to shut down. President Trump suggested in a nearly two-hour briefing that he would push for reopening U.S. businesses quickly, saying America would "soon be open for business" because we "cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself." Public health experts say lifting restrictions too soon could increase the death toll dramatically, but Trump said "our country wasn't built to be shut down." [USA Today, The New York Times]
3.
Fed vows to buy as much debt as necessary to support economy
The Federal Reserve on Monday announced it would buy as much government-backed debt as necessary to support the economy through the COVID-19 crisis. For the first time in history, the U.S. central bank also said it would buy corporate debt to make sure struggling companies have access to the money they need to stay afloat. The Fed efforts to keep credit flowing through fallout from the pandemic now exceeds what it did to help the economy recover from the 2008 financial crisis. "The coronavirus pandemic is causing tremendous hardship across the United States and around the world," the Fed said in a statement. "Aggressive efforts must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and incomes and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate." [The Associated Press]
4.
Colorado abolishes capital punishment
Colorado became the 22nd state to abolish the death penalty on Monday. Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed legislation banning capital punishment in the state, and commuted the death sentences of death row inmates Robert Ray, Sir Mario Owens, and Nathan Dunlap to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Capital punishment was barred nationally in the 1970s before the Supreme Court reinstated it. Since then, there have been 1,517 executions nationwide. Colorado's last execution was in 1997. State Sen. Rhonda Fields (D), whose son was murdered by Ray, said commuting the sentences "hijacks justice." But Udi Ofer, deputy national political director of the ACLU, said it was good news that Colorado "will no longer kill people as punishment." [NBC News]
5.
U.K. imposes 3-week coronavirus lockdown
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a nationwide lockdown for at least three weeks to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus. The measures, similar to those imposed by many of the U.K.'s ex-European Union counterparts, mean every non-essential shop is shut down, public gatherings are effectively banned, and funerals will be the only social events allowed. Police will have the authority to issue fines and disperse gatherings to enforce compliance. Johnson said the rules will be under constant review and the restrictions could be eased after three weeks. He said only a "huge national effort" can slow the virus and ensure the U.K.'s health care system is not overwhelmed. [Politico]
6.
U.S. slashes Afghan aid as leaders fail to resolve power struggle
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday that the Trump administration was cutting $1 billion in assistance to Afghanistan after its rival leaders failed to settle their differences during his emergency visit to the country. Pompeo said the U.S. "deeply regrets" that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who have been locked in a power struggle since the country's disputed September elections, failed to "agree on an inclusive government that can meet the challenges of governance, peace, and security, and provide for the health and welfare of Afghan citizens." Pompeo said "their failure has harmed U.S.-Afghan relations," so the U.S. would cut $1 billion in aid this year and could cut another $1 billion next year pending a review of all U.S. programs in Afghanistan. [The Hill]
7.
Woody Allen's memoir gets a new publisher
Arcade Publishing released filmmaker Woody Allen's memoir on Monday after it was dropped by its original publisher, Hachette Book Group imprint Grand Central Publishing. The book retained its original title, Apropos of Nothing. "The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life," Arcade announced, "ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theater, television, print, and standup comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends." Hachette scrapped plans to release the book after it faced a backlash over allegations that Allen, 84, long ago abused daughter Dylan Farrow, which he denies. [The Associated Press]
8.
Scientists warn East Antarctica glacier melting fast
NASA and University of California, Irvine, scientists warned in a paper released Monday that East Antarctica's Denman glacier has retreated nearly 3 miles in just the past 22 years, faster than previously believed. They said instability in the ground under the glacier could make it disappear faster, which could have devastating consequences. "If fully thawed, the ice in Denman would cause sea levels worldwide to rise almost 5 feet," the University of California, Irvine said in a statement. The U.S. is particularly vulnerable to sea-level rise, because nearly 40 percent of the country's population lives in densely populated coastal areas. Global sea levels have risen 8 to 9 inches since 1880. A third of that change came in the last 25 years, largely due to glacier and ice-sheet meltwater. [USA Today, UCI News]
9.
PG&E pleads guilty to manslaughter charges from 2018 fire
Pacific Gas & Electric on Monday agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a massive 2018 wildfire started by equipment in the utility's aging electrical grid. The fire devastated three towns in Northern California and drove PG&E to seek bankruptcy protection. The plea agreement resolves charges under a previously sealed indictment in the second case this decade in which the company's neglectful actions have been deemed criminal. The company is already serving a five-year criminal probation over six felony counts of falsifying records and other safety violations linked to a natural gas explosion that killed eight people in San Bruno, California. [The Associated Press]
10.
IOC official says Summer Olympics to be postponed
This summer's Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today on Monday. "On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," Pound said. The IOC first raised the possibility of postponing the games for a year on Sunday, saying a final decision will be made within four weeks. Canada's Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee soon said they would not send teams to Tokyo if the games are held, and Australia announced the same. After previously ruling out postponement, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told lawmakers Monday that "if it is difficult to hold (the Games) in a complete way, a decision of postponement would be unavoidable." [USA Today, CNN]