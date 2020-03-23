Olympics 'postponement has been decided,' top IOC official says

The 2020 Summer Olympics are looking more and more like they'll be the 2021 Games.

The International Olympic Committee conceded Sunday that it was considering pushing this summer's competition in Tokyo until next year and would announce its decision within four weeks. And in a Monday interview with USA Today, veteran IOC member Dick Pound said "on the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided."

Pound has been on the IOC for more than 40 years, and told USA Today he expects an official announcement from the IOC soon. "It will come in stages," Pound said of the IOC's decision-making process moving forward. "We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense," he continued. "The Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."

After previously ruling out a postponement, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Japanese lawmakers Monday that "if it is difficult to hold (the Games) in a complete way, a decision of postponement would be unavoidable." Canada's Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee announced Sunday it would not send athletes to the games if they're held this summer and called for a postponement. Australia later joined the pledge. Kathryn Krawczyk