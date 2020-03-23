Woody Allen gets a new publisher that declares it won't 'bow to those determined to silence him'

The book hasn't been closed on Woody Allen's memoir controversy after all.

Allen's book, Apropos of Nothing, has been released by a new publisher, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

Hachette Book Group's Grand Central Publishing announced earlier this month it would release Allen's book, a decision that sparked controversy in light of the sexual assault allegation the filmmaker has long faced from his daughter, Dylan Farrow. Ronan and Dylan Farrow spoke out against Hachette, and employees of the publisher protested, leading Hachette to drop plans to release the book.

But it evidently didn't take long for Allen to get a new home for it, as AP reports Arcade Publishing, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, released Apropos of Nothing on Monday. Arcade editor Jeannette Seaver in a statement said, "In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as 'fake news,' we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him."

Allen reportedly acknowledges the publishing drama in a postscript, writing that Hachette agreed to publish his book despite his reputation as a "toxic pariah and menace to society," but "when actual flak did arrive they thoughtfully reassessed their position" and "dumped the book like it was a hunk of Xenon 135." He also reportedly denies Dylan Farrow's allegation in the book, claiming it's a "total fabrication."

Before Hachette dropped the book, Ronan Farrow called out the publisher for failing to contact his sister Dylan to "respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen, a credible allegation maintained for almost three decades." Dylan Farrow in a statement also said this demonstrated "an egregious abdication of Hachette's most basic responsibility." Brendan Morrow