10 things you need to know today: March 25, 2020

Cuomo warns New York coronavirus cases doubling every three days

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) warned Tuesday that the rate of coronavirus in his state is doubling every three days. Cuomo has established a cordial tone toward President Trump as he requests more federal help addressing the crisis, but he said the Trump administration isn't sending enough ventilators to handle all of the people becoming infected. "One of the forecasters said to me 'We were looking at a freight train coming across the country. We're now looking at a bullet train,' because the numbers are going up so quickly," Cuomo said. New York has become the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, and the World Health Organization said the U.S. could soon be the center of the pandemic globally. [The Washington Post, The New York Times]